The offense for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team was held down for most of Friday’s home opener against British Columbia. But the second-ranked Warriors exploded late and took care of business.
LCSC tallied four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, all of them with less than two outs, as the Warriors bounced the Thunderbirds 5-1 in a battle of Cascade Conference teams in a nonconference contest at Harris Field.
“Good home opener,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Trevin continues to compete in the zone and Cam (Smith) was exceptional out of the bullpen. Offensively we were challenged early, but ultimately capitalized on UBC’s free passes late in the game.”
Junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the eighth to lead the Warriors (5-2), who were outhit 8-6. Senior catcher Sam Olsson went 2-for-3.
Mike Fitzsimmons went 2-for-4 to lead British Columbia (6-3), which had a five-game winning streak snapped.
Sophomore right-hander Trevin Hope (2-0) scattered six hits and a walk in the first five innings. He struck out seven. Junior right-hander Cameron Smith allowed two hits and an earned run in the final four innings to earn his first save of the season. He struck out two.
Sean Heppner (0-1) took the loss, allowing four hits, three walks and one earned run in the first six innings.
The teams played a scoreless first half of the game before the Warriors picked up a run in the bottom of the fifth. Sophomore Dominic Signorelli drew a one-out walk and moved to second on walk pitch. Sophomore first baseman Jakob Marquez and junior outfielder Carter Booth each walked to load the bases. Sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws followed with a sacrifice fly to score Signorelli for a 1-0 lead.
LCSC then exploded in its half of the eighth. De Sa smacked his second homer of the season, this one to left, to lead off. Junior outfielder Isaiah Thomas was hit by a pitch and Olsson walked. Junior outfielder Eric Mast walked to load the bases, and all of the runners advanced on a wild pitch, with Thomas scoring. Signorelli followed with a sacrifice fly to score pinch-runner Jordan Justice, then Marquez singled home Mast for a 5-0 advantage. The Warriors loaded the bases again, but British Columbia’s Kellen Bourne pitched his way out of the jam.
In the ninth, Brandon Hupe led off with a walk for the Thunderbirds. Pinch-runner Aidan Rose moved to second on a wild pitch, and Trent Lenihan followed with an infield single. Two outs later, Brett Corbeth’s infield single scored Rose, but Smith induced Cameron Sanderson to fly oout to end it.