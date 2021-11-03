In a season-opening nonconference basketball barnburner featuring 24 lead changes and 17 ties, the Lewis-Clark State women finally asserted themselves in the final three minutes to register an 81-77 victory Tuesday against NCAA Division III Whitman College of Spokane at the Activity Center.
The teams were virtually deadlocked for most of the game, with the score differential remaining within a single possession one way or the other from the time the Warriors closed a 17-12 deficit midway through the first quarter until the moment they went up 78-73 with 2:30 remaining in regulation.
“It was a battle the whole time,” LCSC assistant Caelyn Orlandi said. “We told the girls it was going to come down to getting key stops; they ended up doing that.”
The statistics reflect just how closely matched the contest was. LCSC hit 49.3 percent of its field-goal attempts to Whitman’s 49.2. The Blues, who were an NCAA tournament team in 2019-20 before the pandemic hit, held a 21-20 edge in assists and 7-6 in steals. The Warriors, who advanced to the round of 16 in the 2021 NAIA national tournament, carried the day 36-35 in rebounds and finished with what-proved-to-be a crucial edge in free throws, making 69.2 percent of their attempts (9-of-13) to the Blues’ 63.6 percent (7-of-11).
Whitman post Korin Baker was a major thorn in the Warriors’ side in the first half, converting eight of 10 field-goal attempts before the break, most of them from underneath the hoop at key junctures. LCSC made a concerted effort to shut her down in the second half, and it showed as she failed to add another point to the 17 she had compiled in the first 20 minutes.
“We were really focused on just trying not to let them feed it in to the post because once she got it inside, there wasn’t much you could do to stop her,” Lewis-Clark State junior Sara Muehlhausen said.
Whitman’s Kaylie McCracken led all scorers with 21 points. Lewis-Clark State had more balance, putting five different players in double digits.
Muehlhausen led the Warriors in scoring and shooting percentage — going 7-for-11 from the field and finished with 16 points — adding eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks. Hannah Broyles scored 14 with four rebounds and a team-high four steals, Callie Stevens had 13 points and five assists, Heidi Sellman finished with 12 points and six rebounds, and Maddie Holm had 10 points and 10 boards.
Whitman held a slight edge for a majority of the game, leading 24-23 through the opening quarter, 43-40 at halftime and 62-61 through three. The Blues had a look at a two-possession lead early in the fourth quarter when they missed multiple field-goal attempts along with two Caira Young free throws that bricked off the back of the rim as the score stalled at 64-61 in their favor. Holm converted two free throws of her own to make it 64-63, then a Broyles steal and pass set up Madeline Weaver to put LCSC up 65-64, kicking off several more minutes of back-and-forth lead exchanges.
If Whitman faltered ever-so-slightly when it had its chance to take command, LCSC did not follow suit. With under three minutes remaining on the clock, Stevens put the Warriors up 76-73 with a layin, then assisted Muehlhausen on a fast break to establish the five-point advantage. The Blues got to within 80-77 in the final minute, but had to resort to fouling as the Warriors ran down the clock, and Sellman’s free throw for a 81-77 LCSC lead with seven seconds left proved to be a backbreaker for the visitors.
“It was pretty physical, and they held their ground really well,” Muehlhausen said. “We all just stayed together and rallied. Nobody gave up, and everybody was willing to give up a shot that they had for a better shot.”
The Warrior women next visit UI for an exhibition at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena at 6 p.m. Nov. 9.
WHITMAN (0-1)
Young 1-3 0-0 2, Shamseldin 2-6 0-0 6, Hampton 2-4 0-0 6, McCracken 7-18 7-9 21, Baker 8-13 0-0 17, Young 2-4 0-2 5, McHargue 2-4 0-0 5, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Drango 5-7 0-0 10. Totals 31-63 7-11 77.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (1-0)
Schroeder 3-9 0-0 6, Muehlhausen 7-11 2-2 16, Stevens 5-10 0-0 13, Broyles 6-12 0-2 14, Sellman 5-9 2-3 12, Clabby 1-2 1-2 4, Weaver 3-7 0-0 6, Holm 3-6 4-4 10, Green 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 9-13 81.
Whitman 24 19 19 15—77
Lewis-Clark State 23 17 21 20—81
3-point goals — Whitman 8-17 (Young 0-1, Shamseldin 2-5, Hampton 2-2, McCracken 0-1, Baker 1-1, Young 1-1, McHargue 1-2, Martin 1-3, Drango 0-1), Lewis-Clark State 6-16 (Stevens 3-7, Broyles 2-6, Sellman 0-1, Clabby 1-2). Rebounds — Whitman 35 (McCracken 9), Lewis-Clark St. 36 (Holm 10). Assists — Whitman 21 (Shamseldin 4), Lewis-Clark State 20 (Muehlhausen, Stevens 5). Total fouls — Whitman 14, Lewis-Clark State 8. A — 245.
