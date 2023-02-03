AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The thought was for the first few weeks of the new college baseball season, the pitching staff for second-ranked Lewis-Clark State would have to carry it as the newcomers meshed into cohesion. That played out perfectly in Thursday’s season opener.
Sophomore right-hander Trevin Hope scattered just five hits in the first six innings, and senior right-hander Greg Blackman closed the door as the Warriors beat fourth-ranked LSU Shreveport 6-0 in the East/West Challenge at the Lake Myrtle Sports Park.
“Overall, offensively we competed fairly well in the box for our first game and ended up doing all of our damage with two outs,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Trevin was dominant on the mound and GT (Blackman) closed the door in the final three innings.”
Hope, who made five relief appearances in 2022, threw 72 pitches and didn’t allow a walk in facing just 23 hitters. He induced eight ground-ball outs and six fly outs.
Blackman picked up the save after allowing a hit and a walk in three innings, striking out three.
Junior outfielder Nick Seamons went 2-for-5 with a triple, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI for the Warriors, who outhit the Pilots 7-6. Sophomore first baseman Charlie Updegrave had an RBI, as did junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa and sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws.
Ryan Major went 2-for-4 for LSU Shreveport (0-2), as did Carlos Pineyro. Preseason All-American Bobby Vath (0-1) allowed two hits, one walk and an earned run in the first three innings to absorb the loss. He struck out one.
LCSC scored with two outs in the first. Junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas doubled down the line in left, and senior catcher Sam Olsson followed with a walk. Updegrave the singled through the hole between first and second to plate Thomas.
Once again, the Warriors tallied a run with two outs in the fifth. Seamons tripled to left, and De Sa followed with a single to right for a 2-0 lead.
LCSC increased its lead to three in the sixth. Updegrave led off by being hit by a pitch, and he moved to second as pinch-hitter Noah Weintraub got aboard on an error. An out later, junior outfielder Carter Booth walked and Haws forced in a run with a bases-loaded walk.
The Warriors blew the game open with a three-run eighth. Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli led off with a single. An out later, Haws singled to right to put runners on first and second. Seamons, who had 12 homers a year ago, then blasted a three-run shot for the final margin.
Weather pending, LCSC next plays a nontraditional doubleheader today. The Warriors start with eighth-ranked St. Thomas (Fla.) at 8 a.m. Pacific at the same site, then they will visit top-ranked and defending national champion Southeastern (Fla.) at 1 p.m. Pacific in Lakeland.