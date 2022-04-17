It's been five seasons since the Lewis-Clark State baseball team played on Easter. It's been longer since the Warriors had lost a game on the holiday. But these players certainly were happy to see Peter Cottontail, hopping down the bunny trail on this day.
Senior Zach Threlfall went 4-for-4 with three RBI as fourth-ranked LCSC erased an early 3-0 deficit to beat the College of Idaho 9-6 to win a Cascade Conference series Sunday at Harris Field.
The last time LCSC played on Easter Sunday was April 26, 2017, when the Warriors pounded nonleague opponent Saint Katherine 25-2. It's the eighth consecutive victory for LCSC on the holiday. The last time the Warriors lost a game on Easter was March 31, 2002, when they fell 14-3 at the University of Hawaii.
Threlfall doubled and scored a run for LCSC (41-4, 12-3), which outhit the Yotes 13-8. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Senior catcher Justin Mazzone went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston standout, hit his first home run of the season. Junior third baseman Pu'ukani De Sa also homered, his second of the series.
Alex McFarland homered twice for College of Idaho (24-23, 12-8), which now is 2 1/2 games behind the Warriors for first place in the conference with two weeks remaining in the regular season. Kirby Robertson went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI.
Junior left-hander Joe Ball (4-0) scattered three hits and an earned run in 4 1/3 innings in relief of junior left-handed starter Lucas Gregory to pick up the victory. He struck out three.
"Joe Ball came into a tough spot out of the pen and worked us out of it," coach Jake Taylor said. "Offensively, we hit the ball hard throughout the lineup. It was a good finish to the weekend."
Ben Gaff (1-6) absorbed the loss. He allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
McFarland gave the Yotes a 1-0 lead with a two-out, solo home run in the first. In the second, Gregory walked the bases loaded, then hit leadoff hitter Jonah Hultberg to force in a run, ending his day. Ball entered and got Skyler Sadora to fly out to end the threat.
McFarland led off the third with his sixth homer of the season, a shot to left-center. After a single, Ball was able to work out of the jam.
Then the Warriors offense went to work in the bottom half of the inning.
Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, walked. An out later, he stole second and came around on Nagle's double to right-center to make it 3-1.
LCSC tied it in the fourth. Mazzone and Threlall started the inning with singles. Senior Matt James followed with a single to score Mazzone. Then Threlfall scored on a wild pitch.
The Warriors took the lead for good with two runs in the fifth. Former Lewiston standout and senior first baseman Luke White singled with one out. Mazzone doubled him in and went to third on a bad throw. Threlfall then singled home pinch-runner Joe Canty for a 5-3 advantage.
LCSC blew it open in the sixth with three runs. With one down, Davis sent a shot over the wall in left. Nagle followed with a single. An out later, White was intentionally walkd and Mazzone also walked to load the bases. Threlfall then doubled home two runs for an 8-3 cushion.
The Warriors added one in the seventh on De Sa's second homer of the campaign, this one to right.
The Yotes did make things interesting the ninth. Hultberg singled and Sadora doubled to put runners on second and third. After an out, Robertson singled home both runners and moved all the way to third on a throwing error. Gaff's ground out scored Robertson to make it 9-6, but sophomore left-handed reliever Alec Holmes induced Ben Dudley to fly out to end it.
LCSC begins a four-game conference series with an 11 a.m. doubleheader Saturday at third-place Oregon Tech.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hultberg 2b 4 1 1 1 Way ss 3 1 0 0
Sadora 1b 5 1 1 0 Davis 2b 4 1 1 1
McFarland rf 5 2 2 2 Nagle rf 5 1 3 1
Robertson 3b 5 1 2 2 Linscott cf 5 0 0 0
Gaff dh 4 0 0 0 White 1b 4 2 1 0
Dudley lf-cf 4 1 1 0 Mazzone c 3 0 2 1
Denison ss 3 0 0 0 Canty pr 0 2 0 0
Goetz ph 1 0 0 0 Sheward c 0 0 0 0
Miller c 2 0 0 0 Threlfall dh 4 1 4 3
Hansen pr 0 0 0 0 James lf 4 0 1 1
Castillo ph 0 0 0 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 0
Watkins cf 1 0 0 0 Sa 3b 4 1 1 1
Danner lf 2 0 1 0 Stout 3b 0 0 0 0
Totals 36 6 8 6 Totals 36 9 13 8
College of Idaho 111 100 003—6 8 1
Lewis-Clark State 001 223 10x—9 13 2
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Wisenor 3 6 3 3 3 3
Durski 0.1 0 0 0 1 0
Gaff (L, 1-6) 1.2 3 2 1 0 0
Wood 1 3 3 3 2 1
McPeak 1 1 1 1 0 0
Bowman 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Gregory 1.2 1 2 2 3 0
Ball (W, 4-0) 4.1 3 1 1 0 3
Shubert 2 1 0 0 1 3
Holmes 1 3 3 2 0 0
Attendance — N/A.