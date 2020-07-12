The LC 19U club baseball team lost 7-4 in a nine-inning game Saturday against Mercedes Benz of Bellevue (Wash.) to close what turned out to be a five-game series at Church Field.
The opponents agreed on playing one nine-inning contest instead of the scheduled doubleheader to give the players some extra rest. LC went 1-4 against the talented Bellevue collective of mostly college commits.
LC starter Noah Renzelman allowed five hits, three earned runs and three walks in four innings. He struck out six. Dalton Hart, originally scheduled to start in Game 2, threw the final four innings, striking out three while walking two and permitting a run on two hits.
Offensively, LC (4-8) was led by Cole McKenzie, who tallied two singles. LC scored three runs in the ninth, capitalizing on a walk and a hit batsman to start the inning.
Bellevue had seven players register hits, and three had doubles. Starter Jaxon Rocha struck out eight in five innings, allowing two hits and a run. Reliever Braeden Munger fanned another eight in three scoreless innings, in which he allowed two hits.
LC next will play Kennewick in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the same site.
Bellevue 001 230 001—7 9 0
LC 19U 000 100 003—4 6 2
Jaxon Rocha, Braeden Munger (6), Riley Oswald (9) and Daniel Pruitt. Noah Renzelman, Terin Judy (5), Jose Barajas (5), Dalton Hart (6) and Tui Moliga, Austin Kolb (5). W—Rocha. L—Renzelman.
Bellevue hits — Michael Ball (2B), Riley Oswald 2 (2B), Braeden Munger (2B), Daniel Pruitt 2, Caden Rickman, Hunter Hilyard, Cade Slayton.
LC 19U hits — Cole McKenzie 2, Tui Moliga, Noah Renzelman, Austin Kolb, Jose Barajas.
Moscow Blue Devils 9-7, Prairie Cardinals 18U 5-5
POST FALLS — Twice, Moscow had to rally to overcome deficits. Twice, the Blue Devils pulled it off.
Moscow’s American Legion baseball team swept a doubleheader from the Prairie Cardinals’ 18U team 9-5 and 7-5, each time coming from behind to earn the victories.
In the opener, the Blue Devils (16-4) scored five runs with two outs in the top of the seventh to rally from a 5-4 deficit to win. Chad Redinger’s three-run double highlighted the rally.
Redinger finished with three hits and two runs scored to lead the way for Moscow. Barrett Abendroth added three hits, including two doubles, a run scored and an RBI. Billy Adams also had two hits.
Abendroth also picked up the win on the mound, allowing one hit and one walk in 1 innings of scoreless relief. He struck out two.
Trailing 5-2 in Game 2, the Blue Devils scored once in the top of the third, tied it in the fifth with a pair of runs, then tallied two runs in the top of the seventh and held on in the bottom half.
Connor Akins had three hits, including a double, scored a run and had an RBI to pace Moscow offensively. Cody Isakson added two hits and two runs scored.
Redinger earned the win, pitching a perfect 1 innings of relief.
The Blue Devils are back in action with a doubleheader at noon today against the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen at Bear Field.
GAME 1
Moscow 021 100 5—9 11 1
Prairie 400 001 0—5 8 8
Isaac Staszkow, West Carpenter (5), Barrett Abendroth (6) and CJ Anderson; Ethan Miller, Jared Passinetti (5) and Jerad Taylor. W—Abendroth. L—Passinetti.
Moscow hits — Chad Redinger 3 (2B), Barrett Abendroth 3 (2 2B), Billy Adams 2, Peyton Waters, CJ Anderson, Wes Carpenter.
Prairie hits — Spencer Zeller 4 (2 2B), Tanner Sessions 2, Jerad Taylor, Zach Clark.
GAME 2
Moscow 200 120 2—7 10 0
Prairie 005 000 0—5 11 1
Cody Isakson, Dalton Conway (4), Chad Redinger (6) and CJ Anderson; Jayden Butler, Timmy Bastedo (7) and Zach Clark. W—Redinger. L—Butler.
Moscow hits — Connor Akins 3 (2B), Cody Isakson 2, Wes Carpenter (2B), Barrett Abendroth, Peyton Waters, CJ Anderson, Hayden Thompson.
Prairie hits — Spencer Zeller 2, Jerad Taylor 2, Zach Clark 2, Jared Passinetti (2B), Tanner Sessions, Timmy Bastedo, Trevor Miller, Jayden Butler.
Merchants fall twice in Harp tourney
KALISPELL, Mont. — The Orofino Merchants fell to 0-3 in round robin play at the 19th annual John R. Harp Memorial Tournament at Griffin Field with a 15-2 loss to Northwest Premier Black of Post Falls and a 15-3 defeat to the host Kalispell (Mont.) Lakers’ A team.
In the second game, the Merchants (3-11) kept up with the Lakers early, trailing just 4-2 after the first two innings, but Kalispell then scored three runs in the eighth and eight runs in the fourth to put Orofino away.
Blake Norman and Willis Williamson each had RBI singles for the Merchants. Nick Drobish and Peyton Daily each had a hit and scored a run.
Devin Smith allowed 13 hits, one walk and 11 runs, all earned, in three innings to take the loss for Orofino.
In the first game of the day, the Northwest Premier Black team sent 21 batters to the plate to open the contest and scored 15 runs in cruising to the victory against the Merchants.
Silas Naranjo had two hits, including a double, with a run scored to lead Orofino. Daily went 2-for-2 with a run scored.
Dominick Williamson absorbed the loss on the mound. He allowed three hits, a walk and six runs, all earned, without getting an out in the first.
Orofino plays the Missoula (Mont.) Mavericks in the final game of pool play at 8 a.m. today at Griffin Field.
Northwest (15)00 00—15 17 0
Orofino 0 00 20—2 4 0
Cole Rutherford, Austin Higgins (4), Kai Johannes (4) and n/a; Dominick Williamson, Willis Williamson (1), Peyton Daily (2), Devon Smith (4) and Kai Naranjo. W. Rutherford. L—D. Williamson.
Northwest hits — Cam Harris 4, Finn Ridgeway 3 (2B), Tyler Lehman 2, Shane Hawes 2, Eric Beckett, Austin Higgins, Alex Stockton, Kai Johannes, Cooper Grohs, Kaden Cripps.
Orofino hits — Silas Naranjo 2 (2B), Peyton Daily 2.
Orofino 110 01—3 7 1
Kalispell 223 8x—15 16 0
Devon Smith, Nick Drobish (4) and Kai Naranjo; Dalton Cogar, Ethan Diede (5) and Kael Willis. W—Cogar. L—Smith.
Orofino hits — Nick Drobish, Silas Naranjo, Peyton Daily, Dominick Williamson, Bodie Norman, Hershal Williamson, Willis Williamson.
Kalispell hits — Gage Brink 3 (2B), Carter Van Aiken 3, Devon Wallack 2 (3B), Nic Gustafson 2 (2B), Caden Willis 2, AJ Wood (2B), Kael Willis, Caleb Morgan, Grady Drish.
Moscow Junior Blue Devils 17-15, Prairie Cardinals 16U 6-5
The Moscow Junior Blue Devils had little trouble in sweeping a doubleheader against the Prairie Cardinals’ 16U team at Bear Field, winning 17-6 and 15-5.
In the opener, Moscow (9-8) trailed 6-1 after Prairie tallied six runs in the top of the third inning. But the Blue Devils rallied with 13 runs in their half of the frame and sailed from there.
Mike Kiblen led the Junior Blue Devils with three hits, four runs scored and two RBI. Tyler Howard added three hits, two runs scored and three RBI. Levi Anderson had two hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBI. Jack Driskill finished with two hits and two runs scored.
Cameron House picked up the win, allowing one hit and two walks in 3 scoreless innings of relief. He struck out five.
Game 2 saw Moscow tally six runs in the fifth, then close it out with seven runs in the fifth.
Howard led the way for the Junior Blue Devils with three hits, including two doubles, two runs and two RBI. House and Preston Boyer each had two hits, two runs scored and two RBI. Matt Fletcher and Jamie Green each had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Jack Bales also finished with two hits.
Kiblen allowed three hits, two walks and five runs, three earned, in four innings to earn the win.
The Junior Blue Devils next will host Camas Prairie in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
GAME 1
Prairie 006 000—6 3 6
Moscow 10(13) 003—17 14 0
Kason Gadley, Jaxon Austin (3) and Clarke; Preston Boyer, Cameron House (3) and Jack Bales. W—House. L—Gadley.
Prairie hits — Jaxon Austin (2B), Cripps, Stroud.
Moscow hits — Mike Kiblen 3, Tyler Howard 3, Levi Anderson 2 (2B), Jack Driskill 2, Jack Bales, Preston Boyer, Cameron House, Garrett Farrell.
GAME 2
Prairie 020 03—5 4 4
Moscow 611 07—15 16 1
Jaxon Austin and Guyer; Mike Kiblen, Ethan McLaughlin (5) and Jack Bales, Tyson Izzo (4). W—Kiblen.
Prairie hits — Kason Gadley, Kaleb Gadley, Ludiker, Guyer.
Moscow hits — Tyler Howard 3 (2 2B), Jack Bales 2, Preston Boyer 2, Matt Fletcher 2, Cameron House 2, Jamie Green 2, Mike Kiblen, Levi Anderson, Jack Driskill.
Central Valley 13-10, Palouse Coyotes AA 12-5
The Palouse Coyotes AA team ran out of steam after falling short in the opener, getting swept 13-12 and 10-5 in a doubleheader with Central Valley. The teams played for the fifth and sixth times this season.
In the opener, the Coyotes (4-4) had a 5-2 lead after three innings, but Central Valley tallied 10 runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead. Palouse came roaring back, with a run in its half of the fourth and six in the fifth to tie the game at 12 before the visitors scored a run in the top of the seventh to win it.
Braden Plummer and Nick Robison each had two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI. JD Peterson had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Joey Hecker went 2-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI.
Joseph Bendel took the loss for the Coyotes, allowing two hits, three walks and two runs, one earned, in 3ž innings of relief. He struck out four.
In Game 2, Central Valley scored all of its runs in the middle innings to erase an early 1-0 deficit.
Josh Greene, Robison and Marcus Hilliard each had one hit to lead Palouse.
Colin Dreewes took the loss, allowing two hits, one walk and five runs, one earned, in three innings of work. He struck out seven.
GAME 1
Central Valley 110 (10)00 1—13 9 4
Palouse 203 160 0—12 13 4
Kyler, Mason (3) and Laffey; Josh Green, Nick Webb (4), Joseph Bendel (4) and Nick Robison, Braden Plummer (5). W—Mason. L—Bendel.
Central Valley hits — Tucker 2 (2B), Kyler 2 (2B), Small 2, Windhorst (2B), Mason, Hunter.
Palouse hits — Braden Plummer 2 (2B), Nick Robison 2 (2B), Joey Hecker 2, JD Peterson 2, Joseph Bendel, Brendan Doumit, Josh Greene, Elliot Lee, Cody Inderrieden.
GAME 2
Palouse 001 010 3—5 3 5
Central Valley 005 230 x—10 6 2
Colin Dreewes, Brendan Doumit (4), Cody Inderrieden (5) and Braden Plummer; Craig, Tucker (2) and Laffey. W—Tucker. L—Dreewes.
Palouse hits — Josh Greene, Nick Robison, Marcus Hilliard.
Central Valley hits — Craig 2 (2B), Kyler 2, Windhorst (2B), Hunter.