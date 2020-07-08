The LC 19U club baseball team dropped a pair of close decisions to a World Baseball Showcase team from Beaverton, Ore., on Tuesday at Church Field, surrendering five runs in the seventh inning to lose the opener 7-5 before having a Game 2 comeback squashed in the final inning of a 4-3 loss.
“I thought our pitchers as a whole did a pretty good job, even when they were put in tough situations,” LC coach Kevin Maurer said. “We had some mental mistakes in the field that hurt us.”
Stout pitching and timely hitting sparked LC in Game 1 to a 5-2 lead, which dissipated in the seventh after a number of passed balls allowed the Colts (13-8) to storm ahead.
Noah Renzelman started and pitched well, striking out seven in four innings in allowing three hits and two runs, none earned. Tui Moliga led LC (3-4) offensively with two RBI on two hits, including a double.
LC opened the second game with a pair of errors, then watched as James Porter belted a three-run homer deep to center off starter Julian Washburn.
“You eliminate the first inning, and it’s a completely different ballgame,” Maurer said.
Washburn allowed no runs in four innings after that, striking out seven against six hits and a walk.
LC had four consecutive batters reach safely in the sixth inning to tie it at 3, but couldn’t muster enough offense to respond to one seventh-inning run from the Colts, who were limited by LC reliever Dalton Hart after loading the bases.
“They were tough outs, consistently,” Maurer said of Beaverton. “They limited their walks and made our guys compete at the dish. I thought our competitive nature was a lot better in that second game.
“We discussed that, they have 20 games under their belts and we’ve had about 10 practices or so. Our expectations are higher currently than where we’re at.”
D.J. Ricard had a pair of singles and Cruz Hepburn drove in a run with a double in the second game.
“That’s a really good team,” Colts coach Steve Fish said of LC. “They look the part, they really do.”
LC will stage a doubleheader against Bellevue, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the same site.
GAME 1
WBS Colts 100 100 5—7 9 1
LC 19U 201 200 0—5 7 2
Casey Henderson, Collin Bianchi (3), Robby Butenschoen (7) and Cole Snidow; Noah Renzelman, Trayton Skinner (5), Jose Barajas (7) and Tui Moliga.
WBS Colts hits — Gavin Schmidt 2, Jack Chapleski 2, Kade Hildreth 2, Ryan Clarke (3B), Ky Hoskinson, Ben Anderson.
LC 19U hits — Tui Moliga 2 (2B), Dawson Bonfield (2B), Cruz Hepburn, Elliott Taylor, Chris Ricard, Jack Johnson.
GAME 2
WBS Colts 300 000 1—4 7 0
LC 19U 010 002 0—3 7 3
Hoskinson, Schmidt (5) and Mason Masterson, Snidow (3); Julian Washburn, Dalton Hart (6) and Austin Kolb.
WBS Colts hits — Collin Bianchi 2, James Porter (HR), Mason Masterson, Cole Snidow, Casey Henderson, Jakob Poturnak.
LC 19U hits — Cruz Hepburn (2B), Tui Moliga, Dawson Bonfield, D.J. Ricard 2, Jose Barajas, Chris Ricard.
Junior Blue Devils 11-2, Iron Pigs 9-9
The Moscow Junior Blue Devils split a pair of games with the Iron Pigs travel team, winning the opener 11-9 but falling in the second game 9-2 at Bear Field.
In Game 1, the Blue Devils (7-6) raced out to a 4-1 lead before the Iron Pigs rallied for seven runs in the top of the fifth to take an 8-4 advantage. However, Moscow rallied for three in its half of the fifth and scored four times in the sixth for the final margin.
Cameron House had three hits, including a double, two runs scored and four RBI. Tyler Howard had two hits, including a home run, two runs scored and two RBI. Mike Kiblen doubled twice and Matt Fletcher had two hits, including a double, three runs scored and an RBI.
Preston Boyer earned the win with an inning of perfect relief.
The Iron Pigs raced out to a 5-0 lead after two innings in the nightcap, then tallied four runs in the fifth to close it out.
Five different players — Kiblen, Boyer, Fletcher, House and Jack Driskill — each had one hit for the Blue Devils.
Tyson Izzo took the loss on the mound. He allowed four hits, two walks and five runs, all earned, in 1ž innings of work. He struck out one.
Moscow next plays at 2 p.m. Saturday at home in a doubleheader against the Prairie Cardinals.
GAME 1
Iron Pigs 100 070 0—9 11 3
Moscow 100 334 x—11 12 4
Caleb Elliott, Isaac Zigler (5), David Barnes (5) and Justin Thome; Jamie Green, Ethan McLaughlin (3), Liev Comis (5), Preston Boyer (7) and Jack Bales. W—Preston Boyer. L—David Barnes.
Iron Pigs hits — Caleb Elliott 2, Hunter Derr 2, Justin Thome 2, Logan Thome, David Barnes, Trevor Shupe, Isaac Ziegler, Chanlar Kaelin.
Moscow hits — Cameron House 3 (2B), Tyler Howard 2 (HR), Mike Kiblen 2 (2 2B), Matt Fletcher 2 (2B), Preston Boyer (2B), Jack Bales, Garrett Farrell.
GAME 2
Iron Pigs 230 04—9 4 1
Moscow 000 11—2 5 0
Trevor Shupe and Justin Thome; Tyson Izzo, Matt Fletcher (2), Garrett Farrell (4), Thomas Holt (4) and Jack Bales, Tyson Izzo (3). L—Izzo.
Iron Pigs hits — Caleb Elliott 2, Isaac Ziegler (2B), Austin Ebel.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Preston Boyer, Matt Fletcher, Cameron House, Jack Driskill.
Palouse Coyotes 7-8, Central Valley 6-6
Braden Plummer’s bases-loaded walk with two outs in the bottom of the seventh of the opener lifted the Palouse Coyotes AA team to a 7-6 win against Central Valley.
Then Cody Inderrieden wound up scoring on a passed ball to cap a three-run sixth inning rally, and the Coyotes added two more runs in the seventh to finish a sweep with an 8-6 victory.
In Game 1, the Coyotes (4-2) had taken control by going up 4-0 after four innings. However, Central Valley rallied for two runs in the fifth and took a 6-5 lead with four in the seventh.
But Palouse got a one-out RBI single in its half of the seventh from Cody Inderrieden, then three batters later Plummer forced home the winning run.
Nick Strenge and Colin Dreewes each doubled, and Mason Gilchrist had a hit and three RBI. Dreewes scored twice, as did Joseph Bendel.
Strenge also picked up the win in relief, getting the final out of the seventh on a strikeout.
In the nightcap, Central Valley went up 5-2 after four before Moscow tallied a run in the fifth, then took the lead in the sixth and went up 8-5 in the seventh before holding off the visitors.
Josh Greene had two hits and two runs scored for the Blue Devils, while Elliot Lee had two RBI.
Lee earned the victory on the mound. He allowed two hits, two walks and four runs, two earned, in four innings. He struck out eight.
GAME 1
Central Valley 000 020 4—6 6 4
Palouse AA 011 201 2—7 5 3
Mason, Windhorst (6) and Hunter; Tyler Elbracht, Nick Strenge (7) and Cody Inderrieden. W—Strenge. L—Windhorst.
Central Valley hits — Drew 2 (2B), Small 2 (2B), Pitts, Kyler.
Palouse AA hits — Nick Strenge (2B), Colin Dreewes (2B), Cody Inderrieden, Joseph Bendel, Mason Gilchrist.
GAME 2
Palouse AA 000 213 2—8 7 5
Central Valley 200 300 1—6 3 3
Nick Strenge, Elliot Lee (4) and Nick Robison; n/a. W—Lee.
Palouse AA hits — Josh Greene 2, Joey Hecker, Elliot Lee, Nick Robison, Marcus Hilliard, Braden Plummer.
Central Valley hits — Naccanoto 2 (2B), Easton.
Coeur d’Alene A 18-11, Camas Prairie 3-6
COEUR D’ALENE — The Camas Prairie Zephyrs walked a combined 22 batters in two games late Monday and fell to the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen A team in a doubleheader at Thorco Field.
Reece Wimer accounted for four hits in the two games for Camas Prairie (3-8), including a double. Tom Reynolds, Tory Ebert and Blake Schoo each had three hits, including a double. Dean Johnson and Dane Lindsley both had three hits apiece.
Reynolds was the losing pitcher in Game 1 and Wimer was the pitcher of record in the nightcap.
The Zephyrs next play Silver Valley at 3 p.m. Friday.
GAME 1
Camas Prairie 002 01—3 7 3
Coeur d’Alene 951 3x—18 10 0
Tom Reynolds, James Aragon (2), Noah Behler (5) and Tory Ebert; C. Martindale and C. Carroll. L—Reynolds.
Camas Prarie hits — Reece Wimer 2 (2B), Blake Schoo, Tom Reynolds, Dean Johnson, Tory Ebert, Dane Lindsley.
Coeur d’Alene hits — A. Taylor 2 (2B), C. Larson 2 (2B), C. Carroll (2B), P. Rimpau (2B), C. Martindale, L. Erickson, L. Davey, Z. Garza (2B).
GAME 2
Coeur d’Alene 400 023 2—11 8 1
Camas Prairie 301 010 1—6 13 2
L. Davey and C. Martindale; Reece Wimer, Gannon Garmin (6), Dane Lindsley (7) and Tory Ebert. L—Wimer.
Coeur d’Alene hits — C. Martindale 3 (2B), O. Benson 2, A. Taylor, L. Davie, A. Laponsey.
Camas Prairie hits — Blake Schoo 2 (2B), Tom Reynolds 2 (2B), Tory Ebert 2 (2B), Reece Wimer 2, Dean Johnson 2, Dane Lindsley 2, Gannon Garmin.