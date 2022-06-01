Neyland Pickel, a young Tennessee Wesleyan fan whose long-running battle with cancer moved many in his home community and elsewhere, finally succumbed on March 28 at the age of 11.
He had been named an honorary member of the Bulldogs’ team while still living, and they hope to continue honoring him in death.
“He means everything to us,” Tennessee Wesleyan coach Billy Berry said. “He’s always here. He was here with us in ’19 when we won the national title. I found myself looking around at certain spots in the stadium, and I can see him, and I can feel him. He’ll be with us for as long as I’m wearing this uniform.”
Pickel was first diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 3, recovering only to deal with multiple bouts of leukemia. He was involved in many of Tennessee Wesleyan’s team activities, traveled with the Bulldogs and was named their Most Valuable Player after their 2019 Series victory.
“It would take me hours to tell you what he means to us, but just simply put, he’s with us every single day, and we’re going to carry him with us for as long as I’m here,” Berry said.
— Cody Wendt