COSTA MESA, Calif. — This was more like the offense Lewis-Clark State baseball coach Jake Taylor envisioned before the season began.
Sophomore outfielder Sam Linscott went 4-for-5 with six RBI and senior second baseman A.J. Davis added four RBI as the fourth-ranked Warriors pummeled No. 13 Vanguard (Calif.) 16-3 in a nonconference game Friday at Dean Harvey Field.
“Offensively we were a bit more relaxed and began to get back to a mid-field approach,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Still lots of room for improvement all the way around.”
Davis, who went to Clarkston High School, went 2-for-5 with a double, a triple and three runs scored for the Warriors (2-0), who had 17 hits in the game. Linscott doubled, homered and scored twice. Sophomore outfielder Aidan Nagle went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Senior catcher Matt James went 2-for-4. Senior designated hitter Josh Mazzone also had two hits and a run scored.
Isaiah Lee was 3-for-5 with a double and a home run for the Lions (2-1). Tommy Rodriguez was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Senior left-hander Dawson Day (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two hits, two walks and no runs in four innings. He struck out two.
“We had another quality start today, this time from Dawson,” Taylor said. “He competed and was ready for his first start.”
Tyler Armenta absorbed the loss, allowing three hits, one walk and four runs, three earned, in three innings.
Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons started the barrage with a leadoff, solo home run in the second to stake LCSC to a 1-0 lead.
Davis’ one-out double to right-center plated two in the third, then he scored when Nagle got aboard on a fielding error.
The Warriors erupted for eight fourth-inning runs to take a commanding 12-0 lead. Linscott smoked a no-out, three-run homer to right. Three batters later, Davis tripled to right-center to score sophomore infielder Dominic Signorelli and senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout. Two walks and an out later, James singled home Davis. After a strikeout, Linscott singled home Seamons and Nagle.
The Warriors made it 13-0 in the fifth with a one-out double by Nagle which scored Davis.
From there, it was on cruise control. Vanguard scored single runs in its half of the fifth and sixth. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston standout, homered to lead off the eighth. Then with runners on first and second, Linscott doubled home courtesy runner Alex Light, also from Lewiston. In the ninth, pinch-hitter Lucas Gregory, a junior, drove in Nagle with a two-out single.
LCSC next plays at 11 a.m. today in a doubleheader at No. 16 Hope International (Calif.).
LEWIS-CLARK STATE VANGUARD
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss-2b 5 1 0 0 Lee dh 5 1 3 1
Davis 2b-ss 5 3 2 4 Nakatsuka rf 4 0 1 0
Nagle rf 5 2 2 1 Buckson lf 4 0 0 0
Seamons cf 4 2 1 0 Johnson 1b 4 0 1 0
Light cr-cf 1 2 0 0 Rodriguez cf 4 1 2 0
White 1b 4 1 1 1 Aversa ss 4 0 1 1
Stout 1b 1 0 1 0 Sutton 3b 3 0 1 0
James c 4 0 2 1 Land 2b 4 0 1 0
Sheward c 1 0 0 0 Arias c 3 0 0 0
Mazzone dh 5 1 2 0 Omphroy ph 0 0 0 0
Gregory ph 1 0 1 1 Morgan pr 0 1 0 0
Linscott lf 5 2 4 6
Phillips lf 1 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 2 2 1 0
Totals 44 16 17 15 Totals 35 3 10 2
Lewis-Clark State 013 810 021—16 17 2
Vanguard 000 011 001—3 10 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 1-0) 4 2 0 0 2 2
Juhasz 2 6 2 2 0 2
Smith 3 2 1 1 0 2
Vanguard ip h r er bb so
T. Armenta (L, 0-1) 3 3 4 3 1 1
Graves 1 5 8 8 4 3
Welty 1 1 1 1 2 2
Fletcher 1 1 0 0 0 0
Byers 1 0 0 0 0 2
Pierce 0.1 4 2 2 1 0
A. Armenta 1.2 3 1 1 0 0
Attendance — N/A.