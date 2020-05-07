The Lewis-Clark State cross country and men’s golf teams each added an athlete Tuesday to their rosters for the upcoming season.
Carter Gordon will be competing for the cross country team, while Jacob Waller signed to play for the men’s golf team.
Gordon, a Coeur d’Alene resident who competed for Lake City High School, ran in the 200, 400 and 800 meters, as well as distance and relay events for the track team, and was a member of the Timberwolves’ cross country team. He has personal best times of 22.45 (200), 50.25 (400) and 16:23 in cross country.
“We are excited to have Carter in the program,” Collins said. “He made a last-minute decision to even go to college, so he really wasn’t on our radar until he reached out to us. He has some real good tools that we hope to apply to his cross country running. Our sprints coach was actually looking at him as a long sprinter due to his strong times on the 200 and 400, but we think that based on his cross country times he may be a lot like one of our cross country and track All-Americans, Clayton VanDyke.”
Gordon has been a two-time state champion, winning the 800 and he was a part of the 1,600 relay that took the crown in 2019. He is a member of the National Honor Society and served as the ASB treasurer as a senior. He was the junior class vice president and sophomore class president.
Waller, of Brentwood, Calif., competed for the Freedom Falcons for four years and averaged 35 strokes per nine holes as a senior. He was voted the team’s MVP three times. As a junior, Waller finished second in league play and was the 2019 NCS Division II runner-up. He also was an honor roll student all four years. Outside of school, Waller was the runner-up at the Franklin Canyon Winter Classic twice and won the 2019 Les Schwab Chico Jr. Classic.
“Jacob will be a great addition next year,” men’s golf coach Kyla Lien said. “He will not compete his first year, but will still play an important role on the team. He works hard in the classroom and on the golf course. Jacob is very coachable and strives to learn and grow.”