Just like two weeks ago, the top positions remained the same Wednesday when the NAIA coaches top 25 baseball poll was released. Similar to that poll released April 6, the Lewis-Clark State was involved in a swap of positions.
In the previous poll, the Warriors fell from No. 3 to No. 4, as LSU Shreveport moved up. This time, LCSC dropped one more position, this time to No. 5.
The Warriors (41-4, 12-3 Cascade Conference) traded positions with Oklahoma City (35-3), which moved up to No. 4 and earned a pair of first-place votes.
The top three spots stayed the same. Southeastern (Fla.) (38-3) retained its position atop the poll, with 17 first-place votes. Tennessee Wesleyan (41-5) stayed at No. 2, and the Pilots (38-3) remained at No. 3.
For LCSC, it went 6-1 in this poll period. The three top teams all lost at least one game. Oklahoma City didn’t not lose.
All four of the Warriors’ losses have come by a single run this season. LCSC also played, and lost, its first extra-inning game of the season in the second game of a doubleheader Friday. This could be playing a part in how the voters are viewing the Warriors right now.
Westmont (Calif.) (39-6) stayed at No. 6. Bellevue (Neb.) (34-8) moved up three spots to No. 7. St. Thomas (Fla.) (30-12) and Vanguard (Calif.) (38-10) each dropped a spot to fall to No. 8 and tied for ninth, respectively. Science & Arts (Okla.) (29-8) also moved up and is tied for ninth.
For the first time all season, defending national champion Georgia Gwinnett (31-11) did not drop in the ranking, remaining at No. 11.
The biggest mover was Keiser (Fla.) (28-16), which re-entered the poll at No. 19 after just receiving votes in the previous period. Stock down is Webber International (Fla.) (33-14), which fell seven spots down to No. 25.
Once again, the Sun Conference leads the way with five teams in the poll this week: Southeastern, St. Thomas, Warner (Fla.) (34-12) at No. 16, Keiser and Webber International.
Middle Georgia State, which was No. 21 in the previous poll, dropped out.
Warriors in national rankings
Senior outfielder Sam Linscott still finds himself among the leaders nationally in a handful of categories, as is senior first baseman Luke White.
Linscott is tied for sixth with 71 hits, tied for ninth wtih 56 runs scored, tied for 21st with 17 doubles.
White, a former Lewiston standout, is tied for 10th nationally and leads the Warriors with 15 home runs. He also is tied for 13th in the nation with 56 RBI.
Senior catcher Justin Mazzone leads the team and is tied for 13th in the nation with 18 doubles.
Junior right-hander Trent Sellers is tied for fourth in the NAIA with nine victories, seventh with a 1.39 earned-run average, tied for 13th with 92 strikeouts and 17th in innings pitched with 71.
As a team, LCSC is first in doubles (134), third in runs scored (437) and RBI (403), sixth in hits (517), tied for ninth in home runs (64), 11th in slugging percentage (.549), 15th in batting average (.331) and 24th in on-base percentage (.428). Defensively, the Warriors are first in runners caught stealing percentage (.483), eighth in fielding percentage (.970) and tied for 17th in double plays turned (32). On the mound, LCSC is second with a 2.81 ERA, tied for third in strikeouts (449), seventh in innings pitched (381), 13th in strikeouts per nine innings (10.61).
On deck
The Warriors, who are 2½ games in front of College of Idaho with two weeks of conference games remaining, will play at third-place Oregon Tech (30-17, 9-7) this weekend. The Owls, who are 3½ games behind, host LCSC in a four-game series that begins with a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday. The teams play a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Yotes, meanwhile, finish the conference season with a four-game home series against Eastern Oregon. A Warrior sweep this weekend would give them hosting duties for the conference tournament, which takes place May 7-9.
The Warriors then will host Bushnell (11-32, 9-11) in a four-game series starting with a 10 a.m. doubleheader April 30 to conclude the regular season.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.