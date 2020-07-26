LC 19U lost a 7-6 decision in the Palouse Summer Series baseball tournament Saturday at Church Field against Lakeside Recovery of Bellevue, Wash., in the Palouse Summer Series.
The valley team fell despite pulling to within a run with Dawson Bonfield’s RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bryce Didrickson had hit a run-scoring single in the top of the inning to give Recovery a two-run lead.
Bonfield finished with two RBI, matching teammate Jack Johnson’s two hits.
Didrickson and Sam Hawk drove in two runs apiece for Lakeside.
Lakeside 102 301 0—7 9 1
LC 110 931 0—6 10 2
Cody Arsenian, Sam Hawk (5), Tyler Odegold (5) and AJ Romero. Dalton Hart, Dawson Bonfield (3) and Austin Kolb.
Lakeside hits — Bryce Didrickson 2, Nate Mode, Hawk 2, Braeden Terry, Romero, RJ Mussell, Henry Hess.
LC hits — DJ Ricard, Cruz Hepburn, Tyson Wallace, Bonfield 2 (2B),, Elliot Taylor, Chris Ricard (2B), Jack Johnson 2 (2B).
New Level 11, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — The Moscow Rebel Blue Devils mustered only one hit in three innings against starter Evan Scavotto in a loss to New Level Prep of Puyallup, Wash., at Moscow Community Playfields in the Palouse Summer Series.
Scavotto struck out seven and got an inning of relief from Jaci Arsenian.
Kyler Johnson drove in three runs for New Level and Nate Clow hit a solo homer.
Jarod Gray notched two hits for Moscow.
Moscow 000 0—0 3 3
New Level 113 6—11 9 2
Jarod Grady, Cody Isakson (4) and CJ Anderson. Evan Scavotto, Jack Arsenian (4) and Griffin Myers.
Moscow hits — Grady 2, Kyle Lynas.
New Level hits — Nate Clow 2 (HR), Myers 2 (2B), Jacob Yang 2 (2B), Kyler Johnson (3B), Rafi Mbuja, Seti Manase.
Rock Creek 15, Palouse 6
MOSCOW — Allowing 11 runs in the fifth inning, the Palouse Coyotes AA dropped a Palouse Summer Series decision at Moscow to Rock Creek of Maple Valley, Wash.
The Coyotes had led 6-1 before Rock Creek’s uprising.
Brady Wells had three hits and three RBI for Palouse while Mitchael LaVielle and Oak Held added two hits each.
Hyatt Utzman, the first of five Palouse pitchers, gave up three hits and a run in four innings,
A full box score was unavailable.
Rock Creek 001 0(11)1 2—15 6 2
Palouse 302 100 0—6 10 5