POCATELLO — Daxton Carr’s 3-pointer with two seconds remaining forced overtime, jump-starting an 11-0 run that extended into the extra period and helped send the Idaho State Bengals past the Idaho Vandals 64-58 in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday at Reed Gym.
Those were Carr’s only points of the game for the Bengals (11-7, 7-3 Big Sky), who have won three in a row and haven’t lost a game since Jan. 23 at Portland State. Tarik Cool led the way with 22 points and five rebounds, and Austin Smellie chipped in 10 points for Idaho State, which remained 1½ games out of first place in the conference. Former Lapwai standout Emmit Taylor III had six points in 17 minutes of action.
Former Moscow High School standout and sophomore guard Gabe Quinnett paced the Vandals (0-17, 0-14) with 14 points. Senior post Scott Blakney chipped in 12 points in a reserve role before fouling out, and freshman guard Hunter-Jack Madden contributed 10 points for Idaho, which has lost 18 consecutive games and 24 of 25 dating to the 2019-20 season.
It’s a bitter pill for the Vandals to swallow, since they let an eight-point second-half lead get away from them in the final minute of regulation.
Quinnett hit a 3 in the early stages of the second half to give Idaho its first lead since early in the opening 20 minutes. A pair of Blakney free throws pushed the Vandal lead to 36-34 with 14:30 to go, then Idaho started to build on its advantage. Madden’s shot from distance at the 9:29 mark gave Idaho a 44-36 edge, and Blakney’s two free throws with 7:06 remaining pushed it back to an eight-point lead again.
But Idaho State started to chip away. Malik Porter’s layup with 5:23 left pulled the Bengals to within 46-44. Idaho got a little separation after Blakney’s layup with 3:16 to go made it 50-45. But a six-point spurt by Idaho State, capped by Robert Ford III’s fast-break layup with 37 seconds remaining, gave the Bengals a 51-50 edge.
Quinnett hit four free throws after being fouled twice in a 12-second span to put Idaho back in front 54-51, setting the stage for Carr’s shot from outside.
In the extra period, Idaho State hit three free throws in the first 2:14, then Cool had a five-point personal run, including hitting a shot from beyond the arc, that put the Bengals in front 62-54 with 51 seconds left. The Vandals missed their first four shots, and turned the ball over three times in that span.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Portland State.
IDAHO (0-17, 0-14)
Christensen 2-8 0-0 4, Thiombane 1-4 0-0 3, Christmas 1-8 1-6 4, Madden 3-8 2-4 10, Quinnett 4-8 4-4 14, Kilgore 3-5 2-2 8, Blakney 4-8 4-5 12, Robinson 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-50 13-21 58.
IDAHO ST. (11-7, 7-3)
Carr 1-2 0-0 3, Parker 2-4 5-6 9, Cool 7-17 5-8 22, Ford 2-7 0-0 4, Smellie 3-4 2-2 10, Porter 3-7 2-5 8, Taylor 2-3 0-0 6, Visentin 0-0 2-2 2, Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 16-23 64.
Halftime: Idaho St. 28-27. End of Regulation: 54-54. 3-Point Goals: Idaho 7-14 (Quinnett 2-4, Madden 2-5, Robinson 1-1, Thiombane 1-1, Christmas 1-2, Christensen 0-1), Idaho St. 8-17 (Cool 3-6, Smellie 2-3, Taylor 2-3, Carr 1-2, Parker 0-1, Ford 0-2). Fouled Out: Blakney. Rebounds: Idaho 23 (Christensen 8), Idaho St. 28 (Porter 8). Assists: Idaho 8 (Christmas, Madden 3), Idaho St. 6 (Parker, Cool 2). Total Fouls: Idaho 23, Idaho St. 21.