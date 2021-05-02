La GRANDE, Ore. — The No. 5 Lewis-Clark State baseball team bounced back to beat Cascade Conference foe Eastern Oregon 19-5 and 11-5 on Saturday at Optimist Field.
The Warriors (37-4, 29-2 Cascade) went ahead comfortably in Game 1 with a five-run third inning, highlighted by Lewiston native Luke White’s three-run homer to center field. LCSC, which had been upset by EOU 12-10 on Friday, was motivated this time to maintain its early separation.
Brock Ephan went 4-for-6 with a three-run home run, two doubles and four RBI. Sam Linscott hit 3-for-4 and added a two-run home run just after Ephan’s to create the final tally.
Catcher Zach Threlfall was 3-for-4 with two doubles, and he and second baseman A.J. Davis had three RBI each.
Right-hander Eric Chavarria (7-1) picked up the win, permitting three runs on eight hits and striking out five in 5 innings.
In Game 2, Davis and Ephan had solo homers in the third and ninth innings, respectively. Ephan had three RBI.
Five Warriors recorded multiple hits. Jack Johnson and Riley Way had doubles.
Alec Holmes (5-0) stayed unbeaten on the year, pitching 6 innings and fanning five against three runs permitted on four hits. Brooks Juhasz worked the final 2ž innings, conceding two hits.
“We had two quality starts today out of Chav and Holmes,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Offensively we had a much better approach at the plate and had production throughout the lineup. We will look to finish strong tomorrow.”
The two teams finish the regular season with a single game at 11 a.m. today.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 3 1 0 1 Mandrbch 2b 4 0 1 0
Johnson lf 6 1 1 0 Dyer ss 3 0 1 1
Plew 3b 2 4 1 0 Garcia c 5 0 0 0
Ephan 1b 6 3 4 4 Guardado 1b 3 2 1 0
White dh 3 2 1 3 Kelsey lf 3 1 2 0
Linscott cf 4 4 3 3 Marks dh 3 1 0 1
Harum rf 6 1 2 1 Roa 3b 4 1 1 0
Davis 2b 4 2 2 3 Watterson rf 4 0 3 3
Threlfall c 4 0 3 3 Loftus cf 3 0 1 0
Light pr 0 1 0 0
Needham c 0 0 0 0
Totals 38 19 17 18 Totals 32 5 10 5
Lewis-Clark St. 115 013 26—19 17 1
Eastern Oregon 000 003 20—5 10 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Chavarria (W, 7-1) 5.1 8 3 3 3 5
Shubert 1.2 2 2 2 2 2
Smith 1 0 0 0 0 0
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Crandall (L, 0-2) 5 10 8 8 6 1
Edwards 1 3 3 3 1 0
Knudtson 1 2 2 2 1 0
Hamilton 0.1 2 6 6 2 0
Brown 0.2 0 0 0 0 0
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. EASTERN OREGON
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 2 2 0 Mandrbch 2b 5 1 1 1
Johnson lf 5 1 2 1 Dyer ss 3 0 0 1
Plew 3b 5 1 2 1 Kelsey lf 4 0 2 2
Ephan dh 5 1 2 3 Guardado 1b 3 0 1 0
White 1b 5 0 1 0 Kennedy dh 2 0 0 0
Linscott cf 4 2 2 0 Powell dh 2 0 0 0
James c 5 0 1 0 Bennett c 4 0 0 0
Light pr 0 0 0 0 Roa 3b 3 2 1 0
Harum rf 4 1 1 1 Watterson rf 4 0 1 0
Davis 2b 3 3 1 1 Loftus cf 2 1 0 0
Totals 41 11 14 7 Totals 32 4 6 4
Lewis-Clark St. 001 030 142—11 14 2
Eastern Oregon 000 010 300—5 10 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Holmes (W, 5-0) 6.1 4 3 3 3 5
Juhasz 2.2 2 1 1 0 2
Eastern Oregon ip h r er bb so
Yancey (L, 1-7) 7 10 5 5 1 4
Bales 0.2 1 4 0 2 1
Roberts 1 3 2 2 1 0
Knudtson 0.1 0 0 0 0 0