The Lewis-Clark State baseball team put up a couple of early tallies, and the pitching staff made it stand up.
Junior outfielder Nick Seamons, senior Sam Olsson and sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws each had two hits Sunday as the second-ranked Warriors edged past British Columbia 3-1 at Harris Field to take the season-opening nonconference series by that same tally.
"We did just enough offensively to take the final game against an outstanding British Columbia team,"coach Jake Taylor said. "Pitching was excellent in working out of situations and stranding UBC runners throughout the game."
Four Warrior pitchers held the Thunderbirds (7-5) to eight hits, with senior right-hander Greg Blackman (1-0) picking up the victory. He scattered five hits in three innings of relief, striking out two. Senior right-hnader Eli Shubert pitched a perfect ninth inning to earn his first save.
Mitchell Middlemiss had two of the hits for British Columbia. Ryan Heppner (2-1) took the loss, allowing six hits and two earned runs in the first six innings. He struck out seven.
LCSC (7-3) scored single runs in the first and second innings to take a 2-0 lead.
Seamons led off the first with a single but was eliminated on junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas' fielder's choice. With two down, Olsson singled to right to advance Thomas to center, then sophomore catcher Jack Sheward singled between first and second score Thomas.
With one down in the second, sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli and Haws each were hit by pitches, then Seamons followed with a single up the middle to score Signorelli. However, the Warriors couldn't produce another run as Thomas flew out and junior second baseman Pu'ukani De Sa struck out.
British Columbia cut its deficit in half with its lone run in the third. Cameron Sanderson walked and moved to second as sophomore left-handed starter Dallas McGill tried to picked him off but failed. Mike Fitzsimmons then singled to right to score Sanderson. However, McGill got out of it by getting two strikeouts and a ground out.
The Thunderbirds tried to rally in the fourth, as they got two men on thanks to a one-out single and a walk. However, junior left-hander Alec Holmes induced Kyle Matsunuma to ground into an inning-ending double play.
In the fifth, British Columbia got the first two men aboard. However, Holmes worked out of trouble again as he got a line out, a pop out and a runner was thrown out trying to steal third.
Once again, the Thunderbirds tried to push across the tying run in the sixth but to no avail. Blackman allowed three consecutive singles to load the bases, but he induced David Draayers to pop out and Sanderson to line out.
LCSC tried to get some insurance in the seventh as Haws led off with a single against reliever Daniel Sereda. An out later, Thomas was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Olsson walked to load the bases, but Sheward popped out to end the threat.
The Warriors then would get their much needed insurance run in the eighth with two outs. Signorelli struck out for what would have been the third out, but he got aboard on a wild pitch. Haw singled to left and Seamons was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Thomas hit a grounder that Sanderson couldn't come up with a third, scoring Signorelli for the final margin.
LCSC next opens a four-game home nonconference series at 3 p.m. Friday against College of Idaho.