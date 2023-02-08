The Lewis-Clark State baseball team wrapped up a successful trip to Florida on Tuesday by smashing a pair of opponents.
The second-ranked Warriors blasted Fort Lauderdale 20-0 in a game in Lakeland, then rolled past Warner 7-2 in a contest in Lake Wales to conclude the trip 4-2 overall.
“Good finish to the Florida trip today,” coach Jake Taylor said. “We were able to gain valuable knowledge and experience about our team while playing some outstanding competition. We are looking forward to returning back home and getting back to work this weekend.”
It was an all-around outstanding performace for the Warriors against the Eagles in the first game, a contest that originally was scheduled as a doubleheader for defending national champion Southeastern, but the Fire allowed LCSC to get an extra game in on its trip.
Junior outfielder Nick Seamons went 4-for-5 with three home runs, four runs scored and five RBI for the Warriors, who outhit Fort Lauderdale 22-3. Junior infielder Pu’ukani De Sa also went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI. Junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas went 3-for-5 with four runs scored and two solo home runs in the fifth inning. The last player to hit two homers in an inning was Luke White in a 13-1 win in the first game of a March 26, 2022, home doubleheader against British Columbia. Junior outfielder Eric Mast went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a home run and two RBI. Sophomore Charlie Tentinger also hit a home run as LCSC had 11 extra-base hits in the contest.
Sophomore right-hander Drake George (1-1) allowed just two hits in four shutout innings to pick up the victory. He struck out seven.
Jacob Laroque (1-1) took the loss, allowing eight hits and eight runs, six earned, in the first one-plus innings of work. He struck out one.
The Warriors scored all of their runs in the first five innings. In the first, De Sa and Mast singled home a run each, and junior infielder Leo Rivera had a two-out, two run single.
Seamons led off the second with a home run, then senior Sam Olsson followed three batters later with a three-run shot to make it 8-0.
Seamons then a one-out, two-run homer in the third for a 10-0 advantage. In the fourth, Mast had a one-out solo shot.
The game got out of hand in the fifth. Thomas led off with his first homer of the inning. Four batters later, freshman Noah Weintraub hit a pinch-hit RBI single. After a single, Tentinger doubled in a pair of runs. Then former Lewiston standout Cruz Hepburn had a two-run double. Seamons followed with a two-run homer, his sixth the season, then Thomas finished of the rally with a solo shot.
Against the Royals, De Sa was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run and three RBI. Mast went 2-for-4 as LCSC outhit Warner 9-4. Sophomore third baseman Dominic Signorelli had two triples and two RBI. Signorelli tied a program record for most triples in a game. The last time a player had two three-base hits in one game was March 16, 2018, when Tyler McDowell turned the trick in a 9-0 home victory against Oregon Tech.
Junior right-hander Cameron Smith (1-0) allowed just one hit and one walk in three innings of relief to pick up the win. He struck out six. Senior right-hander Greg Blackman allowed one hit and one walk in two innings, striking out three, to pick up his second save of the year.
Colby Fanning (0-2) took the loss, allowing one hit and two earned runs in two innings of relief. He struck out one.
The Warriors took an early lead in the second as Signorelli hit a two-out triple to score Rivera. LCSC went up 2-0 in the top of the fourth as De Sa scored on a fielder’s choice by Signorelli.
The Royals tied it at 2 in the bottom half of the inning as Devin Bartley’s two-out single scored Kayden Anderson and Casey Mawhinney.
The Warriors then tallied two in the fifth to take the lead for good. De Sa’s sacrifice fly scored junior outfielder Carter Booth, then Seamons scored on a wild pitch.
De Sa then hit a two-out, solo home run in the seventh to make it 5-2. Seamons then doubled in Booth with one out in the ninth and De Sa followed with an RBI single to right to score Seamons for the final margin.
LCSC next plays at 3 p.m. Feb. 17, opening a four-game home series against Cascade Conference foe British Columbia in nonconference action.
FORT LAUDERDALE LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Varg cf 3 0 0 0 Seamons cf 5 4 4 5
Marti cf 0 0 0 0 Thomas rf 5 4 3 2
Cubilete 2b 1 0 1 0 De Sa 2b 5 2 4 1
Wilhelm 2b 1 0 0 0 Olsson dh 5 2 1 3
Rifenbe rf 2 0 0 0 Signorelli 3b 3 0 0 0
Long rf 1 0 0 0 Overmars 3b 2 1 1 0
Tibbs 1b 2 0 1 0 Mast lf 3 2 2 2
Stockows 1b 1 0 0 0 Weintraub lf 2 1 1 1
Powell dh 2 0 0 0 Sheward c 1 0 1 0
Ramos ph 1 0 1 0 Booth pr 0 1 0 0
Tavarez 3b 1 0 0 0 Ephan c 2 0 1 0
Cace 3b 1 0 0 0 Rivera 1b 3 0 1 2
Gonzalez 3b 1 0 0 0 Tentinger 1b 2 1 1 2
Muir ss 2 0 0 0 Haws ss 2 1 1 0
Line ss 1 0 0 0 Hepburn ss 1 1 1 2
Ocasi c 0 0 0 0
Quinones ph 1 0 0 0
Figueroa ph 1 0 0 0
Angelo c 0 0 0 0
Scott lf 2 0 0 0
Mangual lf 0 0 0 0
Totals 24 0 3 0 Totals 41 20 22 20
Fort Lauderdale 000 100 0—0 3 3
Lewis-Clark State 442 190 x—20 22 0
Fort Lauderdale ip h r er bb so
Laroque (L, 1-1) 1 8 8 6 0 1
Harbuck 2 4 2 2 0 2
Stolov 1 1 1 1 2 2
Potsic 0.1 7 7 7 0 0
Turner 0.2 2 2 2 0 0
Lopez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
George (W, 1-1) 4 2 0 0 0 7
Taylor 1 0 0 0 0 2
Spagnuolo 2 1 0 0 0 4
Attendance — N/A.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE WARNER
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Seamons cf 5 2 1 1 Devane cf 4 0 0 0
Thomas rf 4 0 0 0 Strickland 3b 4 0 0 0
De Sa 2b 4 2 3 3 Mawhinney lf 2 1 1 0
Olsson c 5 0 0 0 Anderson dh 3 1 1 0
Mast dh 4 0 2 0 Neller 2b 3 0 0 0
Rivera 1b 3 1 0 0 Nicodemo 1b 4 0 0 0
Signorelli 3b 4 0 2 2 Cedeno pr 0 0 0 0
Haws ss 3 0 0 0 Bartley c 4 0 1 2
Weintraub ph 1 0 0 0 Capri rf 4 0 0 0
Booth lf 3 2 1 0 J. Gonzalez ss 2 0 1 0
Totals 36 7 9 6 Totals 30 2 4 2
Lewis-Clark State 010 120 102—7 9 2
Warner 000 200 000—2 4 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Hope 4 2 2 2 2 3
Smith (W, 1-0) 3 1 0 0 1 6
Blackman (S,2) 2 1 0 0 1 3
Warner ip h r er bb so
F. Gonzalez 2 2 1 1 0 2
Nava 2 2 1 1 1 2
Fanning (L, 0-2) 2 1 2 2 0 1
Felix 1 1 1 1 0 1
Rozar 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hewitt 1 3 2 2 0 1
Attendance — N/A.