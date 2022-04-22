NFL Hall of Fame receiver Steve Largent was the keynote speaker Thursday at the 15th annual Boys and Girls Club’s Breakfast for the Kids at All Saints Catholic Church in Lewiston.
Largent, who attended a Boys and Girls Club as a youth in Albany, Ga., spoke in front of almost 50 full tables about the importance of the club.
The former Seattle Seahawk stayed after his speech to shake hands, take pictures and sign autographs. However, it was a different autograph that stole the show.
The 2022 Youth of the Year, Mason Smith, stole the show giving an autographed picture of himself to Largent. Smith, who joined the club in 2015, directed the opening of his speech to the 1995 Hall of Famer.
“From one celebrity to another,” Smith said to start his speech.
Smith said afterward that meeting Largent was “pretty sick” as he has been a Seahawks fan for years.
The 14-year-old sounded wise beyond his years in his acceptance speech.
“I felt like I was talking to a guy who was 25 years old,” Largent said. “He is going to go places, I guarantee you.”
Smith said he was thankful for an organization like the Boys and Girls Club.
“It is not just for me, it has done so much for everyone else who goes to the club and everyone in our community,” Smith said. “I have seen a lot of conditions kids have come through, and stuff that I have had, and it has really brought them out of their shell and showed them how to embrace themselves.”
Melva Prasil was honored with the Don Poe Community Spirit Award, an award named after the first-ever recipient. Prasil is a long-time volunteer who had worked on the club board for years.
“I was thrilled. We have been in the community for 40 years and we have always been involved,” Prasil said. “I love fundraising and event planning.”
Largent helped bring in the large crowd. Boys and Girls Club executive director Jon Evans said that the previous record was 195. This year the breakfast event brought in almost double that at 371. The event raised a gross total of $140,478. Evans said the net will be around $105,000.
“Steve was a club kid. I was a club kid. He was actually at my club the very first day it opened,” Evans said. “It is kind of neat coming full circle seeing him as a young club member and then having him back as an adult.”
Largent gave credit to the large turnout to the work the club does, but the long line to meet the receiver after the event certainly pointed to him playing a part in it.
“I am amazed that they got a club this size (with) so many kids participating in it, it is really encouraging,” Largent said.
Evans said the club is not up to pre-pandemic numbers, but they are serving between 400 to 500 kids per day. A new facility on Normal Hill, that will use half of the old Lewiston High School, is planned to open later this year. Renovations on the old Booth Hall are planned to be completed in the next 24 months.
“Talking to Jon Evans about how Booth Hall is going to become the new club is just inspiring,” Prasil said. “He has such a vision for the future of the clubs in Lewiston.”
Largent played his entire 14-year career with Seattle. The receiver finished his career with 819 catches for 13,089 yards (16.0 average) and 100 touchdowns. He made it to seven Pro Bowls and was named to the NFL 100th Anniversary all-time team.
The NFL man of the year in 1988 then went into politics, where he served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Oklahoma from 1994-2002.
After his speech, Largent was asked about the current state of the Seahawks.
“I wish I knew what the Seahawks are doing,” Largent said. “I wish they knew what they were doing.”
