The Lewis-Clark State baseball team got started early Sunday and sailed to a weekend sweep.
Senior outfielder Aidan Nagle was 2-for-4 with three RBI as the fourth-ranked Warriors beat Central Washington 9-4 to complete a four-game destruction of the NCAA Division II Wildcats at Harris Field.
“Always nice to win four in a weekend,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Great to utilize our entire staff throughout the series. We saw a lot of good things, and also areas that need addressed for improvement as we move forward into the week of practice.”
It continues a perfect start to a 17-game homestand for the Warriors (15-1), who have won nine consecutive games. In seven of those victories, LCSC has scored 10 or more runs and in every one of them, the Warriors have allowed five or fewer runs.
Senior catcher Zach Threlfall continued to pound the ball, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, went 2-for-4 with a double. Sophomore third baseman Coy Stout, who played his high school ball at Genesee, went 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons went 2-for-4 with a run scored for LCSC, which outhit Central Washington (4-9) 13-10.
Adam Fahsel and Austin Hauck each went 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI for the Wildcats. Michael Copeland and Austin Ohland each went 2-for-4, with Ohland scoring a run and Copeland driving home a run.
Junior right-hander Bryson Spagnuolo (2-0) picked up the win on a bullpen day for the Warriors. He allowed three hits, a walk and an earned run in four innings. Spagnuolo struck out three.
Beau Kersey (0-2) allowed eight hits, a walk and seven runs, two earned, in three innings of work to take the loss. He struck out one.
LCSC put the game out of reach early with a seven-run second inning.
With the bases loaded, senior Justin Mazzone plated the first run with an infielder hit. Stout followed with a two-run single to center. Way followed by getting aboard on an error to reload the bases. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis had an RBI fielder's choice that made it 4-0. He then stole scored, and Nagle followed with a two-run single to center. Two batters later, Threlfall with a single to right to score Nagle with the final run of the inning.
Central Washington scored a run in the fourth, but the Warriors got it back in their half of the inning as Threlfall's two-out infield single scored senior outfielder Sam Linscott.
The same scenario took place in the seventh as the Wildcats scored in the top half, only for LCSC to return the favor in the bottom half as Nagle's two-out single scored senior Dominic Signorelli.
Central Washington tallied single runs in the eighth and ninth but couldn't rally.
The Warriors begin Cascade Conference play at noon Saturday with the first two games of a four-game series against Eastern Oregon.
CENT. WASHINGTON LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Berryman lf 5 0 0 0 Way ss 4 0 2 0
Fahsel cf 5 1 2 1 Davis 2b 5 1 0 0
Hauck 2b 5 1 2 1 Nagle rf 4 1 2 3
Ohland 1b 4 1 2 0 Linscott lf-cf 4 1 0 0
Copeland dh 4 0 2 1 White 1b 4 1 1 0
Larson 3b 3 0 0 0 Updegrave 1b 1 0 0 0
Bustamante c 4 0 0 0 Threlfall c 4 0 3 2
McClain rf 3 1 1 0 Sheward c 1 0 0 0
Love ss 2 0 1 0 Seamons cf 4 1 2 0
Canty lf 1 1 0 0
Mazzone dh 3 1 1 1
James dh 1 0 0 0
Stout 3b 3 1 2 2
Signorelli 3b 0 1 0 0
Totals 35 4 10 3 Totals 39 9 13 9
Central Washington 000 100 111—4 10 3
Lewis-Clark State 070 100 10x—9 13 0
Central Washington ip h r er bb so
Kearsey (L, 0-2) 3 8 7 2 1 1
Richardson 2 3 1 1 2 0
Hirai 2 2 1 1 1 1
Wingerson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Spagnuolo (W, 2-0) 4 3 1 1 1 3
Holmes 1 0 0 0 1 0
Takalo 1 1 0 0 0 0
Lucas 1 2 1 1 1 3
Grow 1 2 1 1 1 2
Shubert 1 2 1 1 0 2
Attendance — N/A.