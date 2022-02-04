WADDELL, Ariz. — Luck ran out on the Lewis-Clark State baseball team Thursday.
Arizona Christian scored three times in the bottom of the ninth inning, including a two-run double by Daniel Durazo, to rally for a 10-9 nonconference victory at Canyon View High School.
“Disappointing end to our trip,” said coach Jake Taylor, who earned his 100th career victory Wednesday. “Too many defensive miscues and we couldn’t come up with enough consistent quality at bats with runners on base. We will head home tomorrow with a lot of work ahead of us.”
Justin Ramirez was 3-for-4 with a run scored for the Firestorm (7-1), who were 6-for-14 (.429) with runners in scoring position. Brandon Lees, a Pullman High School graduate, finished 2-for-3 with two runs cored. Caleb Beach was 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Trey Traver finished 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI.
Senior infielder AJ Davis, a former Clarkston High School standout, was 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI for the fourth-ranked Warriors (6-1), who left 13 runners on base a night after leaving 11 stranded in a 6-4 victory against Arizona Christian. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston High School standout, was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Sam Linscott was 2-for-6 with two runs scored for LCSC, which was 4-for-15 (.267) with runners in scoring position.
Tarver (2-0) picked up the victory despite allowing one hit, two walks and two runs, both earned, in the ninth inning.
Senior right-hander Eric Chavarria (1-1) allowed eight hits, one walk and five runs, four earned, in 4 innings of relief. He struck out six, but he allowed most of the damage in the final two innings.
The Warriors took a 7-6 lead in the seventh as Linscott singled, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch and scored on senior catcher Justin Mazzone’s fielder’s choice
The Firestorm came back with a run in their half of the eighth to tie it. Durazo got aboard on an error. Pinch-runner Damien McElroy stole second. After a walk and a fly out, designated hitter Omar Frias singled home McElroy that made it 7-7.
In the ninth, sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons was hit by a pitch and moved to second after senior designated hitter Matt James walked. Coy Stout, a former Genesee High School standout, sacrificed the runners up a base in a pinch-hitting spot. Senior shortstop Riley Way, also a former Lewiston standout, got aboard on a fielder’s choice as Seamons was thrown out at home. Davis walked to load the bases, then Nagle singled to left-center, scoring James and Way to make it 9-7.
But Arizona Christian wasn’t going to let LCSC win its sixth game by three runs or fewer.
Tarver led off the Firestorm ninth with a double, and Brandon Lees singled to put runners on the corners. Beach hit a sacrifice fly to right to score Tarver, then Ramirez singled to put runners at first and third again. Durazo then came up with his clutch hit.
The Warriors begin a 17-game homestand starting at noon Sunday against Whitman.
LCSC ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 2 0 0 Ramirez cf 4 1 3 0
Davis 3b-2b 5 1 3 2 Durazo rf 4 0 1 3
Nagle rf 4 0 2 2 McElroy pr 0 1 0 0
Linscott lf 6 2 2 0 Campillo c-1b 4 0 0 0
White 1b 3 1 2 2 McGaha pr 0 0 0 0
Mazzone c 4 0 0 2 Villa 3b 5 1 1 0
Seamons cf 4 1 1 1 Frias dh 4 1 1 1
James dh 2 2 1 0 Roberts c 0 0 0 0
Sa 2b 3 0 0 0 Titialli lf 3 2 0 0
Stout 3b 0 0 0 0 Tarver 1b-p 5 2 2 2
Lees 2b 3 2 2 0
Quinton ph 1 0 1 0
Beach ss 4 0 2 4
Totals 36 9 11 9 Totals 37 10 13 10
Lewis-Clark State 300 210 102—9 11 4
Arizona Christian 020 040 013—10 13 3
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa 4 5 5 4 4 5
Chavarria (L, 1-1) 4.1 8 5 4 1 6
Arizona Christian ip h r er bb so
Heguertty 5.2 7 6 4 3 6
Martinez 0.2 1 1 1 2 2
Washburn 1.2 2 0 0 0 0
Tarver (W, 1-0) 1 1 2 2 2 0
Attendance — 46.