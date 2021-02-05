SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Senior outfielder Dalton Harum was 2-for-5 with a triple and four RBI on Thursday, including a two-run single that capped a five-run fifth inning as No. 24 Lewis-Clark State beat No. 13 Westmont (Calif.) 13-2 in the GSAC Challenge, which also served as the season opener for both teams, at Russ Carr Field.
Junior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston High School standout, went 3-for-6 with a home run and two RBI for LCSC, which scored nine unanswered runs in the game’s late stages. Senior third baseman Jack Johnson went 3-for-4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI.
John Jensen went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead Westmont. Simon Reid and Drew Bayard each finished with two hits.
Senior Tallon Thomason, a transfer from UNLV, was credited with the victory. The right-hander allowed four hits and two runs, both earned, in four innings of work. He struck out four.
Jameson Kruger took the loss for Westmont. He allowed two hits, four walks and four runs, all earned, in four innings. He struck out five and threw three wild pitches.
LCSC scored two runs in its half of the first on wild pitches, while Westmont’s Jensen homered to left. Junior outfielder Aidan Nagle walked with one out in the third, then Johnson followed with his homer down the left-field line to put the locals up 4-1.
“It felt good to get out there and play against another team after scrimmaging against each other all year,” Johnson said. “There was a lot of good energy and excitement in the dugout which made it easy to relax and enjoy opening day.”
Reid led off the Westmont fourth with a triple, and two batters later scored on Bayard’s single.
LCSC put the game out of reach with the fifth-inning rally. Nagle led off with a homer, Johnson and senior first baseman Brock Ephan each were hit by pitches and after a strikeout, junior outfielder Sam Linscott walked to load the bases. Senior infielder Zach Needham folllowed with an infield single to score Johnson, junior catcher Matt James walked to force in Ephan, and Harum followed with his single to put LCSC up 9-2.
In the seventh, Harum tripled home a pair of runs with one out, then Way followed with a two-run homer for the final margin.
“It felt great to be out there with the boys again,” Way said. “It’s been 11 months since we’ve played an opposing team and you could tell pre-pitch we were hungry.”
LCSC plays a doubleheader against No. 23 Hope International (Calif.) at 2 p.m. today in Fullerton, Calif.
LCSC WESTMONT
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 6 1 3 2 Haw ss 5 0 0 0
Nagle rf 3 3 1 1 Jensen rf 4 1 3 1
Johnson 3b 4 3 3 2 Reid 4 1 2 0
Ephan 1b 5 1 0 0 Mezurashi pr 0 0 0 0
White dh 5 0 0 0 Rudinsky 1b 2 0 0 0
Linscott lf 3 2 0 0 Bayard cf 4 0 2 1
Needham 2b 3 2 1 1 Rego dh 4 0 1 0
James c 3 0 0 1 Renck 2b 4 0 0 0
Davis c 0 0 0 0 Rodriguez lf 3 0 0 0
Sellers c 1 0 1 0 Stufft 3b 3 0 0 0
Harum cf 5 1 2 4 Mendez 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 13 11 11 Totals 34 2 8 2
LCSC 202 050 400—13 11 1
Westmont 100 100 000—2 8 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Thomason (W, 1-0) 4 4 2 2 0 4
Parker 3 4 0 0 1 3
Blackman 2 0 0 0 0 3
Westmont ip h r er bb so
Kruger (L, 0-1) 4 2 4 4 4 5
Phelps 0 1 3 3 0 0
Moreno 2.1 5 6 6 3 3
Grand 1.2 1 0 0 0 2
Canada 1 2 0 0 1 2