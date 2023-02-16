LCSC baseball about where it expected after trip

Despite the fact this bunch of Lewis-Clark State baseball players have been around each other since the fall, these guys — with all of the experience they’ve had playing the college game — hadn’t played on the field together for one pitch when the second-ranked Warriors headed to Florida this past week for the program’s most ambitious trip since the days of playing against Division I teams.
Quite frankly, the way things worked out, fifth-year coach Jake Taylor couldn’t have been happier.
Getting this team to feel the heat of what it will be like in the month of May is exactly what the coach wanted.
“We knew stacking our early-season schedule with such a new team would be a challenging,” Taylor said. “That is exactly why we did it. At times throughout the week, we performed at a very high level in all facets of the game. At other times, we displayed numerous early-season mistakes that inevitably hindered our chances at winning a few more games.”
Success can be judged in numerous ways, not just in wins and losses. So although LCSC went 4-2 on the trip, there were many things the coach could be thrilled about and can build on as the Warriors host British Columbia starting at 3 p.m. Friday for a four-game nonconference series against their Cascade Conference foes.
“We have a talented group of young men,” Taylor said. “As the season progresses, as a coaching staff, we expect we will begin to come together and perform as a more cohesive unit. We are excited to have UBC at home this weekend as it will be another tremendous challenge for us.”
One thing Taylor is happy about is the progression of junior outfielder Nick Seamons.
Seamons was a mainstay in the lineup in the first 24 games of the 2022 season because missing 25 games with an illness. When he returned, the San Diego native flexed his muscles by hitting seven home runs and driving in 16 in the final 16 games of the year.
He continued his upward trajectory to open this season. Seamons, who earned the conference’s first player of the week honor, is among three players tied for the top spot in the nation with six home runs and is in the top 25 with a 1.107 slugging percentage. The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is second among everyday Warrior players with a .429 average and third in the Cascade with 10 runs scored.
“Nick is an experienced and explosive athlete,” Taylor said. “He is finally healthy and has played with tremendous confidence to start the season. Defensively, he has the ability to take potential runs off the scoreboard as he patrols the outfield from gap to gap. Offensively, he has power to all fields and needs to continue to swing at appropriate pitches.”
Another player who clearly has impressed is junior second baseman Pu’ukani De Sa.
De Sa, who was in a platoon situation a year ago at third base with Dominic Signorelli and Coy Stout, has taken over for longtime stalwart AJ Davis on the right side of the infield and performed admirably. In fact, he’s continued his torrid stretch since the end of the 2022 Avista NAIA World Series.
The Hilo, Hawaii, native had his coming out party in the Series. De Sa hit .318 with two homers and seven RBI. In the first championship game against Southeastern (Fla.), he went 4-for-4 with a two-run single in the second inning and a solo home run in the fourth inning of a 10-9 victory that forced the winner-take-all final.
The 6-0, 185-pounder leads the team with a .500 average and three doubles, also hitting a home run with five RBI.
“Pu’ukani has continued to mature as a college hitter and has separated himself as one of our toughest outs,” Taylor said. “Big shoes to try and fill with stepping in for AJ Davis, but he has begun the season exceptionally well and we expect he will continue to be a leader for us offensively and defensively.”
Taylor also knows the team has plenty of time to grow and mature, and that starts with the pitching staff, which showed some signs of being elite on the trip as well as some pains.
Still, with two shutouts and three saves to their credit, the guys on the mound showed they have the capability of not only being dominant, but being able to close the door in tight spots.
“At times, we show flashes of an elite, competitive, and deep pitching staff.,” Taylor said. “Consistency and continual improvement will be critical for our team’s success down the stretch. It’s early and as the season progresses, we expect to see vast improvement.”