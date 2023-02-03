Hope

Trevin Hope allowed five hits in six innings Thursday in Lewis-Clark State's 6-0 win against LSU Shreveport.

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The thought was for the first few weeks of the new college baseball season, the pitching staff for second-ranked Lewis-Clark State would have to carry it as the newcomers meshed into cohesion. That played out perfectly in Thursday’s season opener.

Sophomore right-hander Trevin Hope scattered just five hits in the first six innings, and senior right-hander Greg Blackman closed the door as the Warriors beat fourth-ranked LSU Shreveport 6-0 in the East/West Challenge at the Lake Myrtle Sports Park.

Tags

Recommended for you