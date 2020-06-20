LCSC announces Hall class of 2021

Four NAIA All-American athletes as well as three national title teams and a runner-up were selected as the 2021 inductees into the Lewis-Clark State College Athletic Hall of Fame, it was announced Friday.
NAIA national champion runners Sam Atkin and Tausha Kuzmic (Patterson) join Kyle Greene, the NAIA baseball player of the year in 2008, and two-time NAIA All-American women’s basketball player Amanda Campbell (Curtis) as the four individuals selected to be a part of the sixth class inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Those athletes will join the 1991 and 2008 Warrior baseball teams, which won Avista NAIA World Series titles, along with the 1983 team, which finished second in the Series. The only other program to win a national title in school history outside of baseball is the 1998 women’s rodeo team, which rounds out the eight inductees.
The induction will take place April 24 at the Clearwater River Casino and Lodge Event Center. There will be a no-host social starting at 5 p.m., with dinner and the ceremony starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the event will go on sale early next year. The Hall of Fame is sponsored by the Warrior Athletic Association.
Inductions into the college’s athletic Hall of Fame take place every two years with the purpose of honoring former Warrior coaches, athletes, and supporters, who “by virtue of their outstanding accomplishments, service, or performance, they are of such significant stature that they are considered to be among the most highly regarded to be associated with Warrior athletic programs,” a release from the college stated.
With the addition of this class, LCSC will have inducted 27 individuals and 12 teams into the Hall of Fame since it started in 2011. You can see the complete list of all inductees at lcwarriors.com/honors/hall-of-fame.
MEN’S BASKETBALLCannon lands at Charlotte
Former Washington State guard Marvin Cannon, who elected to transfer out of the Cougars program in May, has landed at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, according to a Twitter post from Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst with Stadium.
In two years at WSU, the 6-foot-5, 175-pounder made a name as a long, versatile player who could ward off shots in the paint and score in spurts from around the court. After appearing mostly as a starter under former coach Ernie Kent, Cannon’s role began to diminish in new coach Kyle Smith’s system.
In 2019-20, he scored a little less than half what he had the season before, partially because of an ankle injury sustained early in the year. In his 53 games at WSU, Cannon averaged 6.3 points and three rebounds per game, shooting 41.7 percent from the floor and 82.5 percent from the free-throw line.
The Charlotte 49ers, a Conference USA team, went 16-13 last season.
ADMINISTRATIONIdaho adds Martin to athletic staff
The University of Idaho athletic department announced the hiring Friday of Matt Martin, who will join the school as the associate athletic director for special projects. Martin will work in conjunction with the athletic department and University of Idaho Advancement.
“Matt brings some very pertinent experience to Idaho after serving in similar roles at both Winthrop and South Dakota,” athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a statement. “His experience in opening (the University of South Dakota’s) new arena in 2016 makes him especially suited for this role, and his ties to the area make him a perfect fit.”
Martin’s primary responsibilities will lie with the new Idaho Central Credit Union Arena, set to open in fall 2021. A university priority, ICCU Arena has drawn strong support from school president C. Scott Green, and approval from the Idaho State Board of Education. Martin will oversee the completion of funding for the $51 million project and play an integral role in transitioning Idaho athletics to the new space.
“I’m thrilled to be coming back to the Palouse,” Martin said. “I’m incredibly thankful for Mary Kay McFadden (vice president of Advancement) and Terry Gawlik for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to hitting the ground running. I grew up going to games in the Kibbie Dome, and I’m excited to help create those types of memories for my family and the next generation in the ICCU Arena.”