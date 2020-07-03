Youth baseball
The LC 19U summer baseball club team split a doubleheader with the Palouse Coyotes of Pullman on Thursday evening at Church Field, succumbing to an offensive flurry in an 11-6 Game 1 loss before sparking a 15-4 rout with an 11-run first inning.
“After our discussion after Game 1, you could see the guys flip that switch and get back into that competitive mode and focus,” said LC coach Kevin Maurer, whose squad moved to 3-1.
Five LC players combined to record six extra-base hits in the nightcap. Dawson Bonfield, who pitched all four innings, tallied a grand slam and a double to lead a group that saw eight tally hits. Oak Held guided Palouse (1-3) with three hits, including a triple.
Carson Coulter, Nate Akesson and Layne Gingerich totaled nine combined hits to power the Coyotes in the opener.
LC’s Elliott Taylor had five knocks on the day, including a double and a homer. New LC addition Cruz Hepburn added four (two doubles).
The teams meet again at noon today at the same site.
FIRST GAME
Palouse 320 114 0—11 13 1
LC 19U 103 200 0— 6 11 1
Peter Smith, Carson Coulter (4) and Konner Kinkade. Tua Moliga, Elliott Taylor (2), Trayton Skinner (6) and Austin Kolb.
Palouse hits — Coulter 3, Nate Akesson 3, Kinkade, Payton Kallaher 2, Oak Held, Layne Gingerich 3.
LC 19U hits — Taylor 4 (HR), Kolb, Jose Barajas 2, Jack Johnson, Dawson Bonfield (2B), Cruz Hepburn 2 (2B).
SECOND GAME
Palouse 202 00— 4 6 2
LC 19U (11)04 0x—15 13 1
Sam Kopp, Ryan Bickelhaupt (1), Kayden Carpenter (3) and Eric Akesson. Dawson Bonfield and Kolb.
Palouse hits — Held 3 (3B), Gingerich, E. Akesson, Tanner Richartz.
LC 19U — Taylor (2B), Hepburn 2 (2B), Chris Ricard 3 (3B), D.J. Ricard, Bonfield (2B-HR), Kolb 2, Barajas (2B), Johnson.
Blue Devils 11, Lakers 6
MOSCOW — The Moscow Blue Devils rattled off five runs in the sixth inning of an American Legion game, compiling three walks and three singles in that frame to break a tie and hold off the Sandpoint Lakers at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
Sandpoint was up 6-4 in the fourth before a Moscow two-spot. The Blue Devils had seven players register hits. Starting pitcher Cam Vis totaled three RBI, while Ryan Delusa and Billy Adams each drove in two on two hits apiece.
Kyle Lynas entered in the fourth and pitched three hitless innings, fanning five to earn a win.
Moscow (9-3) is scheduled to play a doubleheader at Camas Prairie on Saturday.
Sandpoint 210 300 0— 6 6 3
Moscow 013 205 x—11 4 3
Aiden Ackerman, Avery Bocksch (4), Cameron Garcia (5), Caleb Davis (6) and Trevor Brackett. Cam Vis, Barrett Abendroth (3), Kyle Lynas (4), Jarod Grady (7) and CJ Anderson.
Sandpoint hits — Davis (2B), Brackett 2, Coby Rogers, Everett Hannah (2B), Mike Riley.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger, Abendroth (2B), Hayden Thompson (3B), Grady, Billy Adams 2, Vis 2 (2B), Ryan Delusa 3, Anderson 2, Lynas.