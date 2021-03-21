CALDWELL, Idaho — Senior first baseman Brock Ephan's first-inning grand slam ignited the Lewis-Clark State baseball team Sunday, helping the ninth-ranked Warriors beat the College of Idaho 11-1 and finish a four-game Cascade Conference sweep of the Yotes.
“He is swinging with confidence, there’s no doubt about it,” third-year coach Jake Taylor said. “This weekend was good for all of our offense, but Brock is really a special player.”
It was an impressive weekend for LCSC (18-2, 11-1), which holds a commanding 4 1/2-game lead in the conference almost halfway through the schedule. The Warriors had three games in which they scored 11 or more run, all four games they recorded double-digit hit totals and in all four games they held C of I (13-18, 5-11) to four or fewer runs.
A pair of former Lewiston High School standouts, junior shortstop Riley Way and senior designated hitter Luke White, had multiple hits. White was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI, while Way was 2-for-5 with a run scored.
Sophomore right-hander Greg Blackman (2-0) got a spot start and looked solid, allowing five hits and a run in five innings of work. He struck out five. Senior right-hander Jesse Parker worked the final three innings, allowing two hits and two walks, striking out three to pick up his second save of the season.
“Our pitching staff just continues to improve,” Taylor said. “I like the starters we have been using. As we move to the second half of the season, we are going to start moving some guys around. We are going to flip flop some guys from the bullpen so you are going to see a different starting rotation.”
Way started the game with a single to left. Junior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston High School standout, walked and, an out later, senior Jack Johnson walked to set up Ephan, who scorched an Austin Van Horne pitch to left-center to give LCSC an early four-run edge.
White singled home a pair of runs with two outs in the third to push the Warrior lead to 6-1. Junior catcher Matt James had a two-out RBI single in the sixth to make it 7-1, then LCSC scored four times in the seventh on two hits, an error, two hit batsmen, two wild pitches and a passed ball.
“We jumped on them early and I like the way we continue to produce with two outs,” Taylor said. “I think we had six or seven runs with two outs.”
The Warriors return to Harris Field for a four-game series against Eastern Oregon starting with a doubleheader at noon Saturday.
LEWIS-CLARK ST. COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 1 2 0 Nolan 3b 3 0 1 0
Davis 2b 3 2 1 0 Summers ph 1 0 0 0
Plew 3b 4 2 1 0 Hultberg rf 4 0 0 0
Johnson lf 2 2 1 0 Van Horne p-dh 4 0 1 0
Phillips lf 1 0 1 0 Rambur pr 0 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 3 3 1 4 Clay cf 4 1 2 0
Gregory 1b 1 0 1 0 Miller c 2 0 1 0
White dh 4 1 3 2 Mooney pr 0 0 0 0
Needham ph 1 0 0 0 Leaf lf 2 0 0 1
Nagle rf 4 0 0 0 Ochsner 1b 4 0 0 0
Sellers rf 1 0 0 0 Vieira 2b 3 0 1 0
James c 3 0 1 1 Goetz ph 1 0 0 0
Threlfall c 2 0 0 0 Hansen ss 4 0 1 0
Linscott cf 4 0 0 0
Light cf 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 11 12 7 Totals 32 1 7 1
Lewis-Clark St. 402 001 400—11 12 0
College of Idaho 010 000 000—1 7 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Blackman (W, 2-0) 5 5 1 1 0 5
Bogacz 1 0 0 0 2 0
Parker (S, 2) 3 2 0 0 2 3
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Van Horne (L, 3-3) 5 5 6 6 3 4
Wisenor 4 7 5 2 0 3
Attendance — 150.