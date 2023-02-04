AUBURNDALE, Fla. — As well as Thursday’s season opener went for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team, it went about as bad Friday.

Christopher Scholler and Kevin Moreno accounted for three home runs and nine RBI as the eighth-ranked St. Thomas (Fla.) Bobcats blasted past the second-ranked Warriors 11-2 in the East/West Challenge at Lake Myrtle Sports Park.

