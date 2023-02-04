AUBURNDALE, Fla. — As well as Thursday’s season opener went for the Lewis-Clark State baseball team, it went about as bad Friday.
Christopher Scholler and Kevin Moreno accounted for three home runs and nine RBI as the eighth-ranked St. Thomas (Fla.) Bobcats blasted past the second-ranked Warriors 11-2 in the East/West Challenge at Lake Myrtle Sports Park.
“We were not particularly sharp in any facet of the game today,” coach Jake Taylor said. “Credit to St. Thomas as they came to compete.”
Moreno went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, a home run and five RBI for the Bobcats (2-1), who outhit LCSC 13-4. Schoeller was 2-for-4 with two homers and four RBI. Kendry Noriega went 3-for-4 with three runs scored. Joey Thompson went 3-for-3 with two stolen bases, three runs scored and an RBI. Robin Fernandez went 2-for-5 with a run scored as the first five hitters in St. Thomas’ lineup accounted for all of the offense.
Junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa went 2-for-4 for the Warriors (1-1). Junior outfielder Nick Seamons homered for the second consecutive game.
Crosby Bringhurst (2-0) went the final six innings after a four-hour rain delay to pick up the victory. He allowed two hits, a walk and two earned runs, striking out five. Bringhurst threw just 60 pitches.
Sophomore right-hander Drake George (formerly Borschowa) absorbed the loss. He allowed four hits, one walk and three runs, two earned, in the first 2 1/3 innings. He struck out one.
The Bobcats got one in the first as Noriega led off with a single, moved to second on a failed pickoff attempt, went to third on an infield single by Thompson and eventually scored as Fernandez grounded into a double play.
St. Thomas exploded for four runs in the third. Thompson singled, stole second and scored on Moreno’s single to center. After George was removed in favor of sophomore right-hander Zachary Ediger, Fernandez singled and Schoeller followed with a three-run home run to left that made it 5-0 Bobcats.
St. Thomas got two more in the sixth with two outs. Noriega singled, stole second and scored on Thompson’s single to center. Sophomore left-hander Jantzen Lucas replaced sophomore right-hander Jace Hanson, and Moreno singled home Thompson for a seven-run Bobcat cushion.
The Warriors were able to break through in the eighth as sophomore shortstop Isaac Haws was hit by a pitch, then Seamons homered to left to make it 7-2.
St. Thomas closed it out with four in the eighth. With one out, Noriega walked and stole second. Thompson walked to put two on, then Moreno followed with a three-run home run to left. An out later, Schoeller cracked his second homer of the game, this one to left as well.
Because of weather issues, LCSC’s game at top-ranked Southeastern (Fla.) was postponed to approximately 1 p.m. Pacific today, so the Warriors now will play twice. They will open the day at 9 a.m. against No. 25 Keiser (Fla.) at the same site before heading to Lakeland.
“We will need to regroup and be ready to go tomorrow as we have two more excellent opponents,” Taylor said.