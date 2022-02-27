It’s not every day you see a platoon system at the catcher position in baseball. Sure, there will be one guy who will start three times in a four-game series. More often than not, it’s that particular player who will see most of the playing time throughout a long season.
Lewis-Clark State has been somewhat blessed the past two seasons in particular, to rotate in Matt James and Zach Threlfall at the position. Add in senior transfer Justin Mazzone, and this year’s group is a gold mine for fourth-year coach Jake Taylor.
The three each have spent time behind the plate this season, and it should continue to be that way this week as the fourth-ranked Warriors continue their 17-game homestand by opening Cascade Conference play against Eastern Oregon.
The series with the Mountaineers will begin with an 11 a.m. doubleheader today and culminate with a noon twinbill Monday.
“We are fortunate to be deep in the catching position with matured veterans at the collegiate level behind the plate,” Taylor said. “Our catchers work extremely hard and all are deserving of innings.”
James and Threlfall are the veterans on this team in particular, but its certainly not as if Mazzone is someone to sneeze at.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pounder from Huntington Beach, Calif., played the previous three seasons at NCAA Division I Seattle University and last season led the Redhawks in doubles (14), home runs (seven), RBI (32) and slugging percentage (.451). He was second on the team with 15 multi-hit games and was tied for eighth in the Western Athletic Conference in doubles. As a freshman in 2018, Mazzone had the sixth-best single-season batting average in Seattle history at .339.
He started 117 games the past three years for the Redhawks, and was on the Buster Posey catcher of the year watch list in 2020 and 2021.
So far this season, Mazzone has four two-hit games and five games with two or more RBI, including four in an 11-8 win Feb. 1 at Benedictine Mesa.
James came to LCSC from East Carolina after the COVID-19 2020 season. He started 33 games a year ago in the Warriors’ run to the semifinal round of the Avista NAIA World Series, with a slash line of .341/.438/.691, hitting 10 home runs with 27 RBI, adding 13 doubles and threw out six runners, the most on the team.
In four games this season, the 5-11, 200-pounder out of Bellingham, Wash., is hitting .244 with two homers and six RBI, with four of his 11 hits going for doubles.
Threlfall could be mistaken, seeing the gaudy numbers those two others have put up, for being an outsider. Not so. In fact, he’s exceeded the other two and then some.
A year after hitting .295 with three homers, 24 RBI and a total of nine of his 18 hits going for extra bases, the 6-0, 200-pounder out of Kelso, Wash., might think the baseball is more like a beach ball.
In seven games, Threlfall has an eye-popping slash line of .619/.655/.857 with two doubles, one homer and 14 RBI.
Taylor said nothing has really changed for the senior.
“His swing is compact, he doesn’t have an identity crisis and he competes,” Taylor said. “That is a great combination for hitting in any count.”
In fact, Taylor went out of his way to complement the way Threlfall has performed, especially coming off an injury in the fall.
“Prior to Zach’s injury in the fall, he went through stretches where he was as complete of a player as we had in our program,” Taylor said, “He’s earned his success through hours of hard work and commitment. It is great to see him healthy and helping lead our team forward.”
So needless to say, the Warriors have an embarrasment of riches behind the plate, and something they’ll need moving forward.
“They’re respected by the pitching staff, possess tremendous work ethics, offensive minded, and display leadership for our program,” Taylor said.
