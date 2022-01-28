PITTSBURGH — The Seattle Kraken picked up a rare road win — and made history along the way.
Adam Larsson scored 1:17 into the extra period to give the Kraken their first overtime victory, 2-1 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
“For us, it’s an enjoyable win, but one that we worked for,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “Our game didn’t change a whole lot from the drop of the puck all the way through the winning goal in overtime.”
With the Kraken trailing 1-0, Jared McCann scored with 3:56 left in regulation against his former team to force overtime.
Larsson, who scored in consecutive games for the first time in his career, then won it in the extra period to give Seattle its fourth win in six games after a nine-game losing streak.
Seattle improved to 5-11-2 away from home. The Kraken’s last road win came Dec. 14 at San Jose, as they dropped their previous four games away Climate Pledge Arena.
Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots in helping the Kraken snap the Penguins’ six-game winning streak.
“Great job by everybody,” Grubauer said. “I don’t think they had too many crazy chances. We were playing really tight and didn’t give them a lot of room to make plays. Once we gave up that goal, we were right back at it.”
Evgeni Malkin scored his fourth of the season, a power-play goal at 8:41 of the third, but the Penguins had their season-best eight-game home winning streak end. Tristan Jarry made 27 saves for Pittsburgh, which still has won 17 of its past 20 games overall.
“In the third period, we beat ourselves,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “We turned into a high-risk hockey team. It’s hard to win consistently when you play a high-risk game.”
McCann tied it at 16:04 of the third when he deflected Vince Dunn’s point shot behind Jarry. McCann played parts of three seasons with Pittsburgh. The Penguins then traded McCann to Toronto during the 2021 offseason and he eventually was selected by Seattle in the expansion draft. McCann, who leads the Kraken in points, is two goals shy of matching his career high.
“I’m very thankful for this organization giving me a chance to play,” McCann said. “They brought my career back to life.”
Neither team scored a goal in the first two periods as Pittsburgh held a 20-9 advantage in shots. That included an 11-2 edge in the second as Seattle went 16:57 without a shot through the end of the first and the beginning of the second.
Seattle 0 0 1 1 — 2
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0 — 1
First Period: None. Penalties: Kuhlman, SEA (Tripping), 6:13.
Second Period: None. Penalties: None.
Third Period: 1, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Rust, Letang), 8:41 (pp). 2, Seattle, McCann 17 (Dunn, Johansson), 16:04. Penalties: Aston-Reese, PIT (Holding), 3:07; Johansson, SEA (Interference), 7:23; Simon, PIT (Hooking), 12:43.
Overtime: 3, Seattle, Larsson 4 (Jarnkrok, Wennberg), 1:17. Penalties: None.
Shots on Goal: Seattle 7-2-19-2—30. Pittsburgh 11-9-4-0—24.
Power-play opportunities: Seattle 0 of 2; Pittsburgh 1 of 2.
Goalies: Seattle, Grubauer 11-16-4 (24 shots-23 saves). Pittsburgh, Jarry 23-7-5 (29-27).
A: 18,228 (18,387). T: 2:23.