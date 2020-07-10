The LC 19U summer club team split a doubleheader Thursday at Church Field with Mercedes Benz of Bellevue, a talented college preparatory travel team that features seven Division I baseball commits.
LC (4-5) sustained a 15-2 rout in Game 1 before being staked to a 7-1 victory by a pitching gem by Dawson Bonfield, and a two-strike, two-out grand slam from Chris Ricard to break a scoreless tie in the fourth inning.
“Dawson was flat-out amazing on the mound,” LC coach Kevin Maurer said. “He pounded the strike zone consistently, and the defense played exceptionally well behind him.”
Bonfield went 6ž innings, allowing three hits and three walks, striking out seven.
D.J. Ricard, Jack Johnson and Elliott Taylor drove in insurance runs after Chris Ricard’s shot.
“Just a great response,” Maurer said. “Something we’ve struggled with in this young season is two-out hitting and competing with two strikes. In Game 2, our guys were tough with two strikes.”
In the opener. Bellevue tallied all of its runs in the first three innings, with the visitors scoring six times in the second and third innings to expand on a 3-2 lead after the first.
Xavier Pea allowed five hits, three walks and nine runs, six earned, in 1ž innings to take the loss.
Tui Moliga, Bonfield and Jose Barajas accounted for LC’s hits.
“They’re pretty dang good,” Maurer said of Bellevue. “They have two kids (committed to) Oregon State, another to Vanderbilt, and multiple jucos.”
LC and Bellevue meet for another doubleheader at 4 p.m. today.
GAME 1
Bellevue 366 00—15 13 1
LC 19U 200 00—2 3 2
McBride and Jonathan Garza. Xavier Pea, Cole McKenzie (2), Jose Barajas (5) and Tui Moliga. W — McBride. L—Pea.
Bellevue hits — Owen Bishop 3 (2 2B), Michael Ball (2 2B), Dunn 2, Mason Guerra 2, Garza (2B), Cole Warner, Daniel Pruitt (2B), Caden Rickman.
LC 19U hits — Tui Moliga, Dawson Bonfield, Jose Barajas.
GAME 2
Bellevue 000 000 1—1 4 0
LC 19U 000 520 x—7 7 1
Gus Rogers, Owen Bishop (5) and Josiah Shipley. Dawson Bonfield, Elliott Taylor (6) and Austin Kolb. W — Bonfield. L — Rogers.
Bellevue hits — Riley Oswald, James Spickelmier, Shipley (2B), Cade Slayton.
LC 19U hits — Jack Johnson, Taylor, Bonfield, Kolb 2, D.J. Ricard, Chris Ricard (GS).
Lewiston 21-10, Junior Blue Devils 3-2
The Lewiston Baseball Club sent 18 batters to the plate and accounted for 13 runs in the top of the first inning to beat the Moscow Junior Blue Devils 21-3 in the first game of a doubleheader at Bear Field.
In the nightcap, the Blue Devils couldn’t overcome an early 6-0 deficit and fell 10-2.
In Game 1, Tyler Grandlund led Lewiston with three hits, including a double, three runs scored and four RBI. Kaden Daniel added three hits, including a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Jordan Tinney had two hits and two runs scored, while Kyron Jennings added two hits, a run and three RBI. Brice Bensching finished with three runs scored and two RBI.
Matt Fletcher accounted for Moscow’s only two hits of the game. He also took the loss on the mound, allowing two hits, three walks and six runs, five earned, without getting an out in the first inning.
Karson Kolb picked up the win, allowing both hits, three walks and three runs, all earned, in four innings. He struck out five.
Wyett Lopez had two hits, including a double, and four RBI to pace Lewiston in the nightcap. Kolb added two doubles and two RBI, and James McCoy and Jennings had two hits and two runs scored.
Jack Bales singled home the only two runs for the Junior Blue Devils (7-8) in the sixth inning.
Bensching picked up the win, allowing one hit and striking out two in four innings.
Preston Boyer absorbed the loss for Moscow, allowing three hits, two walks and three runs, all earned, in two innings of work.
The Junior Blue Devils next will play a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at home against the Prairie Cardinals.
GAME 1
Lewiston (13)00 35—21 14 1
Moscow 2 00 10—3 2 4
Karson Kolb, Brice Bensching (5) and Tyler Grandlund; Matt Fletcher, Tyler Howard (1), Liev Comis (1), Cameron House (4), Jamie Green (5), Thomas Holt (5) and Jack Bales, Tyler Izzo (5). W—Kolb. L—Fletcher.
Lewiston hits — Kaden Daniel 3 (2B), Tyler Grandlund 3 (2B), Jordan Tinney 2, Kyron Jennings 2, Wyatt Lopez (3B), Brice Bensching, Kyson Barden, Toby Elliott.
Moscow hits — Matt Fletcher 2.
GAME 2
Lewiston 102 030 4—10 12 0
Moscow 000 002 0—2 4 4
Brice Bensching, James McCoy (5), Kaden Daniel (6) and Wyett Lopez; Preston Boyer, Levi Anderson (3), Ethan McLaughlin (6), Tyson Izzo (7) and Jack Bales. W—Bensching. L—Boyer.
Lewiston hits — Karson Kolb 2 (2 2B), Wyett Lopez 2 (2B), James McCoy 2, Kyron Jennings 2, Brice Bensching, Kaden Daniel, Kyson Barden, Teigen Abell.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen, Jack Bales, Cameron House, Levi Anderson.