LCSC baseball about where it expected after trip

Lewis-Clark State’s Pu’ukani De Sa celebrates during a 2022 game.

 August Frank/Tribune

Despite the fact this bunch of Lewis-Clark State baseball players have been around each other since the fall, these guys — with all of the experience they’ve had playing the college game — hadn’t played on the field together for one pitch when the second-ranked Warriors headed to Florida this past week for the program’s most ambitious trip since the days of playing against Division I teams.

Quite frankly, the way things worked out, fifth-year coach Jake Taylor couldn’t have been happier.

