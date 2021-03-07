In what turned out to be a carbon copy of Saturday, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team earned a pair of victories Sunday against Corban in Cascade Conference baseball action at Harris Field.
The host Warriors got two runs in the eighth inning of Game 1 to stave off an upset bid in a 4-3 win, then pounced quickly in Game 2 to finish off a 12-2 victory in seven innings.
All told, LCSC (14-2, 7-1 Cascade) took four games from Corban (4-16, 3-5) to take control of the conference standings. The Warriors, ranked No. 24 in the NAIA coaches' top 25 poll, are four games in front of their nearest competition, which includes the College of Idaho (11-12, 3-5), which earned a split of four games this weekend against Eastern Oregon.
LCSC has won five in a row overall.
"“It’s always nice to win four games in a weekend at home,” Head Coach Jake Taylor said. “It was great having fans in the seats. Once again, our pitching staff was able to suppress Corban’s offense today. Offensively, we are in a bit of a rut but it was nice to show up with energy and intent in Game 2.”
Senior Dillon Plew had three hits and two RBI to pace the Warriors offensively in the opener. Junior Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and four RBI in the second game.
Kyle Clay got Corban on the board in the first inning thanks to a walk, a pair of stolen bases and a passed ball. LCSC got the run back in its half of the second as junior Aidan Nagle walked, moved to third an out later on junior Sam Linscott's double, then scored on senior Zach Needham's sacrifice fly.
The Warriors went in front in the sixth as senior Dalton Harum led off with a walk and moved up to second on an errant pickoff throw by Jackson Arnsdorf (0-2). Senior Brock Ephan got aboard on another error and Linscott was hit by a pitch. Junior Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout, followed with a sacrifice fly to score Harum to put LCSC in front 2-1.
However, Corban tied it at 2 in the seventh as Justin Tow's two-out single drove in Reese Fawley. It then took the lead in the eighth on Esteni Sede's sacrifice fly to left scored Max Jeffrey. However, sophomore right-hander Eli Shubert (2-0) got out of the jam with a strikeout and a fly out.
The Warriors then rallied in their half of the inning. Nagle was hit by a pitch and an out later, Linscott got aboard as Travis Moore dropped a fly ball in center. Arnsdorf then uncorked his second errant pickoff throw in three innings, this time sending pinch-runner Alex Light to third and Linscott to second. Sophomore Trent Sellers was hit by a pitch to load up the bases. Way struck out, but Plew came through with a double to left that scored Light, another former Lewiston High School standout, and Linscott for the final margin.
Corban got a single in the ninth, but that was all the damage it could do.
Shubert allowed two hits, a walk and an unearned run two innings of relief for the win. He struck out four. Arnsdorf absorbed the loss, allowing one hit, three walks, three hit batsmen and three unearned runs in four innings. He struck out seven.
In Game 2, LCSC tallied seven runs in the first four innings before Corban was able to score, then closed it out with five more in the final three innings.
Ephan smacked a two-run homer in the first. Way had a two-run single and stole home for a third run in the four-run second, then doubled home a run in the fourth. White then poked his third homer of the year, this one to left, for a three-run shot in the fifth. Junior Zach Threlfall hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the seventh, and Way followed with a bases-loaded single to center to invoke the mercy rule.
Freshman left-hander Alec Holmes (3-0) allowed just one hit but walked five in 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win. He struck out two.
Evan Olson (0-1) allowed two hits, two walks and four earned runs in the first inning to take the loss.
The Warriors still are attempting to pick up games for this weekend, but as it stands, they next will play a four-game series against the Yotes in Caldwell starting at 5 p.m. March 19.
GAME 1
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jeffrey 3b 3 1 0 0 Way ss 5 0 0 0
Clay lf 2 1 1 0 Plew 2b 5 0 3 2
Sede ss 4 0 0 0 Johnson 3b 3 0 0 0
Fawley 2b 4 1 2 0 James dh 4 0 1 0
Cantonwine c 3 0 0 0 Harum cf 3 1 0 0
O'Brien c 1 0 1 0 Nagle rf 2 1 0 0
Bunn pr 0 0 0 Light pr 0 1 0 0
Foley c 0 0 0 0 Ephan 1b 4 0 1 0
Moore cf 4 0 0 0 Linscott lf 3 1 1 0
Fingar rf 4 0 1 0 Needham c 1 0 0 1
Tow dh 4 0 1 1 White ph 0 0 0 1
Hostetler 1b 4 0 0 0 Sellers ph 0 0 0 0
Phillips pr 0 0 0 0
Threlfall c 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 3 6 1 Totals 30 4 6 4
Corban 100 000 110—3 6 4
Lewis-Clark State 010 001 02x—4 6 1
Corban ip h r er bb so
Simon 4 5 1 1 1 4
Arnsdorf (L, 0-2) 4 1 3 0 3 7
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Chavarria 6 1 1 0 2 12
Blackman 1 3 1 1 0 0
Shubert (W, 2-0) 2 2 1 0 1 4
GAME 2
CORBAN LEWIS-CLARK ST.
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Jeffrey 3b 3 1 1 0 Way ss 4 2 4 4
Sede ss 4 0 0 0 Plew 2b 1 0 0 0
Clay lf 3 0 0 1 Johnson 3b 4 1 1 1
Fawley 2b 4 0 1 1 Ephan dh 2 2 1 2
Tow 1b 2 0 0 0 White 1b 3 1 1 3
Cantonwine rf 2 0 0 0 Stout ph 1 1 1 0
Fingar dh 1 0 0 0 Linscott cf 3 2 1 0
O'Brien c 1 0 0 0 Phillips rf 2 1 0 0
Simon ph 1 0 0 0 Threlfall c 2 0 1 1
Bunn ph 1 0 0 0 Needham ph 1 1 0 0
Hostetler cf 2 1 1 0 Harum ph 0 0 0 0
Light lf 3 1 1 0
Totals 24 2 3 2 Totals 26 12 11 11
Corban 000 020 0—2 3 0
Lewis-Clark State 240 130 2—12 11 1
Corban ip h r er bb so
Olson (L, 0-1) 1 2 4 4 2 0
Chong 3 5 5 5 3 0
Bowser 2.2 4 3 3 2 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Holmes (W, 3-0) 3.2 1 0 0 5 2
Spagnuolo 1.1 2 2 2 0 0
Gregory 2 0 0 0 1 4
Attendance — N/A.