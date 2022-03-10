LCSC baseball moves up from No. 4 to No. 3 in top 25

After a homestand which saw the Lewis-Clark State baseball team sweep all 17 games and help to get the Warriors off to their best start in the long, storied history of the program, it helped them move up in the first NAIA regular-season poll of the season.
The Warriors, who at 23-1 never have been this successful, this early in a season in its 60-year history (when the team officially was recognized), moved up a spot from No. 4 to No. 3 in the top 25 ranking that was released Wednesday.
Also buoyed by another historic start, Southeastern (Fla.) (23-0) rose two spots to ascend to the No. 1 ranking. Tennessee Wesleyan (20-1) moved up three positions to No. 2. LSU Shreveport (19-2) is up six spots to No. 4 and defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett (17-3) slipped four spots to No. 5.
Defending national runner-up Central Methodist (Mo.) (14-3) fell six spots from No. 2 to No. 8.
Westmont (Calif.) (22-2), which fell 5-3 to LCSC in the Jan. 27 season opener, jumped into the poll and made its debut at No. 7. Arizona Christian (18-7), which handed the Warriors their lone loss of the season 10-9 on the final game of the opening road trip Feb. 3, is in the poll at No. 23.
As of now, LCSC does not have another ranked team on the schedule.
Interesting poll tidbits
Faulkner, which had been ranked in 93 consecutive polls, fell out of the top 25 but received 77 points in the poll, tied for the second-most of any team outside of the poll. The Grizzlies now take over with the longest active poll streak at 62.
There are nine teams that were not ranked in the first poll that are in this week’s ranking, making for a volatile first few weeks of the season.
Five teams from the Sun Conference are in the poll, the most of any conference. Besides Southeastern, St. Thomas (Fla.) (No. 11), Webber International (Fla.) (No. 15), Keiser (Fla.) (No.20) and Warner (Fla.) (No. 25) are in the ranking. The conference with the next most is the Golden State Athletic Conference with four.
The poll is released every two weeks on Wednesdays through May 11, then the final poll comes out June 8.
Warriors in the national rankings
Senior outfielder Sam Linscott is littered all around the national rankings. He’s 18th in batting average at .477, 73rd in slugging percentage at .750 and 94th in on-base percentage at .515. He’s tied for the lead nationally with 42 hits, tied for third with 36 RBI, tied for fifth with 10 doubles, tied for ninth with 17 stolen bases and tied for 16th (along with senior second baseman AJ Davis) with 30 runs scored.
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers is tied for third with five victories, 15th in earned-run average at 1.07, tied for 17th with 43 strikeouts and 78th in strikeouts per nine innings (11.5).
As a team, the Warriors offensively are first in doubles (64), third in hits (266), fourth in runs scored (224) and RBI (202), 14th in slugging percentage (.534), tied for 17th in stolen bases (49), 23rd in batting average (.329) and 34th in on-base percentage (.427).
LCSC is third in ERA (2.43) and seventh in strikeouts (228). The Warriors are fifth in fielding percentage (.977), tied for 18th in double plays turned (16) and tied for 25th in runners caught stealing percentage (30.8 percent).
Upcoming
The Warriors hit the road for a six-game trip starting at 11 a.m. Friday with a four-game series at College of Idaho. They’ll play a single game that day, a doubleheader at noon Saturday, then finish with a single game at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Then LCSC will play a nonconference doubleheader at noon March 17 against NCAA Division II Central Washington before taking eight days off, resuming the season with a four-game Cascade Conference series at home starting at 3 p.m. March 25 against British Columbia.
In between, the college will honor the legacy of former coach Ed Cheff with a ceremony at 1 p.m. March 19. The event will be livestreamed on lcwarriors.com.
