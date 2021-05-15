HIGH SCHOOLS
Angela Lassen and Jessika Lassen waited for an ideal time to nab their first titles of the season in the 200- and 400-meter dashes, respectively, as Moscow captured the girls’ 4A championship at Lewiston’s Vollmer Bowl in the concluding segment of the district large-school track meet Friday.
The Lassen sisters each posted a personal record in those sprints and aided a Day 2 relay victory.
Angela, a junior, teamed with Julia Branen, Ava Jakich-Kunze and Maia Paulsen to claim the 400 relay. Jessika, a freshman, ran the first leg of a winning 1,600 quartet that included Megan Poler, Bec Kirkland and Peyton Watson.
Skyla Zimmerman won the 100 for her third victory of the meet as the Bears outscored second-place Sandpoint 49-41. Also victorious for MHS was Hannah Marcoe with a PR of 48.14 in the 300 hurdles.
“We just had some stellar performances across the board,” Moscow coach Phil Helbling said. “Credit to our girls, as far as hanging in there and just getting better as the year went on.”
Madigan Kelly of Lewiston won the 5A girls’ 100- and 300-meter hurdles with PRs, lowering her 100 hurdles time for the fourth straight meet.
Matthew O’Brien took the boys’ 400 for the Bengals.
Friday results
CLASS 5A
Top three individuals and winning relays to State
Girls
Team scores (unofficial) — Post Falls 89¼, Lewiston 67, Coeur d’Alene 56, Lake City 43¾.
100 — 1. Keturah Vogel-Greenwood, LC, 12.68. 2. Niki Hare, CdA, 13.11. 3. Trinity Trembley, Lew, 13.28.
200 — 1. Angelyca Chapman, LC, 25.58. 2. Niki Hare, CdA, 26.83. 3. Emily Collins, Lew, 27.07.
400 — 1. Angelyca Chapman, LC, 56.72. 2. Emily Collins, Lew, 1:00.59. 3. Kinlee McLean, PF, 1:00.76.
800 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 2:17.85. 2. Kaley Bohl, PF, 2:25.13. 3. Anne Marie-Dance, CdA, 2:25.48.
1600 — 1. Samantha Wood, PF, 5:08.17. 2. Annastasia Peters, PF, 5:16.42. 3. Lauren Forster, CdA, 5:22.68.
100 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 15.17. 2. Abigail Sanders, PF, 16.61. 3. Taylor Martini, LC, 16.87.
300 hurdles — 1. Madigan Kelly, Lew, 46.89. 2. Leah Holding, PF, 48.02. 3. Abigail Sanders, PF, 48.48.
400 relay — 1. Lake City (Parks, Vogel-Greenwood, Whitehead, Chapman) 49.27. 2. Lewiston 50.60. 3. Coeur d’Alene 51.45.
800 relay — 1. Lake City (Parks, Vogel-Greenwood, Whitehead, Chapman) 1:44.14. 2. Post Falls. 3. Coeur d’Alen 1:47.16.
1600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Lovett, Holding, Sanders, McLean) 4:08.20. 2. Lewiston 5:09.22. 3. Lake City 4:11.20.
Boys
Team scores (unofficial) — Post Falls 117, Lewiston 50½, Lake City 49½, Lewiston 35½, Coeur d’Alene 39.
100 — 1. Dalton Wild, PF, 11.45. 2. Dylan Wolfe, PF, 11.52. 3. Sheldon Pine, PF, 11.53.
200 — 1. Chase Berg, PF, 23.64. 2. Sheldon Pine, PF, 23.58. 3. Caleb Streeter, PF, 23.72.
400 — 1. Matthew O’Brien, Lew, 52.57. 2. Aydenn Johnson, LC, 5283. 3. Donovan Daniels, PF, 52.89.
800 — 1. Alex Peters, PF, 1:59.51. 2. Braden Dance, CdA, 1:59.67. 3. Payton Bigler, Lew, 2:02.28.
1600 — 1. Alex Peters, PF, 4:23.59. 2. Braden Dance, CdA, 4:23.79. 3. Brycen Kempton, PF, 4:28.08.
110 hurdles — 1. Isaac Ballew, PF, 16.24. 2. Pete Negron, LC, 16.51. 3. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 16.69.
300 hurdles — 1. Isaac Ballew, PF, 40.61. 2. Pete Negron, LC, 42.29. 3. Alex Mitchell, LC, 43.47.
400 relay — 1. Post Falls (Streeter, Wolfe, Wild, Lickfold) 43.60. 2. Lake City 44.61. 3. Coeur d’Alene 44.86.
1600 relay — 1. Post Falls (Daniels, Meredith, Berg, Ballew) 3:29.92. 2. Lewiston 3:34.88. 3. Coeur d’Alene 3:38.86.
CLASS 4
Top two individuals and winning relays to State
Girls
Team scores — Moscow 72, Lakeland 56, Sandoint 55.
100 — 1. Skyla Zimmerman, Mos, 13.16. 2. Michaela Palanuik, Lake, 13.20. 3. Aliya Strock, San, 13.72.
200 — 1. Angela Lassen, Mos, 27.79. 2. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 28.12. 3. Baylee Woempner, Lak, 28.23.
400 — 1. Jessika Lassen, Mos, 1:00.87. 2. Addie Kiefer, Lak, 1:01.39. 3. Kenna Simon, Lak, 1:03.58.
800 — 1. Maren Davidson, San, 2:21.18. 2. Sydnee Hostetler, San, 2:21.48. 3. Bec Kirkland, Mos, 2:22.30.
1600 — 1. Sydnee Hostetler, Lak, 5:26.83. 2. Mackenzie Suhy-Gregoire, San, 5:29.94. 3. Megan Oulman, San, 5:33.29.
100 hurdles — 1. Taylor Petz, San, 16.24. 2. Julia Branen, Mos, 16.72. 3. Taylor Martini, LC, 16.87.
300 hurdles — 1. Hannah Marcoe, Mos, 48.14. 2. Destiny Lyons, San, 50.36. 3. Abbey Neff, Lak, 53.06.
400 relay — 1. Moscow (Branen, A. Lassen, Jakich-Kunze, Paulsen) 51.23.
1600 relay — 1, Moscow (J. Lassen, Poler, Kirkland, Watson) 4:11.07. 2. Lakeland 4:14.499. 3, Sandpoint 4;19.98.
Boys
Team scores — Sandpoint 90, Lakeland 54½, Moscow 41½.
100 — 1. Braden Kappen, San, 11.44. 2. Dylan Rehder, Mos, 11.88. 3. John Cornish, Lak, 11.92.
200 — 1. Braden Kappen, San, 23.28. 2. Lane Hanson, Mos, 24.11. 3. Richie Thomas, Lak, 24.26.
400 — 1. Terry Edwards, Lak, 51.54. 2. Peyton Ennis, San, 52.51. 3. Jaxson Blaker, Mos, 53.82.
800 — 1. Ben Ricks, Sam, 2:02.16. 2. Jett Lucas, San, 2:03.01. 3. Tristin O’Brien, Mos, 2:06.25.
1600 — 1. Nikolai Braedt, San, 4:25.19. 2. Keegan Nelson, Sam, 4:37.20. 3. Emmett Brooks, Mos, 4:41.20.
110 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 15.35. 2. Zachary Skiner, Mos, 15.88. 3. Luke McCorkle, San, 15.98.
300 hurdles — 1. Rusty Lee, San, 40.96. 2. Theo Dicus, Mos, 42.41. 3. Zachary Skinner, Mos, 42.61.
400 relay — 1. Lakeland (Cornish, Calder, Waddington, Thomas) 45.14. 2. Moscow 46.91.
800 relay — 1. Sandpoint (Strock, McCorkle, Lee, Ennis) 1:32.15. 2. Moscow 1:34.97.
1600 relay — 1. Sandpoint (Ennis, Ricks, Lee, Kappen) 3:33.49. 2. Lakeland 3:43.1. (Moscow DQ).
Zywina edges teammate
LAPWAI — Sydnie Zywina won the 2A girls’ triple jump by half an inch over Orofino teammate Ruby Kessinger with a 35-foot mark as the district small-school track meet got underway.
Will Beardin of the Orofino boys won two events, and Matt Coppernoll of Prairie pushed his season record in the 1A boys’ discus to 9-90.
The meet concludes today.
CLASS 2A
Top two individuals and winning relays to State
Girls
3200 — 1. Brittany Farmer, Gra, 16:33.46. Madelynn Johnson, SM, 18:08.47.
Medley relay — 1. St. Maries (Rottini, Dundas, Rimel, Anderson) 2:21.53.
High jump — 1. Sarah Spencer, SM, 4-9. 2. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-6.
Triple jump — 1. Sydnie Zywina, Oro, 35-0. 2. Ruby Kessinger Oro, 34-11½.
Shot put — 1. Kaylynn Johnson, Oro, 34-10½. 2. Jacklin Linnemeyer, SM, 31-11½.
Boys
3200 — 1. Joel Gates, Gra, 12:58.42. 2. Scott Sotin, SM, 15:10.11.
Medley relay — 1. St. Maries (Kolar, Harvey, Keogh, Ledbetter) 4:03.46.
High jump — 1. Will Beardin, Oro, 5-10. 2. Harrison Hill, Oro, 5-6.
Triple jump — 1. Will Beardin, Oro, 39-3. 2. Gabe Bybee, Gra, 34-4½.
Shot put — 1. Reid Thomas, Oro, 44-10½. 2. Nick Graham, Oro, 43-10¾.
CLASS 1A
Top five individuals and top two relays to State
Girls
3200 — 1. Sara Casebolt, Log, 12:29.13. 2. Clara Anderson, Log, 12:51.15. 3. Ruby Stewart, Ken, 13:22.94. 4. Kayte Casebolt, Log, 13:36.33. 5. Josephine Wyrick, Log, 13:44.92.
Medley relay — 1. Logos 1:58.25. 2. Deary 2:00.76.
Pole vault — 1. Lucia Wilson, Log, 8-0. 2. Martha Smith, CV, 7-6. 3. Logan Landmark, Kam, 7-6. 4. Abby Tiller, Koo, 7-0. 5. Dantae Workman, Dea, 6-6.
Long jump — 1, Taylor Mayer, Gen, 14-9½. 2. Isabelle Monk, Gen, 14-8. 3. Maizy Wilcox, Nez, 14-6. 4 (tie). Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 14-4; Kadance Schilling, CV, 14-4.
Discus — 1. Cassidy Henderson, Dea, 107-1. 2. Talowa Fallingwater, Mul, 106-11. 3. Mary Martin, CV, 98-4. 4. Alexis Herrera, Lap, 98-2. 5. Emiley Proctor, Dea, 92-5.
Boys
3200 — 1. Preston Amerman, CV, 10:23.53. 2. Carson Sellers, Tim, 10:26.10. 3. Jason Elmore, Log, 10:30.10. 4. Sam Barnett, CF, 11:04.55. 5. Wyatt Anderburg, CV, 11:16.46.
Medley relay — 1. Logos 3:48.34. 2. Clearwater Valley 3:52.37.
Pole vault — 1. Jack Wilkins, Kam, 11-0. 2. Kaden de Groot, Kam, 10-6. 3. Lukas Krogh, Kam, 10-0. 4. Charlie Orford, Koo, 10-0. 5, Desmond Naccarato, Koo, 8-6.
Long jump — 1. Riley Trogden, Mul, 19-7. 2. Adrian Sanford, Log, 18-7. 3. Jesse Cronan, Pra, 18-4. 4. Gabriel Eades, Kam, 18-3. 5. Brady McGann, Koo, 18-1¼.
Discus — 1. Matt Coppernoll, Pra, 153-2. 2. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 135-2. 3. TJ Hibbard, Pra, 132-1. 4. Luke Trogden, Mul, 126-11. 5. Shane Hanson, Pra, 121-5.
BASEBALLColfax takes third place
COLFAX — Colfax shook off a 4-1 loss to Northwest Christian in the Washington 2B district baseball tournament to take a 9-0 victory against Asotin and claim third place.
Eight Bulldogs registered a hit in the third-place tilt, with Sam Kopp leading the way with three, including a double, while Eric Akesson collected four hits over both games, registering a double in each.
Kelton Judy was a bright spot for Asotin, tallying a double and two RBI.
Asotin finishes 6-9.
“There’s no doubt we improved a lot,“ Asotin coach Jim Holman said. “We’re young from top to bottom, so I was proud with our overall improvement this year and learned a lot of things along the way. There are some good signs for future years.”
Asotin 000 030—3 6 2
Chewelah 430 141—13 14 0
Jake Tanguay, Kelton Judy (6) and Preston Overberg. Zach Bowman, Cole Davis (6) and Clay Jeanerett.
Asotin hits — Ryan Denham 2, Tanguay 2, Judy (2B), Sam Hall.
Chewelah hits — Lucas Kubik 2 (3B), Bowen Middlesworth 3, Jeanerett 2 (2B), Bowman 3 (2 2B, 3B), Nick Skok (2B), Davis 2 (3B, 2B), Cade Frizzell.
———
Northwest Christian 000 010 3—4 9 1
Colfax 000 010 0—1 4 1
Layne Gingerich, Kolby Sisk (7) and Eric Akesson. Tibbetts, Bell (7) and Patrick.
NWC hits — McClaughlin 2, Boblet, Waters 2 (2B), Kaiser 2 (2B), Wright, Bell.
Colfax hits — Akesson 2 (2 2B), Kit Hockett, Cody Inderreiden.
———
Asotin 000 000 0—0 5 3
Colfax 020 340 x—9 11 1
Justin Boyea, Denham (5), and Overberg. Kitt Hockett, Kolby Sisk (7) and Eric Akesson.
Asotin hits — Overberg 2, Gavin Ells, Jace Overberg, Jack Stevens.
Colfax hits — Sisk, Akesson 2 (2B), Layne Gingerich, Mason Gilchrist, Cody Inderreiden (2B), Anthony Becker, Sam Kopp 3 (2B), Gavin Schrope.
SOFTBALLAsotin 15, Kettle Falls 5
ASOTIN — Lily Denham went 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBI as the Asotin softball team captured third place in the Class 2B district tournament, taking care of Kettle Falls.
Caylie Browne pitched a full six innings, delivering eight strikeouts as the Panthers run-ruled the Bulldogs to finish their season at 9-5.
Kettle Falls 221 000—5 9 6
Asotin 501 504—15 9 2
Callee Hughes, Oliva Miller (1) and Mya McInelly. Caylie Browne and Cady Browne.
Kettle Falls hits — Levi Larson 2 (2B), Lane Philpott 2 (2B), Hughes (2B), Linsey Hippler (2B), McInelly, Miller, Kat Lawanince.
Asotin hits — Lily Denham 2 (3B), Izzy Bailey 2 (2B), Caylie Browne 2 (2B), Abby Hall, McKenzie Adler-Nowoj, Karlie Koch.
GIRLS’ TENNISTwo CHS entries advance
SPOKANE — Kerington Tenwick of Clarkston won both her matches 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the girls’ singles semifinals at the 2A Greater Spokane League tennis tournament.
Also advancing for the Bantams was the doubles team of Jenna Allen and Corah Cassell.
Clarkston win-loss records
Singles — Kerington Tenwick 2-0, Katie Kaufman 0-1, Matti Betts 0-1.
Doubles — Jenna Allen and Corah Cassell 2-0, Natalie Elskamp and Rachel Hoffman 0-1, Claire Teasley and Maggie Ogden 1-0.
Three from Hounds move on
SPOKANE — Pullman singles players Gwyn Heim and Renee Sun and the doubles team of Audrey Pitzer and Addison Hawes made it to the semifinals of the 2A Greater Spokane League tournament.
Pitzer and Hawes dropped one game in two matches, while Heim didn’t lose a game.
Sun upset the No. 4 singles entry.
Pullman win-loss records
Singles — Gwyn Heim 2-0, Renee Sun 2-0, Margot Keane 1-1.
Doubles — Addison Hawes and Audrey Pitzer 2-0, Chelsie George and Subrashree Venkatasubramanian 1-1, Natalie Nestegard and Chloe Schnore 0-1
BOYS’ TENNISEight Hounds bound to Day 2
SPOKANE VALLEY — The Pullman boys secured five of the eight semifinal berths between singles and doubles on Day 1 of the 2A Greater Spokane League tournament at East Valley High School.
The tournament will conclude today.
Greyhounds standout Jay Sahaym dropped only one game in two matches, as did top doubles team Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang.
The most memorable match was also Pullman’s lone defeat, as sophomore Seth Luna battled for close to three hours against Corey Phout of East Valley before falling 3-6, 6-3, 7-5.
“Seth made a valiant and inspiring effort in a well-contested and grueling match that could have gone either way,” Pullman coach Cody Wendt said. “We wish it had gone the other way, of course, but that was quite a way to go out for the season.”
Pullman win-loss records
Singles — Jay Sahaym 2-0, Ravi Lin 2-0, Seth Luna 0-1.
Doubles — Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang 2-0, Om Sahaym and Vijay Lin 2-0, Garrison Hoiland and Kieran Hampson 2-0.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALLPomeroy 33, Touchet 23
POMEROY — Keely Maves scored half her 16 points in the fourth quarter as Pomeroy sewed up a girls’ basketball win against Touchet.
Jillian Herres added 10 points, six assists and four steals for the Pirates.
“Proud of our defense tonight,” Pirates coach Brock Ledgerwood said. “Our offense of out of sync in the first half, but our defense created some offense in the middle quarters.”
TOUCHET
Emily Hilbert 0 0-0 0, Ashley Luna 0 0-1 0, Areli Orozco 2 0-2 4, Rosetta Renwick 0 0-0 0, Marielle Mendoza 1 0-0 2, LeAnn Kincaid 2 4-7 8, Tanya Luna 2 0-0 5, Diana Rincon 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 4-10 23.
POMEROY
Chase Caruso 1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Ruchert 0 0-0 0, Jadence Gingerich 0 0-0 0, Jillian Herres 2 6-8 10, Keely Maves 8 0-0 16, Kendall Dixon 1 1-6 3, Hallie Brewer 0 0-0 0, Hannah Bagby 0 0-0 0, Ashlee Pemberton 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 7-14 33.
Pomeroy 4 7 9 13—33
Touchet 2 5 12 4—23
3-point goals — Luna.
Sunnyside Chr. 57, Colton 44
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Colton dropped its season opener against Sunnyside Christian. The game marked the team’s first action in 448 days.
Colton fell behind by 20 points but cut the deficit to nine.
Lola Baerlocher led the Wildcats with 12 points while Kyndra Stout added 11. Sunnyside’s 6-foot-1 Jenna Andringa netted 29.
“We were really excited to get out there at play,” Colton coach Clark Vining said. “They were pretty rusty and we have some new faces, but I liked the way we played in the second half.”
COLTON (0-1)
Rylee Vinning 2 0-0 5, Maggie Meyer 2 2-2 8, Kyndra Stout 4 0-0 11, Sydney Whitcomb 0 0-2 0, Lola Baerlocher 4 0-0 12, Kaydee Heitstuman 1 0-0 2, Mary Pluid 2 1-2 6. Totals 14 3-6 44.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN (3-0)
Kelli Candanoza 1 0-2 3, Sydney Banks 2 9-10 13, Taylor Andringa 4 0-2 10, Jenna Andringa 12 4-8 29, Haylie Wolters 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 13-22 57.
3-point goals — Vining, Stout 3, Baerlocher 3, Pluid, Candanoza, T. Andringa 2, J. Andringa.
Colton 6 10 11 17—44
Sunnyside 16 20 9 12—57
JV — Sunnyside Christian def. Colton.
BOYS’ BASKETBALLSunn. Chr. JV 48, Colton 34
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Dalton McCann dropped in 21 points for Colton as the Wildcats came up short against Sunnyside Christian’s JV.
The Wildcats (1-1) trailed 16-2 and had trouble with the Sunnyside duo of Buddy Smevenk (15 points) and Justin VanWieriagin (16).
“The first quarter got us,” Colton coach Nick Simons said.
COLTON (1-1)
Dalton McCann 8 1-2 21, Grant Wolf 0 0-2 0, Jaxon Moehrle 1 0-0 2, Ryan Impson 1 0-0 2, Matthew Reisenauer 2 1-1 6, Raf Arnhole 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 2-5 34.
SUNNYSIDE CHRISTIAN JV
Colton Borg 0 0-0 0, Cacson Duim 1 0-0 2, Justin VanWieriagin 6 2-2 16, Jaden Jack 1 0-2 2, Dash Basma 4 0-2 8, Buddy Smevenk 6 0-1 15, Isaac DeBoer 1 0-0 2, Karson Smeemk 1 0-0 2, Matt Roddal 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 3-9 48.
3-point goals — McCann 2, Reisenauer, Arnhole, VanWieriagin 2, Smevenk 3.
Colton 2 9 14 9—34
Sunnyside 16 8 10 14—48
Pomeroy 64, Touchet 42
POMEROY — Trent Gwinn poured in 27 points and Trevin Kimble pitched in 19 as Pomeroy notched its first win of the season, defeating Touchet in a Southeast 1B League game.
After trailing 24-21 at half, the Pirates mounted a 32-7 run behind 13-for-15 shooting, and forced 33 turnovers overall.
“This was a very tough game tonight,“ Pomeroy coach Chris Wolf said. “We came out in the second half and played very aggressively and created turnovers with our press. The whole team picked up the intensity in the third quarter.”
TOUCHET
Orozco 2 0-0 6, Martinez 1 3-7 5, Ogden 0 0-0 0, Zamora 1 0-0 2, Gonzalez 8 4-6 20, Zessin 2 0-0 4, Krumbah 0 0-0 0, Rincon 0 0-0 0, Kincaid 1 1-4 3, Huntley 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 8-17 42.
POMEROY (1-1)
Fruh 2 0-2 4, Gwinn 11 3-3 27, Bott 0 0-0 0, Y. Mings 0 0-0 0, Kimble 7 5-9 19, Magill 0 1-3 1, B. Mings 2 1-2 5, J. Mings 0 0-0 0, Severs 4 0-0 8, Slusser 0 0-0 0, Vecchio 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 10-19 64.
Touchet 13 11 7 11—42
Pomeroy 8 13 32 11—64
3-point goals — Orozco 2, Gwinn 2.
GOLFGreeny leads Greyhounds
SPOKANE — The Pullman girls’ golf team took seventh in the late-reported Spokane Area Golf Championships on Thursday at Kalispel Golf and Country Club behind a fourth-place showing from Lauren Greeny.
Pullman scores — 4. Lauren Greeny 82; 32. Matiline Rink 111; Ryliann Bednar 119; Gray Peschel 124.