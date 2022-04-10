La GRANDE, Ore. — The Cascade Conference baseball game between fourth-ranked Lewis-Clark State and Eastern Oregon, scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday at Optimist Field, was postponed because of inclement weather.
The game was pushed back to a noon start because of overnight snow before it was completely axed.
If the game would determine potential seeding or entry into the upcoming Cascade Conference tournament, scheduled for May 7-9, it will be played and the conference will make that determination in the next week. If will not determine seeding or entry, it will be canceled and not made up.