Carried by formidable pitching and two breakthrough innings, the LC 19U club baseball team swept a doubleheader against the Spokane Expos 19U team Saturday at Church Field, responding with wins of 8-3 and 2-1 after dropping two games the night before.
“There was real quality pitching on both sides,” LC coach Kevin Maurer said. “I thought our guys had it dialed-in from the first pitch. They competed at every single one they threw.”
Dalton Hart earned a Game 1 win with 6 impressive innings, in which he struck out eight while allowing three runs, two hits and three walks on 109 pitches.
Dawson Bonfield and Kyle Van Boeyen tossed a three-hitter in Game 2. Bonfield claimed the win, allowing just two hits and a run in five innings.
“(Our staff), attacked hitters consistently, put balls in play and our defense played really well behind them,” Maurer said.
LC (7-11) compiled six runs in the sixth inning of the opener, which the team entered leading 2-1. LC put together a couple of doubles and line-drive singles, and got some help from shaky control on the opponent’s side. The Expos walked two, allowed one batter to reach on a dropped third strike and hit another batter to breathe life into LC’s outburst. Four of LC’s five hits came in that inning.
“We suffered a tough loss (Friday), and we had an opportunity to win in the seventh. Those late innings are something we’ve preached on,” Maurer said.
Chris Ricard and Elliott Taylor tallied doubles, with Ricard’s plating two. Cole McKenzie drew a pair of walks.
“It showed a lot about our players’ characters, just sticking with it through the process,” Maurer said.
All LC needed in Game 2 was two runs, both of which scored in the fifth inning with LC trailing 1-0 against pitcher Brandon DeSonia, a future NAIA player at Columbia College (Mo.). Taylor drove a single to right to score Jack Johnson and McKenzie, who’d singled and walked.
Van Boeyen closed it out, sitting down the collegiate-heavy Expos in order in the sixth and getting out of the seventh in 12 pitches.
“We keep reminding the guys, ‘You’re not gonna get any better if you’re not going up against the best competition possible,’” Maurer said.
LC potentially will be opening play Thursday at the Palouse Summer Series in a to-be-determined location.
GAME 1
Spokane 000 001 2—3 5 2
LC 19U 020 006 x—8 5 2
Lindham, Nate Naccarato (3) and Brock Molenda; Dalton Hart, Elliott Taylor (7) and Austin Kolb. W—Hart. L—Lindham.
Spokane hits — Hunter Dryden 2, Elijah Hainline, Brock Molenda, Jackson Day.
LC hits — Elliott Taylor (2B), Chris Ricard (2B), Tyson Wallace, Dawson Bonfield, Chris Ricard, Austin Kolb.
GAME 2
Spokane 000 010 0—1 3 1
LC 19U 000 020 x—2 6 1
Brock Molenda, Brandon DeSonia (5), Elijah Hainline (6) and Josh Lawson; Dawson Bonfield, Kyle Van Boeyen (6) and Austin Kolb.
Spokane hits — Brandon Desonia (2B), Garret Gores, Josh Lawson.
LC hits — DJ Ricard, Cruz Hepburn, Elliott Taylor, Austin Kolb, Noah Renzelman, Jack Johnson.
Lewiston 11-14, Jr. Blue Devils 1-0
The Lewiston Baseball Club team racked up a grand total of 25 runs on 27 hits — with each player on its roster recording at least one — in a doubleheader sweep of the Moscow Junior Blue Devils at Bear Field.
Teigan Knewbow led the way, recording six combined hits in the two games, including a double. Jordan Tinney tacked on five hits, driving in seven on the day. Kaden Daniel contributed four singles and Brice Bensching added three to boost Lewiston, which saw 10 players have a hit in Game 2.
Lewiston starter Toby Elliott allowed four hits but no earned runs in three innings of work in Game 1 to earn the win.
In the second game, Karson Kolb struck out 12 against two hits and four walks, allowing no runs in five stellar innings.
Moscow’s Matt Fletcher had two hits in Game 1 to lead the Devils.
GAME 1
Moscow 001 000—1 4 4
Lewiston 222 401—11 10 1
Ethan McLaughlin, Jack Driskill (2), Thomas Holt (4), Liev Comis (6) and Matt Fletcher; Toby Elliott, Jared Jellinik (4) and Tyler Grandlund. W—Toby Elliott. L—Ethan McLaughlin.
Moscow hits — Matt Fletcher 2, Preston Boyer, Liev Comis.
Lewiston hits — Teigan Knewbow 4, Jordan Tinney 2 (2B), Brice Bensching, Kaden Daniel, Karson Kolb, Teigen Abell.
GAME 2
Lewiston 300 042 5—14 17 3
Moscow 000 000 0—0 3 1
Karson Kolb, Brice Bensching (6) and Tyler Grandlund; Garrett Farrell, Cameron House (1), Tyson Izzo (5), Alex Windsor (7) and Mike Kiblen.
Lewiston hits — Jordan Tinney 3 (2B), Kaden Daniel 3, Teigan Knewbow 2 (2B), Brice Bensching 2, Toby Elliott 2, Kyson Barden, Jared Jellinik, Tyler Grandlund, Kyron Jennings, Teigen Abell.
Moscow hits — Tyson Izzo, Jack Driskill, Ethan McLaughlin.
NW Naturals 4, Palouse 18U 2
COLFAX — Northwest Naturals (Wash.) pitcher Tyler Disch held the Palouse Coyotes’ 18U travel baseball team to four hits in a win at McDonald Park.
Disch went 6ž innings on 101 pitches, striking out seven and allowing two walks. Meanwhile, his offense compiled 11 hits and maintained a two-run lead it furnished in the first inning.
For Palouse (7-5), Brady Wells doubled in Carson Coulter in the fourth inning. Three innings later, Ryan Bickelhaupt singled on a ground ball to score Tanner Richartz. But the Coyotes couldn’t muster any more to complete the rally.
Bickelhaupt pitched the whole way for Palouse, allowing 11 hits, one walk and four earned runs while striking out five.
The Coyotes were supposed to play a second game against the Kirkland Merchants, but it was not reported at press time.
Palouse 000 100 1—2 4 0
Naturals 200 200 x—4 11 0
Ryan Bickelhaupt and Carson Coulter; Tyler Disch, unknown (7) and Jett Mai.
Palouse hits — Brady Wells (2B), Carson Coulter, Ryan Bickelhaupt, Kolby Sisk.
Naturals hits — Cody Matson 2, Hunter Hyatt 2, Jack Phillips (2B), Paxton Fenberg (2B), Jett Mai, unknown, Tyler Disch, Sungjin Park.