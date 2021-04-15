The trajectory of the Lewis-Clark State baseball team right now is about as high as it has been since the team won its previous NAIA World Series title three years ago. Funny thing is, it still has higher to climb.
The Warriors inched up a spot in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, which was released Wednesday, moving from No. 7 to No. 6.
LCSC (30-2, 23-1 Cascade), which clinched the conference title with a doubleheader sweep Saturday at Corban, is off to its second-best start in its storied history. The Warriors, who are seeking their 20th title this season, started the 2010 season 31-2. LCSC’s current winning streak is the fifth-longest in the college’s history, matching runs in 1991 and 1997. The Warriors now have won 17 straight on the road, tying the 1986 team for the best mark ever.
The top five teams in the poll remained unchanged. Tennessee Wesleyan is No. 1 with a 35-3 mark, grabbing 18 first-place votes. Southeastern (Fla.) is second and sports a 34-4 record. Cumberlands (Ky.) sits in third and is 32-5 overall. Central Methodist (Mo.) is fourth and is 28-4. Faulkner (Ala.) comes in at No. 5 and is 23-4 so far.
Vanguard (Calif.), which was ahead of LCSC in the previous poll that was released March 31, dropped three spots from No. 7 to No. 10.
To show how balanced the team is, the Warriors are second in the NAIA in hits per game at 12.7 and in fielding percentage at .980. LCSC is third in earned-run average (3.10) and runs scored per game (10.9). The Warriors also are fourth in RBI per game (9.9) and doubles per game (2.6).
Individually, junior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, is fifth in the nation in hits per game (1.8) and seventh in runs scored per game (1.5). Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle is sixth in RBI per game (1.6) and 12th in doubles per game (0.5).
Since losing its only Cascade game of the season, a 4-1 decision Feb. 28 against Oregon Tech, the offense has been on a complete tear. It has scored double-digit runs in 16 games, including a string of 12 straight that was snapped with Sunday’s 8-4 win at Corban. The Warriors also have had double-digit hits in every game since Game 2 of a March 7 home doubleheader against Corban, a stretch of 17 consecutive games.
The defense and pitching staff mostly has been doing their job. During a stretch from that second game against the Owls through the doubleheader sweep at Harris Field against Eastern Oregon, LCSC had allowed four or more runs just one time in a stretch of 13 games, including two shutouts.
Since the calendar turned to April, the ERA has crept up almost a full run, but that also has coincided with coach Jake Taylor’s move to use pitchers in different spots. Still, the pitching has been good when it’s needed to be, throwing shutouts in the opening game of this past weekend’s series at Corban, as well as the third game.
Senior right-hander Tallon Thomason continues to lead the group with a 6-0 mark, and junior right-hander Eric Chavarria is close behind at 5-1 with a sparkling 2.11 ERA. Senior right-hander Jesse Parker is thriving in the back-end of the bullpen, with a 2-0 mark and two saves, with a 0.74 ERA in eight appearances. Sophomore right-hander Trent Sellers (4-1) leads the way with 51 strikeouts, and opposing teams are hitting just .161 off freshman left-hander Alec Holmes (4-0).
The Warriors, looking to fill a gap in their schedule, will play at NCAA Division II Saint Martin’s in a doubleheader at noon Friday. The Saints, from Lacey, Wash., have just two seasons at .500 or above since 2002. One of them was last season, when they finished 8-7-1 before the pandemic.
OF NOTE — When the World Series returns in late May, masks will be required and the college is working on protocols but nothing has been set in stone as of yet, athletic director Brooke Henze said in an email earlier this week. The college is hopeful of having some concessions too, but that is only a possibility at this stage. For more information on this year’s event, which will take place May 28-June 4, go to naiaworldseries.com.
