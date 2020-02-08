At this early juncture, all Lewis-Clark State’s baseball team wants is reps.
“We’re definitely to the point where we just need to get on the field, get some live at-bats,” second-year Warriors coach Jake Taylor said. “Hopefully, we can do that this weekend, and get some guys some innings on the mound.
“Hopefully, the weather is conducive to that.”
It’s kind of hard when the dugouts are overflowing with water from recent rainstorms in the area. Taylor said he expects the infield to be good to go, but is concerned with the conditions of the dugouts — and the dirt in front of them — the warning track and bullpens.
LCSC was forced to postpone its home opener Friday against NCAA Division II Western Oregon. The Wolves are already in town, and Taylor said LCSC’s personnel will do “everything we can to get a couple games in” today.
The program will check the field’s progress at about 9 a.m. today, then make an announcement. If weather permits, first pitch will be at noon. Weather forecasts call for a chance of rain this morning.
“We’ll see if we can play two tomorrow, or one tomorrow and two Sunday,” Taylor said. “A lot will depend on the warning track and dugout.
“(The dugouts) were completely filled. We got the pumps going.”
The 19th-ranked Warriors (2-3) are coming off a five-game road trip, four of which were part of a talent-stacked Coach Calderone Invitational at Arizona Christian in the Phoenix area.
Both of L-C’s wins were against top-25 NAIA teams. It opened the season with a shellacking of No. 14 William Jessup (Calif.), and handled 15th-ranked Westmont (Calif.). But the Warriors fell to Taylor (Ind.), Antelope Valley (Calif.) and host Arizona Christian, which logged an 11-spot second inning.
“I think we started OK. Against Jessup, we had a good approach offensively, and we kinda went away from that,” Taylor said. “Pitching-wise, it’d just be nice to get some guys out there, get more innings and gain some experience.”
LCSC lost 11 pitchers after last season, and perhaps its primary concern is to discern a rotation and who’ll come out of the bullpen in specific circumstances. The Warriors are sitting on a combined 6.70 ERA.
The Warriors have exhibited spurts of firepower, but the offense has been streaky. They’ve walked 28 times, but are batting .216 with a .661 on-base-plus-slugging mark.
Lewiston graduate Riley Way is leading the way with a .313 average and three doubles. Fellow former Bengal Luke White has driven in five. No one besides Way is batting above .300.
Sophomore right-hander GT Blackman has the most impressive pitching line thus far — seven innings, two hits, no runs, one walk and four strikeouts.
“We need to get the bats going a little better. ... We’re gonna need to get a collective approach, and on the mound, and stay with it,” Taylor said. “Overall, I think we’re gonna be a very good team, offensively and defensively. On the mound, once we get some guys slotted, we’ll be fine.
“We would have liked to (have won) a few more games down there, but I think every opening set of seven games is just an honest evaluation of where you are. We’re not where we need to be, so we’ll continue to improve.”
It’d help if the Warriors could just get some early reps. Taylor acknowledged his team is getting a little antsy to play.
Last year at this time, L-C had to call off its home series with Western Oregon because of snow and rain.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.
Homestand
Today: vs. Western Oregon (2), noon
Sunday: vs. Western Oregon, TBD
— All games are weather permitting; All games to be broadcast on KOZE-AM (950)