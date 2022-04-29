If Fred Quintero had known what adventure was in store at the 1983 NAIA World Series in Lubbock, Texas, he might have delayed his wedding a few days.
But after a rainout and two crushing losses for his Lewis-Clark State baseball team, the Warriors drove through dicey weather to Lewiston, then Quintero high-tailed it to western Oregon for his nuptials two days later.
The disappointment of that World Series now is seen as a springboard to the Warriors’ glory years, and Fred and Julie Quintero’s 39-year marriage has come to symbolize the tight bonds of that watershed team.
Quintero, 12th in program history in career singles, suffered a hemorrhagic stroke in 2019, and he’s spent the past three years slowly regaining motor skills. In a phone interview this week, with Julie serving as interpreter, he said the key to the Warriors’ success in 1983 was its unshakable solidarity.
Ed Cheff, the iconic Warriors coach who died at 78 three months ago, “just wanted his players to be, almost like a family,” Julie said. “And to this day, a lot of them are still connected.”
Her husband is wheelchair-bound, but he and Julie will travel from their home in Canby, Ore., south of Portland, to attend a ceremony Saturday at Clearwater River Casino, in which the 1983 team will be inducted into the college’s athletic Hall of Fame.
Also to be enshrined are the 1991 and 2008 baseball teams and the 1998 women’s rodeo team, as well as four individuals: Sam Atkin of men’s track and cross country, Amanda Campbell of women’s basketball, Kyle Greene of baseball and Tausha Kuzmic of women’s track and cross country.
The event begins at 6 p.m.
At a memorial for Cheff at P1FCU Activity Center in March, former Warriors pitcher and assistant coach Gus Knickrehm was one of several speakers who lauded the 1983 team.
“I am going to settle something that I know has always been an argument — who the best L-C team is,” he said, “because there’s been great teams. But I’m going to tell you the ‘83 team — that was a really special team.”
None of the Warriors’ 19 national titles had been secured yet — the first would come in 1984. But it was Cheff’s seventh season at the school, and his mojo had been established.
The ’83 Warriors finished 69-7, the best record in program history. They batted .394, led by Chad Miltenberger at .482, Jeff Viha at .475 and Dave Martinez at .462.
For all that, the star of the show was senior right-fielder and first baseman Jim O’Dell, who was named NAIA player of the year after driving in 136 runs, a record at the time at all collegiate levels. Gary Balmer and Rich Medina also were NAIA All-Americans.
Three pitchers finished undefeated — Scott Stender (9-0), Ed Salazar (8-0) and Bob Phaup (4-0) — and Tom Edens allowed only two home runs in 81 innings.
Baseball being a fickle game, the Warriors couldn’t seal the deal at the World Series against a Lubbock Christian team playing before legions of its fans. LCSC had vanquished the Chaparrals 18-17 in a 10-inning epic midway through the tournament. In the title round, delayed a day by a rainstorm, the Warriors lost on successive days to the Chaps, 4-3 and 12-9.
“We were probably the best (LCSC) team (of that era),” first baseman Scott Hormel said, “but couldn’t quite pull it off.”
Quintero, a junior that year, was the team’s sparkplug, a swift center fielder who batted leadoff and prioritized getting on base. A left-handed batter, he’d gladly take a seat if the Warriors needed a righty.
After the Quinteros’ wedding in June 1983, Julie moved to Lewiston and worked at a bank as her husband finished his college career and helped the Warriors win the World Series in 1984. It was the first of 29 times (and counting) the tournament has been staged at Harris Field.
A former salesman at Hanby Ford, Quintero loves golf, and he once carried a 2-handicap.
Then came the stroke.
“They told me right away that he wouldn’t survive,” Julie Quintero said. “If he did survive, he would be blind. He would never speak. He would essentially have locked-in syndrome and wouldn’t even be able to even function.
“We’re three years out. We fight every day, but he’s come a really long way. He can speak, he can see. He can move all of his left side, even though he has very little feeling in it. His right side is pretty fluid — it had bad ataxia at first but it’s much better now.”
Last spring, Quintero’s former LCSC teammates organized a fundraiser and bought him a $30,000 specialized golf cart.
Just as valuable is the “beautiful handwritten note from Ed Cheff” during Quintero’s rehab,” Julie said. “It reminded him that he needs to fight like the warrior he’s always been.”
