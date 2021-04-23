Lewis-Clark State reached game No. 34 before suffering its third setback. Only one other Warrior baseball team (2010) can claim the same regular-season feat.
Considering the way LCSC had been tearing through its schedule this year, it felt like a surprise that the meager loss tally even grew to three.
So, statistically speaking, falling for a fourth time seems improbable as the sixth-ranked Warriors enter their last two series of the season as heavy favorites.
LCSC suits up for its final homestand of the regular season when it entertains the College of Idaho for a Cascade Conference doubleheader today. First pitch for Game 1 is set for 3 p.m. at Harris Field.
The Warriors (31-3, 23-1 Cascade) took it to the Yotes (19-24, 11-17) in the Gem State rivals’ most recent meetings — a four-game set from March 19-21 in Caldwell. LCSC swept C of I by a combined score of 52-10.
To a great extent, history favors the hosts.
The Warriors haven’t dropped one to the Yotes in 14 tries across three years, and haven't been topped at home by C of I since 2012. In the past five seasons, they’re 30-3 in the series. All time? LCSC is 196-38-1.
But coach Jake Taylor isn’t one to shrug off an opponent. He voiced utmost respect for 21st-year Yotes boss Shawn Humberger.
“He’s as good a coach as there is in the NAIA,” Taylor said. “He always has his teams ready.”
The Warriors, who clinched the Cascade title April 11, will aim to start a new streak after seeing their 22-game flurry of victories come to an end on a walkoff in Game 2 at NCAA Division II Saint Martin’s on April 16.
It tied for the fifth-longest unbeaten stretch in program history.
“We’d score a lot of runs sometimes, had some clutch pitching other times,” Taylor said. “One unsung thing on the team that’s been great all year is our defense. ... Our team defense has really been a plus.”
LCSC ranks second nationally in fielding percentage (.980), yet it’s understandable why that’s been overshadowed.
The Warriors’ offense erupts for per-game averages of 12.56 hits and 10.68 runs, each top-three marks in the NAIA.
They bat .335 as a team, have 134 two-out RBI and their average margin of victory is seven runs. They’re tops in the country in at-bats too (37.53 per game).
In short, LCSC sits among the nation’s top 20 in the majority of offensive categories.
Throughout the lineup, easy outs are sparse.
Eight familiar faces — players with 80-plus at-bats — hit better than .300, and four are above .350.
Six Warriors have five or more home runs, with breakout senior outfielder Aidan Nagle and slugging senior first baseman Brock Ephan pacing the team with 11 apiece. Junior catcher Matt James is just behind at nine.
“We were going in the right direction last year, and we’ve added depth and a couple more offensive pieces to it,” Taylor said.
LCSC is seventh nationally in homers per game at 1.79, but it's not been solely defined by power.
Riley Way, a junior shortstop and Lewiston product, boasts a team-best .404 average to go with 31 RBI, 49 runs and 11 extra-base hits.
“Riley Way is pretty high up in the country in runs (eighth) and hits (1.794, third) per game,” Taylor said. “He’s taken a big step forward.
“Our lineup is pretty offensive and pretty deep, and they’re interchangeable.”
Nagle has emerged as a national star with a .394 average, a 1.230 OPS, 50 RBI and 14 doubles. He’s in the NAIA’s top five in RBI.
C of I’s Jonah Hultberg, Austin Van Horne and Matthew Clay are threats at the plate. They each hit about .320 with 502 at-bats between them, and have combined for 32 doubles. The Yotes are 21st nationally in triples with 14.
But the team hits .266 overall against .272 for its opponents, and commits two errors per game.
Starting for LCSC in Game 1 will be ever-improving sophomore right-hander Trent Sellers (5-1), who owns the Warriors’ top ERA among starters at 2.53, and has struck out the most batters (57). He’s permitted 12 earned runs in 42⅔ innings of work.
“He’s been pretty dominant the last four or five outings,” Taylor said. “His stuff is good, and he’s been able to get out of a few situations.”
Freshman left-hander Alec Holmes (3-0) will get the ball in Game 2. He has a 2.76 ERA and a 0.99 WHIP. Holmes has fanned 32 in 29⅓ innings.
“He’s settled in,” Taylor said, commending Holmes’ change-up.
The Warriors have been tinkering with their rotation and bullpen usage, sometimes sending starters like Eric Chavarria out in relief duty.
Regular relievers Jesse Parker (0.71 ERA, 0.99 WHIP in 25⅓ IP), Brooks Juhasz (1.26 ERA), GT Blackman (22 strikeouts in 22⅔ IP) and Lucas Gregory (19 strikeouts in 11 IP) have been leaned on.
“We want to make sure guys are comfortable in a variety of roles,” Taylor said. “We don’t want to get in a spot in the (World) Series where a starter comes out of the ’pen and he hasn’t done that.
“We have a lot of depth and guys who can go in for certain situations. We have a lot of quality arms who haven’t gotten much competition.”
LCSC’s staff is totaling a 3.20 ERA — No. 3 in the NAIA — and limiting adversaries to a .230 batting average.
Based on their rotation, the Yotes probably will send out Connor Root (4-3) for Game 1 and Jaden Trueblood (2-1) for the nightcap. Their ERAs sit at 4.41 and 4.99, respectively.
In 63⅓ innings, Root has sat down 51 batters on strikes against 62 hits. Trueblood doesn't permit much power contact. Opposing batters are hitting .219 against him, and he's fanned 34 in 30⅔ frames.
Root gave up four runs on seven hits in four-plus against LCSC on March 20. Trueblood tossed four scoreless innings in Game 2 of that day's doubleheader.
The Warriors should see a momentum boost today on their home field at Harris, where they haven't played since March 28.
“It seemed like ages on the road,” Taylor said. “I like where we’re at. We seem to be competitive and improving, and they have healthy competition among themselves.
“Guys are still fighting for at-bats, fighting for innings on the mound. We like the mentality of the group, and we’re eager to get back on the field.”
