ST. MARIES — Tescher Harris completed a 42-yard pass to Caleb Barger to set up Harris’ quarterback sneak for the winning score with 46 seconds left Friday as Grangeville opened Central Idaho League play with an 18-12 prep football win against St. Maries.
The Lumberjacks then quickly sailed downfield to the 20-yard line before pressure by Bladen Farmer, Alex Kaschmitter and William Nichols snuffed out the threat.
Barger made two catches for 77 yards, and Caleb Frei rushed for 44 yards for the Bulldogs (4-3, 1-0), who erased a six-point halftime deficit and notched their third straight win.
“The kids are starting to jell and believe,” Grangeville coach Jeff Adams said.
Grangeville 6 0 6 6—18
St. Maries 6 6 0 0—12
St. Maries — Gibson 57 run (kick failed)
Grangeville — TorI Ebert 4 pass from Tescher Harris (run failed)
St. Maries — Gibson 51 run (kick failed)
Grangeville — Caleb Frei 10 run (pass failed)
Grangeville — Harris 3 run (run failed)
Colfax 33, Liberty 20
COLFAX — Jacob Brown scored two late touchdowns, including one on a 75-yard run with about a minute remaining, to break open a tight game and help Colfax beat Northeast 2B League foe Liberty of Spangle.
“At the start of the game they ran all over us,” Colfax coach Mike Morgan said. “They continued to grind and stayed with it.”
The Bulldogs (5-1, 2-0 in league) outgained Liberty 396-311, and got 206 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries from Brown, who added 49 yards receiving.
Layne Gingerich returned from injury and went 10-of-17 for 103 yards with two touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
Liberty 6 8 0 6—20
Colfax 0 14 7 12—33
Liberty — Charlie Harrington 2 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Gavin Hammer 15 pass from Layne Gingerich (Jacob Brown kick)
Liberty — Hayden Hardt 4 run (Noah Siever pass from Jake Carr)
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 7 pass from Gingerich (Brown kick)
Colfax — Trenton Ensley 1 run (Brown kick)
Liberty — Harrington 2 run (kick failed)
Colfax — Brown 1 run (pass failed)
Colfax — Brown 75 run (kick failed)
Asotin 48, Kittitas 12
KITTITAS, Wash. — Asotin remained unbeaten as the Panthers piled up 48 points, including 35 in the second quarter, before Kittitas finally got on the board in a nonleague game.
“It was a big one,” Asotin coach Jim Holman said of the second quarter. “We started off kind of slow and then took off there.”
Dylan Landrus rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown and caught another, while Jack Gilmore ran for two and Ethan Fugate threw for two.
Asotin improved to 5-0.
Asotin 7 35 6 0—48
Kittitas 0 0 6 6—12
Asotin — Dylan Landrus 26 pass from Ethan Fugate (Brayden Barnea kick)
Asotin — Landrus 4 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Jack Gilmore 17 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Keaton Caldwell 20 pass from Fugate (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Gilmore 1 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Barnea 2 run (Barnea kick)
Asotin — Dylan Cooper 1 run (kick failed)
Kittitas — Josh Rosbach 1 run (run failed)
Kittitas — Tucker Newcomb 5 run (pass failed)
Kendrick 76, Deary 14
KENDRICK — Three Kendrick running backs combined for 278 yards and seven touchdowns, leading the Tigers to a dominant victory against Whitepine League Division II foe Deary.
Chase Burke ran for 104 yards and three scores on four attempts; Kolby Anderson added 82 and two touchdowns on five carries; and Chad Facey logged 92 yards and a pair of scores on four rushes.
Kendrick (5-1, 2-0) totaled 521 yards to the Mustangs’ 223 and forced three turnovers.
“Got a lot of guys playing time, which is always nice,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
Deary 0 14 0 —14
Kendrick 30 34 12—76
Kendrick — Chase Burke 60 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Talon Alexander 54 punt return (Alexander run)
Kendrick — Burke 36 run (Burke run)
Kendrick — Alex Sneve 15 run (Sneve run)
Deary — Skyler Frazier 65 pass from Brayden Stapleton (Stapleton run)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 52 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Alexander 36 run (Alexander pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Burke 8 run (pass failed)
Deary — Stapleton 90 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Chad Facey 15 run (Facey run)
Kendrick — Anderson 30 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Facey 20 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Matt Fletcher 70 run (pass failed)
Potlatch 62, CV 0
POTLATCH — Potlatch held Whitepine League adversary Clearwater Valley of Kooskia to 75 total yards, while the Loggers piled up about 450 to improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in league play.
“I was really pleased with the way our kids played defensively,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said.
Offensively, Justin Nicholson led the charge with 163 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Clearwater Valley 0 0 0 0—0
Potlatch 24 14 16 8—62
Potlatch — Kenon Brown 9 run (Justin Nicholson run)
Potlatch — Ju. Nicholson 40 run (Ju. Nicholson run)
Potlatch — Ju. Nicholson 3 run (Ju. Nicholson run)
Potlatch — Brown 27 run (Tyler Wilcoxson pass from Ju. Nicholson)
Potlatch — Brown 1 run (run failed)
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 41 run (Je. Nicholson pass from Tyson Tucker)
Potlatch — Brown 13 run (Brown run)
Potlatch — Tyler Howard 14 run (Tucker run)
Kamiah 48, Genesee 6
GENESEE — Kamiah routed Whitepine League Division I foe Genesee, amassing a 48-0 lead before the Bulldogs got on the board.
Trent Taylor was 11-of-14 passing for 253 yards and four touchdowns for the Kubs (4-2, 2-1), while Austin Bullock made six catches for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Gabe Eades ran for three scores. Willis Williamson led Kamiah with 132 yards.
It was probably the most balanced game we played all year,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said.
Genesee 0 0 0 6— 6
Kamiah 14 12 14 8—48
Kamiah — Gabe Eades 3 run (Trent Taylor run)
Kamiah — Eades 18 interception return (run failed)
Kamiah — Austin Bullock 65 pass from Taylor (pass failed)
Kamiah — Eades 59 pass from Taylor (run failed)
Kamiah — Bullock 9 pass from Taylor (run failed)
Kamiah — Titus Oatman 4 run (Eades run)
Kamiah — Bullock 63 pass from Taylor (Oatman run)
Genesee — NA (pass failed)
Prairie 77, Lapwai 14
COTTONWOOD — Cole Martin ran for 122 yards and Cole Schlader was 5-for-6 passing for 134 yards with three touchdowns as Prairie thumped Lapwai in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Owen Anderson rushed for 56 yards and three touchdowns, made 11 tackles with three sacks and converted seven conversion kicks.
Martin’s night included a 32-yard touchdown catch, giving him three scores.
Lapwai 6 0 0 8—14
Prairie 28 34 15 0—77
Prairie — Owen Anderson 3 run (Cole Martin run)
Prairie — Cole Schlader 9 run (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Derik Shears 12 pass from Schlader (kick failed)
Lapwai — Titus Yearout 11 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Sam Mager 82 pass from Schlader (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Anderson 7 run (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Anderson 4 run (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Martin 4 run (conversion failed)
Prairie — Martin 33 run (Andersok kick)
Prairie — Brody Hasselstrom 5 run (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Martin 32 pass from Schlader (Anderson kick)
Prairie — Mager 1 run (Tayden Hibbard run)
Lapwai — Arreis Bisbee 8 run (Yearout run)
Cd’A 28, Lewiston 12
COEUR D’ALENE — Coeur d’Alene took a 28-point lead into halftime and cruised in the second half en route to a defeat of Lewiston in 5A Inland Empire League action.
The Bengals (3-4, 0-1 in league) were led by quarterback Kash Lang, who went 7-of-16 for 108 yards and two scores against an interception. Cruz Hepburn had 62 yards receiving on three grabs.
"That’s a good football team, and we didn’t play very well in the first half," Lewiston coach Matt Pancheri said. "In the second half, we went out and I thought competed really well. Kinda something we’ve done just about every game this year."
Lewiston 0 0 0 12—12
Cd’A 21 7 0 0—28
Cd’A — Gunner Giulio 1 run (Eli Jolly kick)
Cd’A — Colbey Nosworthy 8 pass from Jack Prka (Jolly kick)
Cd’A — Nosworthy 3 pass from Prka (Jolly kick)
Cd’A — Brennan Crawford 1 run (Jolly kick)
Lewiston — Jared Grainger 19 pass from Kash Lang (kick failed)
Lewiston — Damon Shaw 12 pass from Lang (pass failed)
Lewis Co. 38, T’line 34
WEIPPE — Ty Hambly scored a go-ahead, 2-yard touchdown run with 36 seconds left on the clock as Lewis County earned its first win of the season, edging Whitepine League Division II adversary Timberline of Pierce-Weippe.
Lewis County is now 1-3 and 1-1 in the league.
The contest was tied at 22 through three quarters and each team had two touchdowns in the fourth, but the Eagles’ successful two-point conversion plays (a Brendan Nelson catch off a Hambly throw; a Connor Morris run) was the winning margin.
Nelson made a crucial 80-yard kick return for a score.
“I’m plenty proud of my boys,” Lewis County coach Monty Moddrell said. “They battled hard to finish with eight and come back.”
Lewis County 6 8 8 16—38
Timberline 0 16 6 12—34
Lewis County — Ty Hambly 10 run (run failed)
Lewis County — Ryen Zenner 20 pass from Hambly (Brendan Nelson run)
Timberline — Rylan Larson 50 pass from Chase Hunter (Andy Anderson run)
Timberline — Parker Brown 5 punt return (Brown pass from Hunter)
Lewis County — Nelson 80 kick return (Nelson run)
Timberline — Larson 12 pass from Hunter (pass failed)
Timberline — Hunter 4 run (pass failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 1 run (Nelson pass from Hambly)
Timberline — Devon Wentland 22 pass from Hunter (run failed)
Lewis County — Hambly 2 run (Connor Morris run)
Pomeroy 60, S’dale 38
SPRINGDALE, Wash. — Pomeroy bottled up Springdale in the second half, scoring 24 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to cruise to a nonleague win.
Brandon Bales went 9-of-14 for 168 yards and three touchdowns for the Pirates, adding 218 yards and four touchdowns on 21 carries. He also had an interception on defense.
Trent Gwinn contributed 75 yards rushing and 76 yards receiving on three catches, as Pomeroy outgained Springdale 480-427 in the shootout.
Pomeroy 6 24 6 24—60
Springdale 14 18 6 0—38
Pomeroy — Brandon Bales 5 run (run failed)
Springdale — Ethan Penland 9 run (kick failed)
Springdale — Penland 32 run (Ryan Houghton run)
Pomeroy — Byron Stallcop 13 pass from Bales (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Stallcop 4 pass from Bales (Devin Noffsinger run)
Springdale — Avery Kitt 16 run (run failed)
Springdale — Penland 50 run (kick failed)
Pomeroy — Noffsinger 37 pass from Bales (Trent Gwinn run)
Springdale — Penland 71 pass from Brandon Sinclair (run failed)
Springdale — Penland 63 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Gwinn 8 run (run failed)
Pomeroy — Bales 5 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Bales 50 run (Bales run)
Pomeroy — Bales 45 run (Jakob Blachly pass from Bales)
T-R 64, Colton 20
ROSALIA — Colton was shut out in the first half en route to defeat against Southeast 1B League foe Tekoa-Rosalia.
Chris Wolf ran for two of Colton’s three touchdowns and threw to Grant Wolf for the other.
“We did come back and play a little better in the second half,” said Colton coach Jim Moehrle, whose team fell to 2-3 overall and 2-2 in the league.
Colton 0 0 8 12—20
Tekoa-Rosalia 22 22 0 20—64
Tekoa-Rosalia — Riley McLain 21 run (pass failed)
TR — Cole Peterson 48 run (pass)
TR — Peterson 45 run (pass)
TR — Peterson 35 run (pass)
TR — Garrett Naught 42 interception return (pass failed)
TR — Kale Struble 28 interception return (pass)
Colton — Grant Wolf 12 pass from Chris Wolf (Connor White run)
TR — McLain 48 pass reception (pass failed)
Colton — C. Wolf 62 kick return (pass failed)
TR — McLain 48 run (25 pass from 7)
TR — Struble 70 pass from Anthony Gehring (Naught pass from Gehring)
Colton — C. Wolf 50 run (run failed)
SWIMMINGHounds post state time
The Pullman 200 freestyle relay of Melrose Gilbert, Elsie Lupkes, Madi Weber and Mya Reed posted a state qualifying time of 1 minute, 47.04 seconds at a three-team meet at the Asotin County Aquatic Center.
Melrose Gilbert of Pullman and Natalie Graham of Clarkston went a swift 1-2 in the 500 free, both qualifying for Districts.
Cheney also participated.
200 medley relay — 1, Pullman (Armstrong, Leonard, Chen, Bryson) 2:14.61. 2, Clarkston 2:39.147. 3, Clarkston 2:40.51.
200 free — 1, Elsie Lupkes, Pul, 2:16.16. 2, Emma Bryson, Pul, 2:35.80. 3, Maddie Wallace, Clk, 2:50.97.
200 IM — 1, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 2:28.71. 2, Rea Leonard, Pul, 2:46.36. 3, Liza Higgins, Clk, 3:24.23.
100 fly — 1, Jayden Chen, Pul, 1:15.50. 2, Sam Larson, Pul, 1:11.03. 3, Liza Higgins, Clk, 1:58.23.
100 free — 1, Jade Gere, Che, 58.04. 2, Maddie Wallace, Clk, 1:10..91. 3, Jayden Chen, Pul, 1:11.03.
500 free — 1, Melrose Gilbert, Pul, 5:45.94. 2, Natalie Graham, Clk, 5:57.48.
200 free relay — 1, Pullman (Gilbert, Lupkes, Weber, Reed) 1:47.04. 2, Clarkston 2:05.10. 3, Clarkston 2:23.48.
100 back — 1, Izzy Williams, Che, 1:08.37. 2, Natalie Armstrong, Pul, 1:08.47. 3, Natalie Graham, Clk, 1:15.01.
100 breast — 1, Jade Gere, Che, 1:13.64. 2, Ria Leonard, Pul, 1:27.24. 3, Madi Weber, Pul, 1:29.15.
BOYS’ SOCCERSt. Maries 3, Orofino 0
OROFINO — St. Maries’ Dylan Sotin scored two of the Lumberjacks’ three goals, leading his team to victory in Central Idaho League boys’ soccer play.
Orofino goalkeeper Randy McClure saved 13, but the Maniacs fell to 1-5 overall and in league. St. Maries improved to 6-5, 5-4.
St. Maries 2 1—3
Orofino 0 0—0
St. Maries — Sotin (Lockridge), 28th
St. Maries — Toledo, 38th
St. Maries — Sotin, 70th
Shots — St. Maries 17, Orofino 4.
Saves — St. Maries: Sands 4; Orofino: McClure 13
VOLLEYBALLBulldogs roll by Pirates
COTTONWOOD — Genesee swept past Prairie 25-19, 25-8, 26-24 in a Whitepine League Division I match late Thursday.
Molly Hanson had 10 kills and five blocks, and Carly Allen finished with 28 assists for the Bulldogs (21-6, 9-2).
“The girls played great and it was a solid league win,” Genesee coach Pete Crowley said.