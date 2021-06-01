Late Faulkner chaplain living through his legacy

“Not many of us can say we ever knew a man like Chap,” Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy said of the team’s late chaplain, David Noles, whose unexpected passing in February has cast a long shadow over the Eagles’ 2021 baseball campaign.
Bringing two decades of missionary experience and 13 years of service with the Alabama Department of Corrections to the position, Noles served for four years with the baseball program at the private Christian university. In that time, he baptized several players and fundamentally changed the lives of many others.
Most called him “Chap” for short, but to senior Jonathan Villa, Noles was “Pops.” Villa had moved in to stay with Noles and his wife, Amy, at the beginning of this semester.
“David was like a second father to me,” said Villa, whose biological father died about a month before Noles did. “He’s probably the one person I’ve met in my life with the most beautiful and willing heart to help others.”
In the weeks after Villa lost his father, he would often sit with Noles at the chaplain’s back porch, where the two would discuss matters of life, death and the hereafter deep into the night.
Faulkner baseball alum Marco Blanchard first met Noles at Montgomery’s Landmark Church of Christ in 2015, before the latter became the Eagles’ chaplain.
“The way he approached people was just with unconditional love, with that godly love,” Blanchard said. “It was so sweet to be around him. He was just always, always loving on people. ... On that Faulkner baseball team, I can tell you some of the guys are alive because of him. They have new life and are free from things that some of them were dealing with — even myself.”
Villa noted that Noles, who had a history working to rehabilitate criminals, often gravitated to the most troubled young men on the team, meeting their greater need for emotional and spiritual support.
“He did that with a lot of guys that have made mistakes, and that society has given up on,” Villa said. “That’s who he directed his attention to the most.”
Villa and Blanchard were both baptized by Noles, as were teammates Heath Olive and T.J. Condon.
“The main thing he always talked about was that church wasn’t a building; it was about loving God and loving people,” Villa said. “The things he did for us were as simple as taking us out to eat on a Wednesday after practice, putting his money and his time into making us feel like we were home in a safe place; and he sure made me feel like that personally.”
One evening in February after a hard day toiling on his countryside property, Noles sat down in his reclining chair on the porch where he and Villa had spent many nights talking until 3 or 4 a.m. — “his favorite place,” Villa said — and died suddenly of a heart attack. He was 56.
Blanchard, who has become an assistant coach for the Central Methodist baseball program in Fayette, Mo., since graduating from Faulkner in 2019, was on the bus back from a game when he received the call informing him that Noles had died. He headed out the next day to attend the observances and spend time with Villa, who is “like a brother” to him, just as Noles was like a father to both.
Among the Eagles, the shock of Noles’ death was seen as both a personal blow and a motivator to honor his memory with their success.
“A lot of the guys took it personally, in the sense of, ‘We’ve got to do this for Pops; we’ve got to do this for Chap,’” Villa said.
As it happened, Villa and Blanchard found themselves on opposite sides of Monday night’s Avista NAIA World Series encounter between Faulkner and Central Methodist, but the two were united in their desire to carry on Noles’ legacy in ways that extend far beyond the baseball field.
“One thing I remember is, like Chap always told me, ‘You’ve got to live through the legacy and be grateful for the time you had,’” Villa said.
