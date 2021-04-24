BERKELEY, Calif. — Washington State’s baseball team allowed two eighth-inning runs Friday as the Cougars fell 3-2 to California in a Pac-12 game at Evans Diamond.
The Cougars (17-15, 5-11 Pac-12) broke a 1-1 tie in the top half of the eighth inning with a run, only to allow a hit and a sacrifice fly, commit an error, walk two batters and hit a batter with a pitch in the bottom half.
John Lagattuta went 2-for-4 for the Bears (19-17, 6-7) and Nathan Martorella went 2-for-3.
Junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo went 2-for-4 with an RBI, senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and junior catcher Jake Meyer had two hits and a run scored.
Ian Villers (2-1) allowed a hit and struck out two batters in the eighth to pick up the win. Josh White struck out four batters in the ninth to pick up his third save.
Senior left-hander Michael Newstrom (2-1) took the loss.
The two teams will continue their three-game series at 4 p.m. today.
Washington St. 000 010 010—2 8 2
California 000 010 02x—3 7 0
Brandon White, Caden Kaelber (6), Dakota Hawkins (7), Michael Newstrom (7), Tyler Hoeft (8), Bryce Moyle (8), Grant Taylor (8) and Jake Meyer; Grant Holman, Jack Wolger (7), Ian Villers (8), Josh White (9) and Cole Elvis.
W — Villers. L — Newstrom. S — White.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 2, Tristan Peterson 2, Jake Meyer 2, Justin Van De Brake, Kyle Russell.
California hits — John Lagattuta 2, Nathan Martorella 2, Cole Elvis (3B), Dylan Beavers (2B), Quentin Selma.