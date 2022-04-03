PORTLAND, Ore. — The Lewis-Clark State baseball team experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows all in one weekend. The third-ranked Warriors probably wishes it wasn't the latter that took place Sunday.
LCSC was held to just a season-low four hits as Nate Martin spun a gem in Corban's 2-1 victory that wrapped up a four-game Cascade Conference series at the University of Portland's Joe Etzel Field.
“Offensively, we struggled to apply any pressure to Corban’s defense,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We had some bright performances from our pitching staff, but as a whole we need to be way more effective putting hitters away when we are ahead in the count.”
In less than 48 hours, the local Warriors (35-3, 6-2) went from setting a new standard for consecutive wins in program history to scratching their heads, trying to figure out where their offense went this weekend. Corban (15-16-1, 2-6) managed a split of the series after being swept in its first Cascade series March 18-19 at Bushnell.
One of the highest scoring teams in the nation entering the series, LCSC managed to score just 22 runs, 15 of which came in a 12-run victory in Saturday's Game 2 of a doubleheader.
The hit total tied LCSC's effort in a 2-1 win Jan. 29 in the second game of a doubleheader at Hope International, its fourth game of the year.
It also ruined a planned bullpen day for coach Jake Taylor's pitching staff. Despite that, the pitchers mostly threw well. It was just one mistake in the end that proved costly.
All three of the LCSC's losses this season have come by one run.
Martin (3-3) also allowed just one walk and struck out five. He got nine groundball outs and 12 flyouts.
Freshman right-hander Drake Borschowa (3-1) was on the wrong end of this one. He allowed a hit, a walk and an earned run in one inning of work. He struck out one.
Things started well for LCSC. Senior shortstop Riley Way got aboard on a single and moved to second on a throwing error in the first. An out later, senior right fielder Aidan Nagle's sacrifice fly made it 1-0.
But Corban tied it up in the bottom half of the inning against junior right-handed starter Bryson Spagnuolo. With one down, Ryan Clay singled up the middle. An out later, older brother Kyle Clay was hit by a pitch, and Kairos Torres-Umi followed with a double that landed just seven feet inside the line in left field, scoring Ryan Clay.
In the fourth, Nagle doubled with one out, but LCSC couldn't do any damage.
Meanwhile, Spagnuolo and junior left-hander Lucas Gregory sailed through the next four innings without much damage.
Then came the fifth. Keenan O'Brien led off against Borschowa and powered a home run to left-center field. The shot was his first of the season, and it made it 2-1 Corban. Borschowa then allowed a one-out walk, but nothing came of it.
Senior outfielder Sam Linscott had a two-out single in the sixth, but LCSC couldn't convert. That was the final time LCSC got anyone on as the Martin retired the final 10 men he faced.
LCSC next starts a four-game conference series at 3 p.m. Friday at Eastern Oregon. There is the possibility that game could be moved to next Sunday and it will be doubleheaders played on back-to-back days starting Saturday.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE CORBAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 1 1 0 Jeffrey 1b 3 0 0 0
Threlfall dh 4 0 0 0 R. Clay 3b 4 1 1 0
Nagle rf 3 0 1 1 Sede ss 4 0 0 0
Linscott cf 4 0 1 0 K. Clay cf 2 0 0 0
White 1b 4 0 0 0 Torres-Umi dh 3 0 1 1
Mazzone c 3 0 1 0 Landon rf 3 0 0 0
Canty pr 0 0 0 0 Hostetler rf 0 0 0 0
James lf 3 0 0 0 Artzer lf 3 0 1 0
Phillips lf 0 0 0 0 O'Brien c 2 1 1 1
Sa 3b 2 0 0 0 Pellkofer pr 0 0 0 0
Davis 2b 2 0 0 0 Bunn 2b 2 0 1 0
Grayson ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 4 1 Totals 27 2 5 2
Lewis-Clark State 100 000 000—1 4 1
Corban 100 010 00x—2 5 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Spagnuolo 3 3 1 1 0 5
Gregory 1 0 0 0 0 2
Borschowa (L, 3-1) 1 1 1 1 1 1
Ball 1 0 0 0 0 3
Grow 1 1 0 0 1 1
Holmes 1 0 0 0 0 2
Corban ip h r er bb so
Martin (W, 3-3) 9 4 1 0 1 5
Attendance — 124.