OROFINO — Orofino High School’s Jose Barajas successfully defended a last-moment 3-pointer as the Maniacs held off Salmon River 44-42 on Thursday in both teams’ season opener in boys’ basketball.
“When it came down to it, he was the guy on the ball,” Orofino coach Justin Haag said. “The shot didn’t hit the rim.”
Jarom Scott led Orofino with 16 points, Joe Sparano added 12 and the Maniacs held a 34-21 advantage in rebounds, 16 of those on the offensive end. Those second chances were key, Haag said.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (0-1)
Jimmy Tucker 5 0-5 14, Justin Whitten 1 3-9 5, Logan Damon DNP, Joe Joyce DNP, Garrett Shepherd 0 0-0 0, Ethan Shepherd 6 2-2 16, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Swift 1 0-0 2, Isaac Hofflander 2 1-4 5, Eric Nelson DNP. Totals 15 6-20 42.
OROFINO (1-0)
Slade Sneddon 1 0-2 2, Jose Barajas 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 5 2-4 12, Trevor Dennison 0 0-0 0, Jarom Scott 8 0-3 16, Thomas Duncan 1 0-0 2, Joel Scott 2 0-1 4, Will Beardin 0 0-0 0, Reid Thomas 3 1-3 8, Nick Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-14 44.
Salmon River 15 11 6 10—42
Orofino 14 14 8 8—44
3-point goals — Tucker 4, Shepherd 2, R. Thomas.
Genesee 35, Kendrick 25
GENESEE — Dawson Durham led all scorers with 18 points and collected 17 rebounds without any turnovers for injury-plagued Genesee in its nonleague victory against Kendrick.
The Bulldogs (1-1), down four starters with injuries — including point guard Cy Wareham, who rolled his ankle in the first quarter — shot out to a 15-2 first-quarter lead before the Tigers (1-1) rallied after halftime.
Genesee coach Travis Grieser said his team’s rebounding and the resolute play of Owen Crowley, Truman Renton and Durham “kept us all together.” Renton chipped in nine points and Crowley gave the Bulldogs “some pretty good looks.”
“Not a lot of turnovers, just a lot of missed shots, and it was kinda the same on both ends,” Grieser said.
Kendrick was led by Jagger Hewett’s 12 points. He and Chase Burke (seven points) kept the Tigers within striking distance with their offense.
KENDRICK (1-1)
Alex Sneve 0 0-2 0, Chase Burke 3 0-0 7, Jagger Hewett 4 2-2 12, Kolby Anderson 0 0-1 0,Tavien Goldsberry 2 0-2 4, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 2-7 25.
GENESEE (1-1)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Lucas English 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 7 3-4 18, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Truman Renton 4 0-0 9, Jared Ketcheson 0 0-0 0, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 3-4 35.
Kendrick 2 5 11 7—25
Genesee 15 6 5 9—35
3-point goals — Hewett 2, Burke, Renton, Durham.
JV — Genesee def. Kendrick 54-24.
CV 70, Highland 40
KOOSKIA — Three Clearwater Valley players scored in double figures as the Rams raced to their first victory of the season, defeating nonleague opponent Highland of Craigmont.
Laban Francis racked up 22 for Clearwater Valley (1-0). Connor Jackson added 21 and Tyler Pressley had 15.
CV coach Craig Shorey noted his Rams’ “team effort” in the win.
The Huskies (0-2) were spearheaded by Logan Sheppard’s 16 points and Dalton Davis’ nine. Highland trailed by 22 at intermission.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (0-2)
Dalton Davis 4 1-3 9, Lane Wassmuth 2 0-0 5, Logan Sheppard 6 2-4 16, Conor Morris 3 0-0 6, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Kobe Droegmiller 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 0 0-0 0, Saibon Palmer 0 0-0 0, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, David Boswell 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 3-7 40.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-0)
Tate Pfefferkorn 3 0-3 6, Tyler Pressley 7 1-1 15, Connor Jackson 7 7-8 21, Luke Olsen 0 0-0 0, Laban Francis 8 5-6 22, Nakiyah Anderson 0 1-2 1, Joshua Francis 1 0-0 3, Jake Kolb 0 0-0 0, Laton Schlieper 0 2-5 2. Totals 26 16-25 70.
Highland 6 11 17 6—40
Clearwater Valley 15 24 20 11—70
3-point goals — Sheppard 2, Wassmuth, J. Francis, L. Francis.
Logos 61, Colton 46
MOSCOW — Will Casebolt collected 22 points and six assists, going 9-for-13 from the field as Logos downed Colton in a nonleague game.
The Knights shot 68 percent from 2-point range and improved to 2-0 in spoiling the Wildcats’ season opener.
Roman Nuttbrock tallied 17 points for Logos and Isaac Blum added 10.
Kian Ankerson had 16 for Colton, Chris Wolf added 15 and Jackson Meyer 12.
COLTON (0-1)
Kian Ankerson 6 1-2 16, Chris Wolf 5 2-2 15, Jackson Meyer 5 0-0 0 12, Raphael Arnold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 1 0-0 3, Jaxon Moehrle 0 0-0 0, Grant Wolf 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 3-4 46.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (2-0)
Jasper Whitling 1 0-0 2, Will Casebolt 9 1-2 22, Roman Nuttbrock 7 1-2 17, Isaac Blum 5 0-1 10, Kenny Kline 0 1-3 1, Theo Sense 0 0-0 0, Rory Wilson 0 0-0 0, Jonah Grieser 3 2-2 9. Totals 25 5-7 61.
Colton 9 7 11 19—46
Logos 17 8 21 15—61
3-point goals — Ankerson 3, C. Wolf 3, Meyer 2, McCann, Casebolt 3, Nuttbrock 2, Grieser.
JV — Colton def. Logos (two quarters).
GIRLSCV 44, Highland 21
KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley girls held Highland to one point in the first quarter and the Rams got their first win under interim coach Alan Reuben.
Roger Whalen evidently resigned as CV coach shortly before the season began.
The hosts (1-3) were led by Kadance Schilling’s 15 points and seven steals.
“That’s where she got most of her points, was off of steals,” Reuben said.
The Rams got nine points apiece from Alicia Reuben and Shada Edwards and six rebounds from Ashton Mangun.
“It was a very good defensive outing,” CV’s coach said.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-3 0, Emmy Espinosa 1 0-0 2, Acacia Randall 3 6-12 12, Payton Crow 0 0-1 0, Emily Dau 1 0-0 2, Katie Goeckner 1 0-2 3, Hannah Miller 1 0-0 2, Kalei Smith 0 0-1 0. Totals 7 6-19 21.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (1-3)
Ashton Mangun 1 0-0 2, Santana Simmons 0 0-0 0, Camille Stewart 0 0-2 0, Kaitlyn Mangun 0 2-2 2, Shada Edwards 4 0-0 9, Martha Smith 1 0-0 2, Kadance Schilling 7 1-2 15, Alicia Reuben 3 0-2 9, Linnea Lundgren 0 1-2 1, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Macy Morrow 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 4-10 44.
Highland 1 7 4 9—21
Clearwater Valley 9 12 18 5—44
3-point goals — Goeckner, Reuben 3, Edwards.
Salmon River 44, Orofino 39
OROFINO — Lotus Harper’s 18 points powered Salmon River as it improved to 4-0 with its second win against Orofino.
Peyton Merry had 11 points for Orofino, which got five rebounds from Shayla Shuman.
“Having a five-point loss, almost a win, we’re happy with that,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said.
The Maniacs had lost by 15 earlier this season to Salmon River.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-0)
Emily Diaz 1 3-4 6, Lotus Harper 4 6-13 18, Sofie Branstetter 1 2-2 7, Jordyn Pottenger 2 0-0 4, Avery Jones 0 0-0 0, Alethea Chapman 3 0-0 9. Totals 12 11-19 44.
OROFINO (2-4)
Sydnie Zywina 3 1-2 7, Peyton Merry 4 0-0 11, Grace Beardin 4 2-2 10, Riley Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Shayla Shuman 2 0-0 4, Kaylynn Johnson 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 4-6 39.
Salmon River 13 12 8 11—44
Orofino 8 15 9 7—39
3-point goals — Merry 3, Harper 4, Diaz, Chapman 3, Branstetter.
Pomeroy 57, Troy 18
POMEROY — Pomeroy’s Maddy Dixon logged her 1,000th career point, finishing with a game-high 17 to almost outscore nonleague foe Troy by herself in the Pirates’ season-opening win.
Dixon added six boards, while Sydney Watko pulled down nine. Keely Maves chipped in 10 points and Alyssa Wolf nine, all of them on 3s.
“I felt good about our passing and the opportunities we created on the inside,” Pirates coach Tai Bye said. “Overall, it was a strong team win and I was able to get good minutes for every girl on the roster.”
Pomeroy took a 17-point lead on Troy (1-4) at the end of the first quarter, and held the Trojans to six field goals in all.
TROY (1-4)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 0 3-4 3, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 1 0-0 2, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 2 0-0 5, Morgan Blazzard 2 0-0 4, Abby Weller 0 2-2 2, Bailee Cook 0 0-0 0, Bekah Wagman 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-6 18.
POMEROY (1-0)
Alyssa Wolf 3 0-0 9, Heidi Heytvelt 2 2-2 6, Sydney Watko 1 1-2 3, Chase Caruso 1 0-0 2, Maddy Dixon 6 5-5 17, Jaden Steele 0 0-0 0, Keely Maves 4 2-2 10, Jillian Herres 1 0-0 3, McKenzie Watko 1 0-0 2, Maya Kowatsch 2 1-1 5. Totals 21 11-12 57.
Troy 3 6 4 5—18
Pomeroy 20 12 13 12—57
3-point goals — Raasch, Wolf 3, Herres.