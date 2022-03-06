It’s only the first week of March and this Lewis-Clark State baseball team has already accomplished something its history-rich predecessors never could.
In its first game of a nonconference doubleheader Saturday against Corban at Harris Field, fourth-ranked LCSC became the first team in program history to reach 20 wins with only one loss. It extended its best-ever start to 21-1 after winning the second game of the day.
The scores were 11-1 in seven innings and 7-4.
The previous record belonged to the 2007 LCSC team that started 19-1 and went on to win the Avista NAIA World Series.
“It feels pretty good. Pitchers came in, did a pretty good job throwing strikes, filling up the zone; hitters started slow in the second game, but we found a rhythm late and did enough to sneak out a win today,” said LCSC first baseman Luke White, a Lewiston native and one of the stars in the nightcap.
Red-hot LCSC has won 15 consecutive games, all on this current homestand, with eight of those coming by run rule. But Corban (9-6-1) put up some resistence in Game 2.
LCSC faced a 3-1 deficit and it was tied at 4 before coming up with a two-out rally in the bottom of the seventh to go up by three runs.
Leadoff man Riley Way, who owns a 13-game hit streak, started it with a line-drive single up the middle. He advanced to second on an errant pickoff throw and to third on a sacrifice fly by Aidan Nagle, the second out of the inning.
Then, Sam Linscott singled to right-center to bring home Way for a 5-4 LCSC lead.
The inning almost ended when Linscott got caught in a rundown between first and second base — a chaotic scene in which he ran into 6-foot-7 Corban pitcher Trevor Sczcepanek at one point — but Linscott somehow made it back to first base safely.
That allowed White a chance to hit and the senior delivered, sending a first-pitch fastball booming over the left-field wall for a no-doubt, two-run home run — his fifth of the season — that made it 7-4.
“Sam kinda got caught in the rundown there, made it back to first safely, so (that) gave me the opportunity to hit (in) that inning,” White said. “Got a first-pitch fastball that I liked and didn’t miss it.”
Said LCSC coach Jake Taylor: “Sam had a great at-bat. And then Luke followed that up right behind him, got a pitch up out over the plate and did what he’s capable of doing.”
White said it was good for the team to have a game where it has to come back late — a rarity so far this season.
“It’s something that we need to practice, so having those kind of games early in the year is good for us to know that we can come back,” White said.
While the second game was a nailbiter, the first was a classic clinic by LCSC.
Starting pitcher Trent Sellers went six innings and struck out 10 batters to improve to 5-0 on the season.
He got some assistance from his hitters, who helped LCSC storm out to a 5-0 lead in the first and coast from there.
“It’s really nice, I don’t have any pressure on me to keep the thing close,” Sellers said of the early lead. “I can just pitch.”
Reliever Cameron Smith earned the win in the second game, his first of the season.
At the plate, Way went 4-of-8 on the day with three runs and two RBI, Linscott went 4-of-8 with four runs and three RBI and White had three runs and two RBI.
One of the stars of Game 1 was designated hitter Matt James, who went 2-of-4 with one run and four RBI. He had a two-run home run in the sixth for the final margin.
Corban’s top player might have been its second starting pitcher, Preston Johnson, who allowed just two runs in five innings. The team’s top batter was designated hitter Scott Artzer (3-of-4 with a run and RBI in Game 2).
The Warriors vs. Warriors series wraps up with another doubleheader at 11 a.m. today back at Harris Field.
The series closes a stretch of 17 games, four straight weeks, of playing at home for LCSC.
“It’s been a great homestand,” Taylor said. “Look to finish it off tomorrow and then we head on the road, but it’s been fantastic to play at Harris Field at home.”
GAME 1
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pellkofer cf 3 0 0 0 Way ss 4 2 2 1
Clay lf 3 1 2 0 Davis 2b 2 2 1 0
Thompson 2b 3 0 0 0 Nagle rf 4 2 3 1
Torees-Um 3b 3 0 1 1 Linscott lf 4 2 2 2
Clay 3b 0 0 0 0 White 1b 3 1 1 0
Landon rf 2 0 0 0 Seamons cf 3 1 2 2
Sede ss 3 0 2 0 Mazzone c 3 0 0 1
Jeffrey dh 3 0 0 0 Stout pr 0 0 0 0
Hostetler 1b 3 0 0 0 James dh 4 1 2 4
O’Brien c 3 0 0 0 Sa 3b 4 0 0 0
Totals 26 1 5 1 Totals 31 11 13 11
Corban 000 001 0—1 5 1
Lewis-Clark State 500 402 x—11 13 1
Corban ip h r er bb so
Shaw (L, 3-1) 3.2 10 9 8 3 1
Childs 2.1 3 2 2 1 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Sellers (W, 5-0) 6 4 1 1 1 10
Grow 1 1 0 0 0 2
GAME 2
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Pellkofer cf 3 0 1 0 Way ss 4 1 2 1
Covalt c 1 0 0 0 Davis 2b 4 1 1 0
Simon ph 1 0 0 0 Nagle rf 3 0 1 0
O’Brien c 1 0 1 0 Linscott lf 4 2 2 1
Thompson 2b 5 1 1 0 Seamons cf 4 0 1 1
Clay lf 4 0 0 0 James dh 4 0 1 0
Sede ss 4 0 0 0 Threlfall c 3 0 1 2
Landon rf 3 0 1 0 Rhoads pr 0 1 0 0
Artzer dh 4 1 3 1 Stout 3b 3 0 0 0
Ka’ahanui 1b 2 0 0 0 Updegrave ph 1 0 0 0
Grayson ph 1 0 0 0
Clay 3b 3 2 1 2
Totals 32 4 8 4 Totals 34 7 10 7
Corban 000 021 100—4 8 3
Lewis-Clark State 001 003 30x—7 10 1
Corban ip h r er bb so
Johnson 5 3 2 2 2 2
Szczepane (L, 1-2) 2 6 5 3 0 2
Bowser 1 1 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria 5 3 2 2 3 7
Ball 1 3 2 1 0 0
Smith (W, 1-0) 3 2 0 0 0 4
Attendance — N/A.
