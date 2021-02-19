When senior Jake Albright stepped to the free-throw line with the game tied, there were just 4.7 seconds left on the scoreboard as the Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team tried to finish things off Thursday in Game 1 of the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series against the College of Idaho.
Albright missed the first attempt and, before he could shoot the second, the Yotes were issued a technical foul for calling excessive timeouts.
Warriors senior guard Damek Mitchell dropped in both from the line, and Albright sunk his second free throw after gathering himself as LCSC walked out of the Activity Center with a 74-71 victory in a barnburner.
“It was postseason basketball, and it was super-physical,” Warriors coach Austin Johnson said. “It was two really proud programs going at it. C of I was ranked in the top 10 to start the season and I think they really showed why tonight.”
In a game that saw neither team hold more than an eight-point lead, LCSC (15-1) relied heavily on its star seniors, and they delivered.
Mitchell tallied 18 points, six assists, six rebounds and three steals while going 6-of-6 from the line. Albright finished with 14 points, three rebounds and a team-high seven assists.
Senior Trystan Bradley took punch after punch in the post but held his ground against a rugged Yotes front line and offered up 14 points and six boards.
Senior Travis Yenor made his return to the floor after undergoing surgery on a broken left hand. He had been out since Jan. 1.
He logged 28 minutes of action and his size at 6-foot-7 was a welcome sight against a team that bashes opposing teams on the glass.
“Huge minutes,” Johnson said. “He was diving on the floor for loose balls and taking charges for us and he had every reason not to. We are a better team when he’s in that locker room with us.”
Freshman Oreon Courtney jolted the Warriors on several possessions in the second half to keep LCSC treading water. He recorded eight points and three boards in 11 minutes.
For the Yotes (7-8), senior Ricardo Time was C of I’s main presence inside the paint, compiling 18 points and eight rebounds while finishing through heavy traffic all game.
Sophomore Charles Elzie battled on the perimeter against the Warriors guards and scored 16 with five assists.
The next game of the series is Sunday in Caldwell, Idaho. Should there be a third meeting, home-court advantage will be decided by a coin flip.
COLLEGE OF IDAHO (7-8)
Time 7-18 2-2 18, Elzie 6-10 2-2 16, O’Neil 3-6 0-0 6, Galloway 3-9 1-2 9, Desaulniers 2-2 1-4 5, Wadsworth 1-3 1-1 3, Robinett 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 4-6 1-2 9, Taylor 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 28-58 8-13 71.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (15-1)
Stevenson 1-3 0-0 2, Bennion 0-2 0-0 0, Bailey 5-7 0-0 12, Mitchell 5-12 6-6 19, Bradley 4-9 6-9 14, Courtney 4-5 0-5 8, Fromm 0-1 0-0 0, Yenor 2-5 0-0 5, Albright 5-12 4-6 14. Totals 26-56 16-26 74.
Halftime: 33-33. 3-point goals — College of Idaho 7-19 (Elzie 2-4, Galloway 2-4, Time 2-6, Taylor 1-3, O’Neil 0-1, Wadsworth 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 6-16 (Mitchell 3-7, Bailey 2-2, Yenor 1-3, Fromm 0-1, Albright 0-1, Bradley 0-2). Fouled out — Galloway, Taylor. Rebounds — College of Idaho 39 (Time 8), Lewis-Clark State 31 (Mitchell, Bradley 6). Assists — College of Idaho 9 (Elzie 5), Lewis-Clark State 18 (Albright 7). Total fouls — College of Idaho 23, Lewis-Clark State 15. Techincal — College of Idaho team.
