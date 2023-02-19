Thomas

Lewis-Clark State junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas makes contact during Sunday's nonconference game against British Columbia at Harris Field.

 LCSC Athletics

The Lewis-Clark State baseball team put up a couple of early tallies, and the pitching staff made it stand up.

Junior outfielder Nick Seamons, senior Sam Olsson and sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws each had two hits Sunday as the second-ranked Warriors edged past British Columbia 3-1 at Harris Field to take the season-opening nonconference series by that same tally.

