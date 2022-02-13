The early-season M.O. for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team has been its ability to score with two outs.
The fourth-ranked Warriors took that up a notch Sunday.
One day after scoring nine runs with two outs, LCSC scored 17 times in that scenario and finished a sweep of NCAA Division III Whitworth with a 19-2 thrashing at Harris Field.
"Offensively, it is great to see production off of the bench," coach Jake Taylor said. "That will continue to push everybody to compete for their playing time each day at practice.”
Sophomore infielder Coy Stout went 2-for-2 with a seventh-inning grand slam and six total RBI for LCSC (11-1), winners of all five home game so far this season. The RBI total is the highest for a single game this season. Senior second baseman Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a three-run home run in a seven-run sixth inning that put the game out of reach. Senior outfielder Sam Linscott continued his torrid stretch to start the season by going 3-for-4 with a run scored and three RBI.
Five different players had hits for the Pirates (1-6). Tim Gee doubled home a pair of runs in the fourth inning that got Whitworth within 4-2.
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers (2-0) had another solid outing for the Warriors, allowing four hits, one walk and two runs, both earned, in five innings of work. He struck out eight.
The bullpen allowed just one hit and one walk in the final four innings.
“Other than a blemish in the fourth, Trent was attacking their lineup,” Taylor said. “Our bullpen was very strong today."
Austin Rice (0-1) was saddled with the loss. He allowed three hits, one walk and four runs, all earned, in 1 2/3 innings. He struck out two.
Linscott singled home a run with two outs in the first, and after a walk, senior catcher Justin Mazzone deposited his firt homer of the season to right, scoring three to make it 4-0 LCSC.
Gee got the Pirates close, but the Warriors scored 15 unanswered runs from there to put it away.
It started in the bottom of the fourth when Way singled home a run, then three batters later, Linscott singled home two more to make it 7-2.
Then came the onslaught in the later innings.
Senior second baseman A.J. Davis was hit by a pitch, moved to third on senior outfielder Aidan Nagle's single, and the two runners advanced on a wild pitch. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston standout, doubled home Nagle with one out. Three batters and an out later, Stout singled to center to score two, then Way smacked his second homer down the line in right that made it 14-2.
In the seventh, a double by Jaden Phillips, another former Lewiston High School player, scored a run. Two batters later, Stout followed with a towering shot to left-center for his first homer of the season for the final margin.
LCSC next begins a four-game series at 3 p.m. Friday at home against Central Washington.
WHITWORTH ,LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Morrison cf 4 0 1 0 Way ss 5 2 2 4
Tanner cf 0 0 0 0 Rhoads ss 1 0 0 0
Duncan 1b 4 0 1 0 Davis 2b 4 3 1 0
Sweum rf 3 0 1 0 Sa 2b 1 0 1 0
Yara ph 1 0 1 0 Nagle rf 3 1 1 0
Doughty rf 0 0 0 0 Canty rf 2 1 0 0
Gibson ss 3 0 0 0 Linscott lf-cf 4 1 3 3
Kennell ss 0 0 0 0 Yamamoto lf 1 0 0 0
Warner 3b 2 1 0 0 White 1b 3 2 1 1
Morton 3b 1 0 1 0 Updegrave 1b 1 1 0 0
Fahnlander lf 3 1 0 0 Mazzone c 3 1 1 3
Gee dh 4 0 1 2 Sheward c 0 1 0 0
Dryden 2b 4 0 0 0 Seamons cf 3 0 0 0
Cissne c 4 0 0 0 Phillips cf 1 1 1 1
Threlfall dh 3 2 1 0
James dh 0 1 0 0
Signorelli 3b 2 0 0 0
Stout 3b 2 2 2 6
Totals 33 2 5 2 Totals 39 19 14 18
Whitworth 000 200 000—2 5 2
Lewis-Clark State 400 307 50x—19 14 1
Whitworth ip h r er bb so
Rice (L, 0-1) 1.2 3 4 4 1 2
Williams 2.1 4 3 1 1 4
Grimes 1.1 2 4 2 2 2
Whelan 0.2 2 3 0 0 1
Greene 0.2 2 5 5 3 0
Owen 1.1 1 0 0 0 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 2-0) 5 4 2 2 1 8
Ball 1 0 0 0 0 1
Shubert 1 0 0 0 0 2
Borschowa 1 1 0 0 1 2
Blackman 1 0 0 0 0 2
Attendance — N/A.