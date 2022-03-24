The top four teams in the latest NAIA coaches top 25 baseball poll remained unchanged when it was released Wednesday.
That means Lewis-Clark State, for the second consecutive poll, is No. 3 in the country. The Warriors, at 29-1 and the program’s best start after 30 games in history, sit just behind Southeastern (Fla.) and Tennessee Wesleyan.
The Fire (29-1) also are having their best start in program history after 30 games. The Bulldogs have lost just twice in 31 starts.
After the Warriors is LSU Shreveport at 26-2. Rising one spot to No. 5 this week is Oklahoma City.
Once again, the Sun Conference has the most teams in the poll. After Southeastern, it’s St. Thomas (Fla.) (No. 10), Webber International (Fla.) (No. 13), Warner (Fla.) (No. 18) and Keiser (Fla.) (No. 24). The Golden State Athletic Conference is next with three teams: Westmont (Calif.) (No. 6), Vanguard (Calif.) (No. 9) and Hope International (Calif.) (No. 16).
Two teams entered the poll in Faulkner (Ala.) (No. 21) and Tabor (Kan.) (No. 23). Stock up: Warner, which moved up seven spots from the March 9 poll. Stock down: Cumberlands (Ky.) fell from No. 17 to No. 25.
The Warriors host British Columbia in a four-game series to open Cascade Conference play starting at 3 p.m. Friday.
Warriors in national rankings
Senior outfielder Sam Linscott continues to be among the national leaders in several offensive categories.
He’s tied for fourth with 53 hits, tied for fifth in RBI (44), tied for seventh in doubles (13), tied for 14th in stolen bases (18), tied for 22nd in runs scored (38) and is 24th in batting average (.353)
Senior shortstop Riley Way has rocketed up to a tie for seventh in doubles and is 11th with 40 runs scored. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis is tied for 26th (37) in the same category.
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers is tied for first with seven wins as well as his 1.000 winning percentage. He’s eighth in earned run average (1.24), tied for 18th in strikeouts (57), 29th in innings pitched (43ž) and 59th in strikeouts per nine innings (11.75).
As a team, LCSC is first in doubles (87), fifth in hits (346) and RBI (272), sixth in runs scored (295), 10th in home runs (40), 12th in slugging percentage (.546), 20th in batting average (.333), 24th in on-base percentage (.434), tied for 25th in stolen bases (59). The Warriors are fourth in ERA (2.74), seventh in strikeouts (288), 17th in innings pitched (252ž) and 29th in strikeouts per nine innings (10.26). LCSC is sixth in fielding percentage (.974), tied for 13th in double plays turned (23) and tied for 19th in runners caught stealing percentage (.333).
Grubb to be honored
Longtime Lewis-Clark State statistician Denny Grubb will be honored this weekend in between Saturday’s doubleheader against British Columbia as the press box will be dedicated in his name.
“Denny is very deserving of this honor,” athletic director Brooke Henze said in a news release. “He has dedicated so much of his life to LC State Athletics and NAIA Baseball as a whole. It is very fitting that the press box be dedicated in his honor to commemorate his contributions to the history of the Warriors.”
Grubb is in his 45th year archiving and keeping statistics for the college. He has covered more than 2,500 home athletic events, and has been the official scorer and statistician for the Avista NAIA World Series since 1984.
The former postal service worker has done all of this on a volunteer basis. Before 2010, all of the records were his doing. From 1977-2004, he was the man who was the statistician for every men’s and women’s home basketball games.
“I was very honored to be selected to the LCSC Hall of Fame, and this really tops that,” Grubb said in an email to the Tribune this week. “I have the best seat in the stadium to watch one of the top teams in the nation.
“Working side-by-side with Brian Danner of KOZE radio makes it very enjoyable.”
“Thanks to LCSC for this honor, and for 45 years of consistently putting great teams on the court and at Harris Field.”
Streaking
It’s not going to be easy, because as of late UBC has given the Warriors some of its best competition in the NAIA West and now Cascade Conference. But if LCSC can win all four games this weekend, the Warriors will make more history.
Taking all four games will tie this team with the 1986 group for longest winning streak in history.
That group won 27 consecutive games. This team right now stands at 23.
Saturday’s doubleheader starts at noon. Sunday’s single game has an 11 a.m. first pitch.
