THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Justin Thomas wasn’t playing poorly. It only felt that way Saturday at the Zozo Championship at Sherwood, where being a few shots under par means losing ground. He was 3 under and already had lost the lead he had at the start.
The final hour changed everything — his score, his position and his outlook.
Thomas got one good break, made two good birdie putts and wound up with a 5-under-par 67 that gave him a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm going into the final round.
“Didn’t have my best stuff by any means, but to shoot a round like that is huge on a course like this,” Thomas said. “Usually I’m grinding to shoot a 1-, 2-, 3-under. Here at Sherwood, the scores are very low and you need to be able to — crazy as it is — shoot 5 under to keep pace.”
He got there with an 8-foot par putt on No. 15, a 10-foot birdie putt on No. 16 after his tee shot almost went into a creek, then he regained the lead with a 30-foot birdie putt up the slope on the par-3 No. 17.
“Great to give myself a little bit of momentum and cap off what I felt like was a pretty average day,” he said.
It was anything but average for Rahm. He was 5 under through five holes and saved par at the end for a 63 that left him one shot behind. Lanto Griffin, who had the lead until bogeys on two of his final four holes, was another shot behind.
“Tee to green was pretty much the same. Maybe just a little bit better, but I made the putts, which always helps, right?” Rahm said.
Thomas was at 19-under 197.
Clarkston’s Joel Dahmen started his round with seven consecutive birdies, finishing with eight total and a round of 7-under 65 for a three-round total of 13-under 203 and a tie for 15th place.
Thomas, the No. 3 player in the world, is going for his third victory this year. Rahm can return to No. 1 in the world. Griffin is as intriguing. He won his first PGA Tour title last year in Houston and showed for so much of the third round he doesn’t get caught up in much. Plus, his putting stroke has been pure all week.
Thomas was playing well enough, even if he had little to show for it after opening with two birdies. In trouble off the tee on the par-5 No. 13, he chose to drop on the cement cart path and hit a hard draw — without damaging his club — back into the fairway. But then he didn’t take advantage by hitting a mediocre wedge to the fringe to set up par.
He hit driver on the par-5 No. 16, a low cut for shape that caught a sycamore tree and dropped into the rough instead of the hazard. Thomas didn’t realize that until later.
“I thought it was going to kind of skirt around that tree and go to the end of fairway, and then I heard it hit the branches,” he said. “Yeah, I guess we got lucky there.”
Dahmen carded birdies on Nos. 10-12, then capped his front nine with a birdie on No. 18 to make the turn in 32. The former University of Washington player then had birdies on Nos. 1, 2 and 4 before a bogey stopped the run at No. 7. He finished his round with a birdie on No. 9.
Dahmen will tee off at 10:55 a.m. Pacific in today’s final round with playing partners Alex Noren and Russell Henley.