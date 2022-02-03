WADDELL, Ariz. — Being patient is a virtue sometimes. Just ask the Lewis-Clark State baseball team.
The fourth-ranked Warriors rallied once again Wednesday, this time scoring four seventh-inning runs without the benefit of a hit and hung on to beat the Arizona Christian Firestorm 6-4 in a nonconference game at Canyon View High School.
The Warriors (6-0), who have won five of their first six games by three or fewer runs, including a 4-0 mark in games decided by two runs or less, were outhit 9-4 by the Firestorm (6-1). But LCSC took advantage of seven walks, two errors and four hit batsmen to prevail in this one.
Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons doubled and scored a run.
Robby Campillo was 2-for-4 with two RBI for Arizona Christian, which went 4-for-14 (.286) with runners on base. Justin Ramirez went 2-for-5 with a double, and Damien McElroy hit a solo home run in the second.
Junior right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo (1-0) picked up the win in relief, allowing seven hits and two runs, both earned, in two innings of work. He struck out one out. Junior left-hander Joe Ball struck out five and allowed just one walk in the final three innings to pick up the save.
“Once again, our pitching was strong all game,” coach Jake Taylor said. “(Starting pitcher) Dawson (Day) didn’t have his best stuff but competed and worked himself out of multiple situations. Bryson (Spagnuolo) was solid out of the ‘pen and Joe Ball had our best outing of the year thus far.”
Andrew Hirsch (0-1) hit a batter, allowed a walk and two runs, both earned in getting just one out in the seventh to take the loss.
McElroy’s homer staked the Firestorm to the early lead. Nagle then doubled home Way with one out in the third to tie it, but Arizona Christian re-took the lead in its half of the inning after Oliver Frias tripled and Daniel Durazo brought him home on a sacrifice fly. LCSC tied it in its half of the fourth as Seamons doubled, stole third and scored on a throwing error.
The Firestorm went up 3-2 in the last of the fifth when Ramirez doubled with one out, moved to third on a ground out and scored on an infield single by Campillo.
Then the Warriors struck without ever having a bat leave a shoulder of one of their players.
Sophomore infielder Coy Stout, a former Genesee High School standout, led off the seventh by getting hit by a Hirsch pitch. He moved to second on a wild pitch, then Way walked. Davis sacrificed the runners up a base and Koju Sasaki came on in relief. Nagle struck out swinging, but got aboard on an error to load the bases. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston standout, was hit by a pitch to force in a run to tie it at 3. Senior catcher Matt James walked in the tiebreaking run. Senior designated hitter Justin Mazzone followed with another walk, forcing in another run and a 5-3 Warrior lead. An out later, sophomore outfielder Sam Linscott walked to make it 6-3.
Arizona Christian followed with three consecutive hits against Spagnuolo to make it 6-4, but Durazo, who had the second hit, was out trying to score on a passed ball. Then after a walk, Spagnuolo struck out the next two batters to get out of the threat.
The Firestorm then went down 1-2-3 in the final two innings.
The two teams meet again at 5 p.m. today at the same site to conclude the series. After that, the Warriors begin a 17-game homestand starting at noon Sunday against Whitman.
LCSC ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 3 2 2 0 Frias dh 4 1 1 0
Davis 2b 2 0 0 0 Ramirez cf 5 2 2 0
Nagle rf 4 1 1 1 Vickers pr 0 0 0 0
White 1b 3 1 0 0 Durazo rf 3 0 1 1
James c 4 0 0 1 Campillo 1b 4 0 2 2
Mazzone dh 2 0 0 1 Villa 3b 2 0 1 0
Seamons cf 4 1 1 0 McElroy lf 4 1 1 1
Linscott lf 4 0 0 1 Garrison 2b 3 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 1 0 0 0 Titialli ph 1 0 0 0
Stout 3b 1 1 0 0 Roberts c 4 0 0 0
Beach ss 3 0 1 0
Totals 28 6 4 5 Totals 33 4 9 4
Lewis-Clark State 001 100 400—6 4 0
Arizona Christian 011 010 10x—4 9 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day 4 2 2 2 5 8
Spagnuolo (W, 1-0) 2 7 2 2 0 1
Ball (S, 1) 1 0 0 0 1 5
Arizona Christian ip h r er bb so
Massie 6 4 2 1 2 7
Hirsch (L, 0-1) 0.1 0 2 2 1 0
Sasaki 0 0 2 2 2 1
Elliott 2.2 0 0 0 2 2
Attendance — 31.
