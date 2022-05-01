The new lineup for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team certainly is working out just fine.
The offense for the fifth-ranked Warriors scored a combined 27 runs Sunday, two less than they did in Saturday's single game, and registered 11-3 and 16-6 victories in a Casacde Conference doubleheader sweep of Bushnell at Harris Field to conclude the regular season.
"Overall, we were very offensive this weekend," coach Jake Taylor said. "Tremendous pitch recognition, entire field approach and two-strike hitting; it was great to see this time of year."
The victories by LCSC (48-4, 19-3), coupled with Corban earning three victories earlier in the day, eliminated the Beacons (11-37, 9-15) from the race for the final spot in the upcoming conference tournament, which takes place May 9-11 here. The Warriors are the No. 1 seed, with British Columbia (27-22, 14-9) and College of Idaho (29-25, 14-10) ccurrently in the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, and Corban (24-22-1, 11-12) taking the No. 4 seed.
The Thunderbirds will host Eastern Oregon one final time, to make up an April 3 postponement, at a date and time to be determined this week because it will have an impact on whether or not they will be the No. 2 seed. If British Columbia wins, it will be the No. 2 seed. If Eastern Oregon wins, the Thunderbirds and the Yotes will finish with identical conference records, and College of Idaho would win the tiebreaker and get the second seed.
Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, went 3-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI for the Warriors, who have won nine in a row. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons, who returned from an illness Saturday, hit his third home run in two games. Sophomore third baseman Coy Stout had a hit, scored two runs and had three RBI.
Kyle Casperson was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI.
Senior left-hander Dawson Day (8-0) continued his fine work of late, allowed just one hit, two walks and two earned runs in the first five innings to pick up the win. He struck out 11.
Kai Keamo (1-5) took the loss. He allowed six hits, three walks and seven runs, four earned, in the first five innings. He struck out five.
Bushnell, just like in the series opener, took the lead with two runs in the first inning. Daniel Furman was hit by a pitch, but was caught stealing. Noah Montoya walked, then Casperson followed with a homer to left.
But the Warriors scored the next 10 runs to take command, starting with three in the second. Seamons got aboard on a fielding error and moved to second on a wild pitch. Senior Matt James walked. An out later, the runners advanced a base on another wild pitch, and Stout followed with a two-run single to tie it. After a pop out, Nagle doubled to center to score Stout to take a 3-2 lead.
LCSC tallied another in the fourth as senior first baseman Luke White began the inning with a walk. An out later, Seamons got aboard on a throwing error, with White moving to third. The two then perfected a double steal.
The Warriors got two more in the fourth for a 6-2 advantage. Way and Nagle singled, and senior outfielder Sam Linscott was hit by a pitch. White also was hit by a pitch to force in a run, then Mazzone flew out to center and doubled off Linscott, but Nagle scored before the final out.
LCSC got one in the fifth as Seamons smacked his eighth homer of the season, this one to left, that made it 7-2.
The Warriors then tallied three in the seventh. With one down, James singled and senior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston standout, walked. James moved to third on a throwing error and Stout followed with a fielder's choice that scored James. Way then swatted his sixth homer of the season, this one to the deepest part of the park, for a 10-2 edge.
The Beacons got one in the eighth as Jordan Wilson drew a two-out walk, moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Montoya single.
LCSC got the run back in its half of the inning as Linscott walked, stole second and scored on White's single to left.
In Game 2, junior third baseman Pu'ukani De Sa homered twice, including a grand slam in a five-run eighth to invoke the run-rule, and five RBI. White and Linscott each went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, with White having a double and Linscott homering. Senior Justin Mazzone also went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and an RBI. Junior outfielder Joe Canty, who replaced Linscott, wa 2-for-2 with his first homer of the season.
Montoya went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Bushnell, Jeff Fripp was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored, Jameson Hussey went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Senior right-hander Eric Chavarria (8-1) allowed five hits and an earned run in the first five innings. He struck out five.
Trenton Hough (0-5) allowed seven hits, two walks and eight runs, six earned, in three innings to take the loss. He struck out one.
The Warriors got on the board with one in the second as Mazzone singled but was eliminated on a Seamons fielder's choice. Seamons moved to second on a wild pitch, advanced to third on a ground out, then scored on Davis' single to left.
The Beacons got that run back in the third as Jaxson Fraser doubled, moved to third on a ground out and scored on a sacrifice fly.
LCSC then exploded for seven runs in the third. Way was hit by a pitch and senior catcher Zach Threlfall homered to left. Linscott then followed with a solo shot of his one. White singled, then Mazzone doubled him in. Seamons got aboard on an error, stole second and moved to third on a throwing error, allowing Mazzone to score. After James walked, Davis scored Seamons on a ground out. An out later, Way doubled home James to make it an 8-1 game.
The Warrior lead increased to nine with two more runs in the fourth. Linscott singled, then scored on White's double. White moved to third on a ground out, then scored on Seamons' sacrifice fly to center.
It 10-1 until the sixth when Bushnell got a run as LCSC made wholesale changes. Brandon Reed got aboard on an error, and courtesy runner Dylan Martin moved to second as Fripp walked. Dylan Carson walked to load the bases. After an out, Jacob Stoner got aboard on a fielder's choice, eliminating Carson but allowing Martin to score.
The Warriors got that run back in the seventh as De Sa hit a one-out homer to right to make it 11-2.
Things got interesting in the eighth as the Beacons tallied four runs. Fripp and Carson hit back-to-back doubles to produce a run. Hussey got aboard on a fielder's choice, then Martin grounded out to score a run. Fraser was hit by a pitch, and Jacob Richardson singled home Hussey for an 11-5 LCSC lead. An out later, Montoya singled home a run.
But the Warriors closed it out in the bottom half as Canty led off with a homer to center. Sophomore Charlie Updegrave walked and moved to second on a wild pitch, then Stout walked. An out later, James walked to lead the bases to set up De Sa, who cracked his fourth home run of the season.
GAME 1
BUSHNELL LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Furman cf 0 0 0 0 Way ss 4 2 3 2
Wilson rf 2 1 0 0 Nagle rf 3 1 2 1
Montoya 1b 3 1 1 1 Phillips rf 1 0 0 0
Casperson c 4 1 3 2 Linscott cf 3 1 0 0
Martin cr 0 0 0 0 White 1b 3 1 1 2
Fripp dh 4 0 0 0 Mazzone c 4 0 0 1
Carson lf 4 0 0 0 Seamons lf 5 2 1 1
Richardson rf-cf 4 0 0 0 James dh 4 2 1 0
Stoner 2b 4 0 0 0 Davis 2b 3 0 0 0
Fraser 3b 2 0 0 0 Stout 3b 4 2 1 3
Carganill ss 4 0 1 0
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 34 11 9 10
Bushnell 200 000 010—3 5 5
Lewis-Clark State 031 210 31x—11 9 0
Bushnell ip h r er bb so
Keamo (L, 1-5) 5 6 7 4 3 5
Paulson 2 3 4 3 3 2
Knutzen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day (W, 8-0) 5 1 2 2 2 11
Smith 2 1 0 0 0 2
Gregory 1 2 1 1 1 0
Shubert 1 1 0 0 1 4
GAME 2
BUSHNELL LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Carganill ss 4 0 0 1 Way ss 2 1 1 1
Montoya rf 4 0 2 1 Rhoads ss 2 0 0 0
Reed c 5 0 0 0 Threlfall c 3 1 1 2
Fripp dh 3 1 2 0 Yamamoto ph 1 0 0 0
Carson lf 3 1 1 1 Linscott cf 3 2 2 1
Hussey 1b 4 1 2 0 Canty rf 2 1 2 1
Stoner 2b 3 0 0 1 White 1b 3 2 2 1
Martin 2b 1 1 0 0 Updegrave 1b 1 1 0 0
Fraser 3b 3 2 1 0 Mazzone dh 3 1 2 0
Richardson cf 4 0 1 1 Stout dh 1 1 0 0
Seamons rf-cf 4 2 0 0
James lf-ph 2 2 0 0
Phillips lf 1 0 0 0
Davis 2b 2 0 1 2
Sa 2b 3 2 2 5
Signorelli 3b 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 6 9 6 Totals 36 16 13 15
Bushnell 001 001 04—6 9 3
Lewis-Clark State 017 200 15—16 13 1
Bushnell ip h r er bb so
Hough (L, 0-5) 3 7 8 6 2 1
Sabatino 3.1 4 3 3 1 1
Soriano 1 2 5 5 3 2
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 8-1) 5 5 1 1 0 5
Ball 1 0 1 0 2 2
Blackman 2 4 4 4 1 3
Attendance — 333.