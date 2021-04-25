Junior outfielder Sam Linscott's two-run single gave Lewis-Clark State the lead, then the sixth-ranked Warriors poured it on late in an 11-4 victory Sunday to finish off a four-game Cascade Conference baseball sweep of the College of Idaho at Harris Field.
LCSC (35-3, 27-1 Cascade) showed off its power once again as the Warriors hit five home runs on the day. It capped a series in which they hit a total of 13 and, LCSC finished the eight-game season series against the Yotes (19-28, 11-21) with 21 homers. For the season overall, the Warriors now have hit 74.
Junior outfielder Aidan Nagle went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Senior first baseman Brock Ephan went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and three RBI. Senior third baseman Dillon Plew went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and junior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston standout, went 3-for-4 with a triple.
Jonah Hultberg was 3-for-4 with a run scored for C of I. Ben Hansen added two hits.
It was precarious early for LCSC. Sophomore right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo couldn't even get out of the first inning as he allowed a single to Hultberg and hit Austin Van Horne with a pitch. Matthew Clay bunted in front of the mound, and Spagnuolo's throw to Ephan went wide, allowing Hultberg to score. After a fielder's choice and a strikeout, Ryan Nolan walked to load the bases. Tanner Leaf then doubled down the line in left, driving in all three runners to put the Yotes up 4-0.
That was it for Spagnuolo. Joe Ball came in and induced a ground out to end the threat.
The Warriors got three of those runs back in the bottom half with two outs. Plew walked and Ephan blasted his 15th homer of the season to center. Nagle then crushed his 13th home run of the year to right-center to make it 4-3.
It stayed that way until the bottom of the sixth. Plew walked and moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt. Ephan walked, and two outs later junior catcher Matt James walked to load the bases. Linscott then singled to left, scoring Plew and Ephan with the tying and go-ahead runs.
LCSC exploded for five more runs in the seventh to put it away, again all of the damage coming with two outs. Plew and Ephan had back-to-back doubles. Nagle singled home courtesy runner Alex Light. Senior designated hitter Luke White smashed his seventh homer of the season, this one to left, and pinch-hitter Zach Threlfall followed with his second home run in the past two games, this one also to left, to make it 10-4.
Senior outfielder Jack Johnson led off the eighth with his fifth homer of the season to cap the scoring.
Meanwhile, the bullpen shut down the C of I to the tune of just four hits in the final 8 1/3 innings. Freshman right-hander Cameron Smith (3-1) allowed one hit and struck out one in working the sixth inning to pick up the win.
The Warriors wrap up the regular season with a four-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Eastern Oregon.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hultberg rf 4 1 3 0 Way ss 5 0 0 0
Van Horne p-dh 4 0 0 0 Johnson lf 5 1 1 1
Clay cf 3 1 0 0 Plew 3b 3 3 2 0
Miller c 4 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 4 2 2 3
Rambur pr 0 1 0 0 Nagle rf 5 2 3 2
Hopkins 3b 4 0 1 0 White dh 5 1 1 2
Nolan 1b 3 1 0 0 James c 2 0 0 0
Leaf lf 4 0 1 3 Light pr 0 1 0 0
Vieira 2b 4 0 0 0 Threlfall c 1 1 1 1
Hansen ss 4 0 2 0 Linscott cf 3 0 1 2
Davis 2b 4 0 3 0
Totals 34 4 6 3 Totals 37 11 14 11
College of Idaho 400 000 000—4 6 2
Lewis-Clark St. 300 002 51x—11 14 1
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Van Horne (L, 3-6) 6 5 5 5 4 4
Durski 0.2 4 4 4 0 0
Wisenor 0.1 2 1 1 1 0
Tighe 1 3 1 1 0 0
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Spagnuolo 0.2 2 4 0 1 1
Ball 1 0 0 0 1 0
Bogacz 1.1 0 0 0 0 3
Driver 2 2 0 0 0 2
Smith (W, 3-1) 1 1 0 0 0 1
Thomason 2 0 0 0 0 0
Parker 1 1 0 0 0 1