After playing two relatively close games to start the Cascade Conference tournament, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team registered its most convincing win at the right time.
The fifth-ranked Warriors registered five runs on just one hit in the first inning, then exploded for six two-out runs in the third to cruise to a 15-7 victory Wednesday against British Columbia at Harris Field to win the conference postseason title for the second consecutive season.
“It feels good, but we still have got work to do,” said senior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston standout who went 3-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI. “We’ve got to tighten up on a couple of things, and once we do that, I think we’ll be in a pretty good spot.”
With the victory, LCSC (51-4) now has won 12 consecutive games, not losing since a 6-5, 10-inning loss to the College of Idaho in the second game of an April 15 doubleheader. The Warriors now have achieved the second of their four goals and await who they will host as part of an NAIA Opening Round tournament, presented by Avista, that begins Monday. They will find out at 2 p.m. Pacific today when the selections are revealed on the organization’s Facebook page.
Because LCSC will be hosting an Opening Round tournament, the Thunderbirds (29-24) earned the Cascade’s automatic bid despite the loss.
Three different players — senior catcher Matt James, senior outfielder Aidan Nagle and senior designated hitter Justin Mazzone — each hit home runs, and every Warrior starting position player either had a hit, scored a run or had an RBI.
Junior third baseman Pu’ukani De Sa went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI. Mazzone finished 2-for-4 with four runs scored. Senior shortstop Riley Way, a former Lewiston standout, had a double, scored two runs and drove in two. Nagle also scored twice and had two RBI.
“It’s great to win our league and come out and play fairly decent the last couple of days,” coach Jake Taylor said.
Mike Fitzsimmons paced British Columbia by going 2-for-6 with two runs scored and an RBI. Noah Or went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Junior left-hander Lucas Gregory (1-0) picked up the win with 1 innings of one-hit relief. He walked one.
Oliver Duthie (1-1) absorbed the loss. He allowed seven hits, four walked and 11 runs, seven earned, in 2ž innings.
The first inning was eventful for LCSC freshman right-handed starter Drake Borschowa and Duthie.
Fitzsimmons led off the game with an infield single and moved up on a passed ball. Ty Penner walked, then the two runners advanced on a wild pitch. Or followed with a sacrifice fly to score Fitzsimmons, then Brandon Hupe looked like he hit a two-run homer to left. However, the umpires convened and said it did not hit above the yellow line and ruled it a double, only scoring Penner for a 2-0 lead. Borschowa got out of the jam by getting Brett Corbeth to fly out to center.
In the bottom half, Way, Nagle and senior outfielder Sam Linscott all walked to load the bases. Senior first baseman Luke White, a former Lewiston product, hit a sacrifice fly to produce a run. Mazzone got aboard on a fielding error to re-load the bases, then sophomore outfielder Nick Seamons hit a sacrifice fly to plate Nagle to tie it at 2. Linscott then scored on a passed ball, and James walked. Davis singled home Mazzone, then junior Coy Stout scored on a double steal for a 5-2 advantage.
“We’ve kind of focused on being selective and getting our pitch,” Davis said. “Honestly, it’s kind of good practice for us, because when it matters the most in the (Opening Round) and the Series, (pitchers) are going to throw stuff out of the zone and make you chase, so we have to find our pitches to hit, and it was nice to see.”
Then LCSC exploded in the third. With one out, Mazzone singled to right. An out later, James swatted his eighth homer of the year, a two-run shot to right. Davis followed with a double, then Sa singled him home. Way doubled to left to score a run, then Nagle smacked his 13th home run of the year, this one to the videoboard in right.
“We’ve obviously preached that alot, with two-out, two-strike hits,” Taylor said. “The pitcher thinks he’s about ready to put you away, then you turn it around on him. That’s a key factor in winning baseball games. Situational hitting, two-strike hitting, two-out hitting. They’re all critical elements in a win or loss.”
In the fourth, Mazzone hit his fourth homer of the season with one out to make it what looked to be a comfortable 12-2 lead.
But the Thunderbirds tallied five runs in their half of the sixth to make things somewhat interesting. Nolan Weger had a one-out RBI single, then Hilo Yamamoto followed with a sacrifice fly to produced a second run. After a walk, Fitzsimmons singled to center to score Aidan Rose. Trent Linehan got aboard on a fielding error and Or singled home Mitchell Middlemiss. Fitzsimmons then would score on a throwing error and just like that, it was 12-7.
But the Warriors were able to get three of those back in the bottom half to create some breathing room as junior outfielder Jaden Phillips — a former Lewiston standout — was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run, Davis had an RBI ground out and Way was hit by a pitch with the bases full to score another run for the final edge.
“We have a good collective group,” Taylor said. “It’s been a tremendous group to be a part of. They’ve accomplish pretty special things to this point.”
BRITISH COLUMBIA LEWIS-CLARK STATE
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ftzsmmns ss 6 2 2 1 Way ss 3 2 1 2
Penner 1b 2 1 0 0 Nagle rf 4 2 1 2
Lenihan 1b 2 0 0 0 Linscott cf 4 2 1 0
Or dh 3 0 2 2 White 1b 3 1 0 1
Shute c 3 0 1 0 Mazzone dh 4 4 2 1
Hupe cf 3 1 1 1 Seamons lf 2 0 1 1
Corbeth rf 4 1 1 0 Phillips lf 0 0 0 1
Fry rf 1 0 1 0 Updegrave ph 1 0 0 0
Weger 3b 3 0 1 1 James c 4 1 1 2
Rose 2b 2 1 0 0 Davis 2b 5 1 3 2
Yamamto 2b 2 0 0 1 Sa 3b 3 1 2 1
Middlemss lf 4 1 0 0 Stout 3b 1 1 0 0
Totals 35 7 9 7 Totals 35 15 12 13
British Columbia 200 005 000—7 9 2
LCSC 506 103 00x—15 12 3
British Columbia ip h r er bb so
Duthie (L, 1-1) 2.2 7 11 7 4 0
Van Snellenberg 3 4 4 4 2 1
Sanderson 2.1 1 0 0 0 1
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Borschowa 4 3 2 2 3 3
Ball (W, 4-0) 1.2 3 5 3 2 0
Gregory 1.1 1 0 0 1 0
Grow 1 1 0 0 1 0
Holmes 1 1 0 0 1 1
Attendance — 210.
